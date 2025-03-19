Prioritizing spiritual vision leads to success in this life and the next, says Elder De Feo

Elder Massimo De Feo, General Authority Seventy, urges students at a March 18, 2025, Ensign College devotional to establish and maintain their spiritual vision throughout their lives. The devotional was held at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City.

Every decision begins as a thought — a “spiritual creation” that ultimately shapes one’s actions and determines true success, said Elder Massimo De Feo , General Authority Seventy, during the Tuesday March 18, devotional at Ensign College .

Elder De Feo said before anything becomes a reality or material outcome in people’s lives, it first begins as a thought, a choice or a spiritual creation in their minds. He cited Doctrine and Covenants 29:31 : “For by the power of my Spirit created I them; yea, all things both spiritual and temporal.”

Focus on ‘spiritual creations’

Obtaining their true purpose in life, Elder DeFeo said, is found in turning their focus from material achievements to spiritual creations.

“Just think: If what you are is what you have — if you lose what you have, who are you then?” he questioned, telling listeners that choosing to focus only on material creations is problematic.

“You will never be able to sell your house here to buy a home in heaven,” Elder De Feo warned.

Photo outside the Conference Center in Salt Lake City where students gather to listen to Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, in an Ensign College devotional on March 18, 2025.

He told students that in considering their goals for the future, choosing temporal things over spiritual ones will have an end. “You need to find another way, and the way is Jesus Christ, who said, ‘I am the way, the truth and the life’ ( John 14:6 ).”

Prioritize God in one’s life plan

When he returned from serving as a full-time missionary for the Church, Elder De Feo created a three-part priority plan for his future.

He wanted a career path that would allow him to attend church and serve the Lord, a job that would make enough to support his family, and to be able to travel, prioritizing the Lord first and himself last.

Then, he prepared himself through education, sacrifice, hard work and prayers. He wasn’t sure what his career would be, but he was certain God would direct his path.

“As I was progressing in life, I could feel that I was fulfilling God’s purpose for me,” said Elder De Feo, who saw how the Lord was working in his life when he was offered a job with the American Embassy in Rome, Italy. The job turned into a 32-year career that met his spiritual priorities.

“Now, was it a material blessing? Yes, undeniably so,” he said, noting it as one of the greatest blessings in his life. “But I believe it was the result of the love of God, who wanted to bless my faith, because I chose the Lord first.”

Maintain spiritual vision through life’s challenges

Elder De Feo acknowledged everyone faces challenges, saying life is hard.

“That is why it is even more important to choose the Lord,” he explained.

Students gather at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City to listen to Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, in an Ensign College devotional on March 18, 2025.

He illustrated how to keep one’s spiritual vision in the face of difficulty with two examples from the Bible — the 12 men Moses sent to explore the land of Canaan and David facing Goliath — contrasting “human vision” and “spiritual vision.”

Moses sent one man from each tribe of Israel to scout out “the promised land” of Canaan.

Upon their return the scouts all agreed, “surely it floweth with milk and honey” ( Numbers 13:27 ). However, their spiritual vision was different.

Ten of the men refused to move forward with faith, afraid because of the giants that lived in the land. They emphasized their weakness, calling themselves insects compared to the giants.

“Many times we feel very small and incapable,” Elder De Feo likened the giants to challenges faced when contemplating the big decisions in life. “We lose before we even fight.”

The ten saw only giants too big to conquer, obstacles too great to overcome, but the remaining two men, Joshua and Caleb, had a different vision.

“Let us go up at once, and possess it; for we are well able to overcome it ( Numbers 13:30 ),” Caleb said, focused on God’s strength.

These men all saw the same things; they just saw them differently, Elder DeFeo pointed out. The two who looked with a vision of faith were blessed to enter the promised land.

Students gather at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City to listen to Elder Massimo De Feo, a General Authority Seventy, in an Ensign College devotional on March 18, 2025.

Continuing, Elder De Feo talked about young David who was “inexperienced in the battles of life, just like most of you … just beginning the journey of life.” David focused on the strength of God, not how big his problem was. David knew he could trust in God’s power to overcome Goliath. Elder De Feo encouraged listeners to do the same.

Seek the blessings of eternity

Concluding his remarks, Elder De Feo told students to keep a clear vision in all their plans and seek the blessings of eternity, fulfilling their real purpose in this life.

“Choose the Lord today and be blessed with the blessings of your promised land, which is your career, a good life, a happy life,” he said.