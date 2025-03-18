Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during a Brigham Young University devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

When the Lord chastened the brother of Jared for forgetting to call upon Him, He ended with this command: “Go to work and build” (Ether 2:16).

That injunction has become a “guiding principle” for Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency.

“These three words — ‘go,’ ‘work,’ and ‘build’ — resonate deeply with me, and I believe they can serve as a pattern for the way we respond to revelation and guidance from the Lord,” he said.

Brother Reid recounted the Book of Mormon story during a Brigham Young University devotional on Tuesday, March 18, in Provo, Utah. Through scriptural examples and his own experiences, he demonstrated how acting on personal revelation requires faith and trust in God.

“Know that God hears you. He sees you, and He is leading you,” Brother Reid said. “Go, work, build — and don’t look back.”

The invitation to ‘go’

Students listen as Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during a Brigham Young University devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Rebeca Fuentes, BYU

Regarding the first part of the principle, “go,” Brother Reid said this command is always given with purpose and leads toward greater faith and blessings, even if the destination is sometimes unknown.

For instance, the Lord told Abraham to leave an idolatrous city and enter a new land (Genesis 12:1); He commanded Joshua to lead Israel into the Promised Land (Joshua 1:1-2); He told Jonah to preach in Nineveh (Jonah 3:1-3); and the Savior told His disciples to “Go ye therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost” (Matthew 28:19).

Brother Reid recalled a time when he was invited to “go.” In 1995, as a freshman at BYU, his goals included getting an education, playing sports and dating — but then he felt a prompting to serve a mission.

He tried to “sidestep” the impression for awhile, feeling that he didn’t know enough about the gospel and wanting to stay focused on his other goals. No matter what he did, however, the message was clear: “Go.” Brother Reid went on to serve in the Chile Santiago South Mission.

“As I reflect back on my mission experience, I see that it wasn’t just another box to check,” he said. “It was the catalyst that set me on a path that continues to bless my life today. So when the Lord says ‘go,’ He’s inviting us to trust Him, to proceed with courage.”

The invitation to ‘work’ and ‘build’

Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during a Brigham Young University devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Rebeca Fuentes, BYU

The second and third pieces of the principle, “work” and “build,” are closely connected. As individuals work to build the Lord’s kingdom, the Lord builds them into better versions of themselves, Brother Reid said.

“Remember that your work is more than just getting through classes, preparing for a career or building a resume,” he said. “It’s building yourself into the person God created you to be.”

Brother Reid said that work is a required part of the Lord’s path, wherever it leads, and Church members fulfill different responsibilities during various seasons of their lives.

And just like the Lord had “far greater blessings” for the brother of Jared than a tent with an ocean view, He has a promised land in store for those who answer His call to work.

He learned this lesson firsthand toward the end of his college football career at BYU, when he and his wife, Heather, had one child with another on the way. Brother Reid felt ready to hang up his football cleats, he said; but then the prompting came clearly to pursue an NFL career.

Students listen as Brother Gabriel W. Reid, second counselor in the Sunday School general presidency, speaks during a Brigham Young University devotional at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Rebeca Fuentes, BYU

Though it wasn’t what he’d wanted or planned, Brother Reid said he chose to trust the Lord. What followed was three children born in three different states while he played for three different teams, all in the span of three years.

“It wasn’t the kind of career that made ESPN headlines, but it was a journey of faith, resilience and sacrifice,” Brother Reid said, adding, “When I chose to go and work, God built me into something far greater than a football player. He was making me a stronger husband, a more present father and a man who would trust Him fully.”

Brother Reid closed with his testimony that Jesus Christ is the perfect example of going, working and building. He has a plan and knows each person’s desires, goals and hopes.

“If He prompts you to move forward in faith, go with courage,” Brother Reid said. “Work at it with all your heart, might, mind and strength. Trust that the Lord is building you.”