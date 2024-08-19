Church’s ‘General Handbook’ updates include direction on sealings, Sunday meetings and more

The Church published multiple adjustments to its “General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” on Monday, Aug. 19 on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

This is the second update of the year for the handbook that serves as a reference for “understanding of principles, policies, and procedures,” according to the manual’s introduction. The first updates of the year came at the end of May and included modifications to sections on the Primary organization, missionaries and meetings of the Church.

The complete handbook is published digitally on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the Gospel Library app and is available for all members and friends of the Church to study.

Related Story See handbook updates made in May 2024

Some of the latest adjustments to the handbook were announced previously and include:

While those changes had already been formally announced, the handbook did not reflect those changes until Monday’s release.

Additional adjustments include the following:

Instruction is given on how elders quorum and Relief Society members may counsel together at the start of their respective meetings. This adjustment notes that the two groups may combine their meetings at times, as well. (See sections 8.2.1.2 and 9.2.1.2.)

Young Women class presidents may now organize youth to welcome visitors and unit members to sacrament meeting (see 11.3.4.2).

Various updates were made to the chapter on “Temple and Family History Work in the Ward and Stake” (see chapter 25).

Updated instructions regarding lost or stolen temple recommends and virtual interviews for recommends (see 26.2.2 and 26.3.2).

Instructions were simplified for streaming and holding virtual meetings (see 29.7).

Instructions on the Basic Unit Program have been updated (see 36.6).

Sealing policies were updated (see 38.4).

Additional instructions are included about caring for the garment of the holy priesthood and about medical conditions that may prevent members from wearing the garment (see 38.5).

Policies have been updated related to individuals who identify as transgender (see 38.6.23 and corresponding changes to sections 26.5.7, 32.14.5, 32.16.1, 38.2.8.6, 38.2.8.9, and 38.2.9.9).

In addition to the announced updates, the Church released a Frequently Asked Questions document to help clarify some of the adjustments.

Among those questions are three points that clarify updates on the garment of the holy priesthood. Specifically, those points address how individuals care for the garment, the variety of styles and fabrics of the garment, and medical considerations around wearing the garment.

These updates come only days after the Church’s official magazine for adult members, the Liahona, published an article written by President Jeffrey R. Holland about the symbolism of the garment.

Related Story President Holland teaches of the garment’s reminder and symbolism of the Savior

Multiple clarifications are made regarding sealings and specific circumstances of those seeking the blessings of the sealing ordinance.

New language also reaffirms that, “God will not require anyone to remain in a sealed relationship throughout eternity against his or her will.”

Another question addressed in the Church’s FAQ document says that updates to policies around individuals who identify as transgender, “were made to help local leaders minister more effectively to individuals who identify as transgender and their families.”

Changes to the age range for young single adults and young adults were also clarified in the FAQ document that says, “These changes aim to ensure that members have access to programs and resources most appropriate for their spiritual growth and stage in life.”

The inclusion of these clarifications in the handbook, “Ensure consistency in policies while allowing local leaders flexibility to minister based on each person’s needs,” the FAQ states.

An explanation of the most recent updates can always be found in the handbook’s Summary of Recent Updates, which is updated with each release. Releases typically happen two times each year.

This batch of updates to the handbook were made available immediately in Cebuano, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Samoan, Spanish, Tagalog and Tongan.