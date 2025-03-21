New AI-powered search assistant added to General Handbook of Instructions

The General Handbook of Instructions now features a search assistant to help Church leaders and members find answers to their questions. The search assistant button is located at the bottom right of the screen when viewing General Handbook content. By using the provided links to confirm the summarized answers, leaders can gain a deeper understanding of Church principles and policies.

Those accessing General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will now find an AI-powered search assistant available to help them find answers to their questions.

The General Handbook is an online book of policies, instructions and information for leaders and members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The handbook’s contents are prepared, updated and overseen by the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

“This search assistant can analyze users’ questions and summarize potentially relevant information found in the handbook,” stated a news release published Friday, March 21, on ChurchofJesusChrist.org. “Because the assistant is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), users should verify responses using the links provided by the assistant.”

The AI search assistant is available on the Gospel Library app (version 7.2) and ChurchofJesusChrist.org for online use of the General Handbook of Instructions.

A screenshot of the General Handbook of Instructions and the bottom-right button for the new AI-powered search assistant feature. | Screenshot from ChurchofJesusChrist.org

The search assistant button is located at the bottom right of the screen when viewing handbook content. Summarized answers and links become available, which users can click on to gain additional information and a deeper understanding of Church principles and policies.

The feature is available to all users who are signed in with their Church account and are accessing the General Handbook of Instructions in English, French, Portuguese or Spanish.

In conjunction with the release of the new AI-powered search assistant, the Church also announced the latest updates to the handbook (click here for more information on the updates).

Principles guiding the Church’s use of AI

For a number of years, senior Church leaders have taught about the blessings and dangers of modern technology, including artificial intelligence.

Last year, Elder Gerrit W. Gong of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles spoke about Church leaders are evaluating how to best use artificial intelligence as a tool in support of the ongoing Restoration.

“Throughout the ongoing Restoration of the gospel of Jesus Christ, emergent technologies — including in construction, communication and transportation — have allowed this great work to reach out and touch every nation, kindred, tongue and people,” Elder Gong said as in a March 13, 2024, presentation to thousands of Church employees around the world.

Elder Gong — who serves as co-chair of the Church Communications Committee and was joined by Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy and executive director of the Correlation Department — shared seven principles in four categories to help guide the Church’s use of AI.

The principles and categories, which Elder Gong noted were approved by the First Presidency and the Quorum of the Twelve, are as follows:

Spiritual connection

The Church will use artificial intelligence to support and not supplant connection between God and His children.

The Church will use artificial intelligence in positive, helpful and uplifting ways that maintain the honesty, integrity, ethics, values and standards of the Church.

Transparency

People interacting with the Church will understand when they are interfacing with artificial intelligence.

The Church will provide attribution for content created with artificial intelligence when the authenticity, accuracy or authorship of the content could be misunderstood or misleading.

Privacy and security

The Church’s use of artificial intelligence will safeguard sacred and personal information.

Accountability

The Church will use artificial intelligence in a manner consistent with the policies of the Church and all applicable laws.

The Church will be measured and deliberate in its use of artificial intelligence by regularly testing and reviewing outputs to help ensure accuracy, truthfulness and compliance.