Rescuers work at the site a high-rise building under construction that collapsed after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, March 28, 2025.

In the aftermath of the 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar that also impacted Thailand, the Asia Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued the following statement on March 31:

“We are deeply saddened by the recent earthquakes that have struck Myanmar and Thailand, causing widespread destruction and suffering. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to all those who have lost their lives, homes and sense of security. During this period of grief and uncertainty, we stand united with all affected communities and are committed to extending our assistance to those in need. May everyone impacted find strength and solace in the compassion and support of those around them.”

The statement was posted Monday, March 31, on the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom in English and the Thailand Newsroom in Thai. The Asia Area presidency is comprised of Elder Benjamin M.Z. Tai, area president; and his counselors, Elder Kelly R. Johnson and Elder Michael John U. Teh, all General Authority Seventies.

At least 2,000 people have died, more than 3,400 people were injured and nearly 150 people are missing in the Friday, March 28, earthquake, according to recent news reports. The epicenter was near Myanmar’s second-largest city, Mandalay, where rescue efforts continue. Eight hundred miles away in Bangkok, Thailand, rescuers were working to find 75 people missing after an unfinished high-rise building collapsed, according to news reports.

The Church has three administrative areas in Asia: the Asia North Area, which includes Japan, Mongolia and South Korea; the Philippines Area; and the Asia Area. Across Asia, there are nearly 1.3 million Church members in 2,113 congregations, according to the Church’s statistics.

Rescuers work with the help of heavy machinery at the Sky Villa Condo that collapsed In Friday's earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, on Sunday, March 30, 2025. | Thein Zaw, Associated Press

Buddhist monks walk past a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, on Saturday, March 29, 2025. | Aung Shine Oo, Associated Press

Rescuers make their way in from the top of debris to look for survivors from an under-construction high-rise building that collapsed after an earthquake in Bangkok, Thailand, on Monday, March, 31, 2025. | Manish Swarup, Associated Press