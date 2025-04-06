This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 30-36, which includes mission calls to early Church members.

Following are a few quotes from past and present Church leaders about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 30

“Satan also seeks to distract us with less important matters. The Lord warned an early Church leader, ‘Your mind has been on the things of the earth more than on the things of me … and the ministry whereunto you have been called’ (Doctrine and Covenants 30:2). Are we so preoccupied with worldly things that we are diverted from our divine assignments?”

— Elder John C. Pingree Jr., General Authority Seventy, October 2017 general conference, “‘I Have a Work for Thee’”

“We do not serve our Savior well if we fear man more than God. He rebuked some leaders in His restored Church for seeking the praise of the world and for having their minds on the things of the earth more than on the things of the Lord (see Doctrine and Covenants 30:2; 58:39). Those chastisements remind us that we are called to establish the Lord’s standards, not to follow the world’s.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2009 general conference, “Unselfish Service”

“Pondering takes our thoughts from the trivial things of this world and brings us closer to the gentle, guiding hand of our Maker as we heed the ‘still small voice’ of the Holy Ghost. In the Doctrine and Covenants, the Lord spoke to David Whitmer: ‘Your mind has been on the things of the earth more than on the things of … your Maker, … and you have not given heed unto my Spirit’ (Doctrine and Covenants 30:2).

“Pondering the things of the Lord — His word, His teachings, His commandments, His life, His love, the gifts He has given us, His Atonement for us — brings about a tremendous feeling of gratitude for our Savior and for the life and blessings He has given us.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1998 general conference, “Healing Soul and Body”

Doctrine and Covenants 31

“Speaking to Thomas B. Marsh, a recent convert, the Lord said encouragingly, ‘Lift up your heart and rejoice, for the hour of your mission is come’ (Doctrine and Covenants 31:3).

“I believe this invitation can serve as an inspiration for all members of the Church. After all, we have each received from our Heavenly Father the mission of gathering Israel on both sides of the veil. …

“Certainly, there are many worthy causes in the world. It is impossible to name them all. But wouldn’t you like to participate in a great cause within your reach and where your contribution makes a vital difference? The gathering makes an eternal difference to all. People of all ages can participate in this cause regardless of their circumstances and where they live. There is no other cause in the world more inclusive.”

— Elder Marcos A. Aidukaitis, General Authority Seventy, April 2022 general conference, “Lift Up Your Heart and Rejoice”

“The Church was established by Jesus Christ during His earthly ministry … In this, ‘the dispensation of the fulness of times’ (Doctrine and Covenants 128:18), the Lord restored what once was, specifically telling the Prophet Joseph Smith, ‘I will establish a church by your hand’ (Doctrine and Covenants 31:7). Jesus Christ was and is the head of His Church, represented on earth by prophets holding apostolic authority.

“This is a magnificent Church. Its organization, effectiveness and sheer goodness are respected by all who sincerely seek to understand it. … In this Church we have selfless lay leaders and a community of Saints who are willing to serve one another in a remarkable way. There is nothing like this Church in all the world.”

— Elder Donald L. Hallstrom, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2012 general conference, “Converted to His Gospel through His Church”

Sister Natalee Cannon, from Falls Church, Virginia, reads the Book of Mormon out loud in Polish to work on her pronunciation as she prepares to serve a mission in Warsaw, Poland, at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

“Morning and evening prayers — and all of the prayers in between — are not unrelated, discrete events; rather, they are linked together each day and across days, weeks, months and even years. This is in part how we fulfill the scriptural admonition to ‘pray always’ (Doctrine and Covenants 31:12). Such meaningful prayers are instrumental in obtaining the highest blessings God holds in store for His faithful children.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2008 general conference, “Pray Always”

“I will speak on the urgent need for more mature couples to serve in the mission field. …

“In 1830, the Lord called Thomas B. Marsh to leave his family and go into the mission field. Brother Marsh was greatly concerned about leaving his family at that time. In a tender revelation, the Lord told him: ‘I will bless you and your family, yea, your little ones. … Lift up your heart and rejoice, for the hour of your mission is come. … Wherefore, your family shall live. … Go from them only for a little time, and declare my word, and I will prepare a place for them’ (Doctrine and Covenants 31:2–3, 5–6). It is just possible that these are the blessings that are needed most for your children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and future posterity.”

— The late Elder Robert D. Hales, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2001 general conference, “Couple Missionaries: A Time to Serve”

“Our sisters are steadfast, always abounding in good works. They understand that the commandment is to develop an attitude as well as to undertake an action. ‘Be steadfast’ (Doctrine and Covenants 31:9) — immovable in righteousness, humble, caring, clever, kind, generous, thoughtful, dignified, gentle, diligent, direct. Women have such depth and such ability!”

— Sister Elaine L. Jack, then the Relief Society general president, April 1992 general conference, “‘Charity Never Faileth’”

Doctrine and Covenants 32

“Use the scriptures. They are the words of the Lord to us, and the Spirit of the Lord will speak through them to all, both young and old (see Doctrine and Covenants 32:4).”

— Elder Gene R. Cook, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1988 general conference, “Inviting Others to ‘Come unto Christ’”

“When the Lord gave instructions concerning missionary work, he again required that the brethren take his word seriously and declared, ‘They shall give heed unto these words and trifle not’ (Doctrine and Covenants 32:5).

“Neither should we trifle with the Lord nor with his word, for as he himself said, God will not be mocked (see Doctrine and Covenants 63:58).”

— The late Elder Mark E. Petersen, then a member of the Council of the Twelve, April 1975 general conference, “The Sabbath Day”

Doctrine and Covenants 33

"Five of Them Were Wise" is by Walter Rane. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Do the right things for the right reasons. The Lord … who ‘is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart’ (Doctrine and Covenants 33:1), knows why you go to church — whether you are present in body only or truly worshipping. … Remember that casualness in spiritual matters never was happiness. Make the Church and the restored gospel your whole life, not just a part of your outward or social life. … Spiritual confidence increases when you are truly striving, for the right reasons, to live a consecrated life in spite of your imperfections!”

— Elder Jörg Klebingat, General Authority Seventy, October 2014 general conference, “Approaching the Throne of God with Confidence”

“As the wise virgins emphasized properly, each of us must ‘buy for ourselves.’ These inspired women were not describing a business transaction; rather, they were emphasizing our individual responsibility to keep our lamp of testimony burning and to obtain an ample supply of the oil of conversion. … No shortcut is available; no last-minute flurry of preparation is possible.

“‘Wherefore, be faithful, praying always, having your lamps trimmed and burning, and oil with you, that you may be ready at the coming of the Bridegroom’ (Doctrine and Covenants 33:17).”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2012 general conference, “Converted unto the Lord”

Doctrine and Covenants 34

“The magnificent and incomprehensible effect of the Atonement of Jesus Christ is based on God’s love for each of us. … In modern revelation, our Redeemer, Jesus Christ, declared that He ‘so loved the world that he gave his own life, that as many as would believe might become the sons of God’ (Doctrine and Covenants 34:3).

“Is it any wonder, then, that ‘The Book of Mormon: Another Testament of Jesus Christ’ concludes with the teaching that to become ‘perfect’ and ‘sanctified in Christ,’ we must ‘love God with all [our] might, mind and strength’ (Moroni 10:32–33)? His plan motivated by love must be received with love.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency, April 2021 general conference, “What Has Our Savior Done for Us?”

“What would the Lord say to a young man today that was making the decision to serve a full-time mission? In words filled with love, He said to 19-year-old Orson Pratt: ‘My son Orson, hearken and hear and behold what I, the Lord God, shall say unto you. …

“‘Blessed are you because you have believed;

“‘And more blessed are you because you are called of me to preach my gospel’ (Doctrine and Covenants 34:1, 4–5). Can you feel the love that the Lord has for a young man who has answered the call to serve?”

— The late Elder H. Bryan Richards, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1998 general conference, “‘As for Me and My House, We Will Serve the Lord’”

“The Doctrine and Covenants teaches that ‘Jesus Christ your Redeemer … so loved the world that he gave his own life’ (Doctrine and Covenants 34:1, 3).

“God so loved that He gave.

“Christ so loved that He gave.

“We are here on this earth to learn, after the example of the Father and the Son, to love enough to give — to use our agency unselfishly. We are here to learn to do the will of the Father.”

— The late Elder Marion D. Hanks, then a General Authority Seventy, October 1990 general conference, “Changing Channels”

Doctrine and Covenants 35

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints walk between buildings at the Missionary Training Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“At times all of us must stand against those who mock and revile. Some of us, sometime, will face some earthly power as mighty as Goliath. When that happens, we should emulate the courage of David, who was mighty because he had faith and he went forth in a righteous cause in the name of the Lord of Hosts.

“Our missionaries also seem weak and defenseless, powerless against the armaments of the adversary and those who serve him. But the Lord has promised them that He ‘will be their shield’ (Doctrine and Covenants 35:14), and that promise is fulfilled every day in many places around the world.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 1992 general conference, “Bible Stories and Personal Protection”

“Listen also to the words of the Lord as He speaks of His emissaries: ‘Wherefore, I call upon the weak things of the world, those who are unlearned and despised, to thrash the nations by the power of my Spirit;

“‘And their arm shall be my arm, and I will be their shield and their buckler; and I will gird up their loins, and they shall fight manfully for me’ (Doctrine and Covenants 35:13–14).

“Let your desire be to join this magnificent army marching arm in arm with companions to ‘fight manfully’ for Him, accompanied by the Spirit.”

— The late Elder L. Aldin Porter, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1992 general conference, “‘A Disciple of Jesus Christ’”

“Few, if any, of the Lord’s instructions are stated more often, or given greater emphasis, than the commandment to care for the poor and the needy. Our dispensation is no exception.

“In December 1830, the very year in which The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized, the Lord declared that ‘the poor and the meek shall have the gospel preached unto them, and they shall be looking forth for the time of my coming, for it is nigh at hand’ (Doctrine and Covenants 35:15).”

— President Russell M. Nelson, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1986 general conference, “In the Lord’s Own Way”

Doctrine and Covenants 36

“God will give us priceless, personal assurances through the Holy Ghost (see Doctrine and Covenants 36:2). Whether in tranquil or turbulent times, our best source of comfort is the Comforter.”

— The late Elder Neal A. Maxwell, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, October 2002 general conference, “Encircled in the Arms of His Love”

“For all there is a hunger to know ‘the peaceable things of the kingdom’ (Doctrine and Covenants 36:2) … In every home, neighborhood, and community, we ought to strive for peace and never be party to stirring up contention or division.”

— The late President M. Russell Ballard, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2002 general conference, “The Peaceable Things of the Kingdom”