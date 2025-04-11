Stealing a line from his dad, Elder McKay encourages graduates to ‘be usable’

Graduates line up outside with faculty before the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025.

When Elder Kyle S. McKay, a General Authority Seventy, was young, his father frequently taught what he called “eternal principles” — important lessons boiled down to a sentence or even a few words.

“His teachings were always very short so that his eternal principle could be done and sinking in before we even had a chance to detect a sermon and stop paying attention,” Elder McKay, the Church historian and recorder, explained during an address to Ensign College graduates on Friday, April 11.

In speaking to graduates and their families and friends gathered in the Salt Lake Tabernacle, Elder McKay borrowed a lesson he said his 94-year-old father continues to share with his posterity: “Be usable.”

Said Elder McKay: “Education increases a person’s usability. So do skills. Ensign College uniquely offers the opportunity to acquire both. … So I say, well done to you and to this institution.”

A graduate shakes hands with the commencement speaker, Elder Kyle S. McKay, center, while receiving her diploma at the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

As graduates continue to strive to make themselves more usable throughout their lives, Elder McKay invited them to adopt two pursuits.

“As you do, you will become more usable to God,” he promised.

During Friday morning’s proceedings, the college awarded 2,589 certificates and degrees. Of the 1,600-plus graduates, more than 1,200 are Ensign College online students through BYU-Pathway Worldwide partnership.

“As we recognize and celebrate all of these graduates today, we will award more certificates and degrees than ever before in the history of Ensign College,” noted Ensign College President Bruce C. Kusch.

Graduates line up to receive their diplomas at the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Ensign College winter 2025 graduation 2,589 awards to 1,686 graduates:

awards to 1,991 certificates ,

, 338 associate degrees , and

, and 260 Bachelor of Applied Science degrees .

. Of the 1,686 graduates:

854 are men and 832 are women

are men and are women 670 of the graduates are from the United States. 1,016 graduates are from 80 different countries and represent 60% of all those graduating.

of the graduates are from the United States. graduates are from 80 different countries and represent 60% of all those graduating. 540 graduates — 32% of the graduating class — are first-generation college students.

1. ‘Go forth to serve’

The first pursuit Elder McKay encouraged graduates to adopt comes from a slogan from one of Ensign College’s sister institutions, Brigham Young University — “Enter to learn, go forth to serve.”

Said Elder McKay, “Regardless of your vocation or profession, God expects you to serve others at all times and in all things and in all places.”

To illustrate how to better minister to or serve others, Elder McKay coined a few more “eternal principles” from his dad: “First: Just show up. I would say at 95% of magnifying any calling or assignment is just showing up. Be there.”

Graduates line up outside before the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Next, do what the other person needs. And, when it is difficult to know what he or she needs, give God something to magnify, Elder McKay said. “Do something you feel is good and right, and God will magnify it.”

As individuals go forth to serve, remember the marginalized and downtrodden, he continued.

Quoting one of his law professors, Elder McKay said, “take the time to recognize beauty and worth in those who are overlooked or pushed aside by society; and to actively believe the truth that every child of God is worthy of love.”

Ariana Dardon, 4, twirls in her dress during the Ensign College graduation at the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

2. ‘Go forth to learn more’

The second lifestyle Elder McKay invited graduates to adopt also comes from the BYU motto, but with a slight variation — “Enter to learn, go forth to learn more.”

“In a very real and very exciting way, this day of culmination marks the beginning of your education. Go forth to learn more,” said Elder McKay. “Nor should your learning be limited to things related to your career.”

The Lord has commanded His disciples to learn of many things, including about the earth and its workings. However, “The highest, most important truths pertain to the one who called Himself the Truth. I hope you will have or develop an insatiable desire to learn of His ways and walk in His paths.”

Camila Cabrera, left, hugs friend Evelyn Chang, right, after Chang graduated during the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Elder McKay also cautioned listeners to continue to seek powerful spiritual experiences. “I invite you to take the learning you have acquired here and go forth to learn more.”

In summation, Elder McKay reminded graduates: “Be usable. Go forth to serve. Just show up. Do what she needs. Give God something to magnify. Care for the downtrodden. Go forth to learn more.”

Commencement speaker Elder Kyle S. McKay speaks at the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

In his brief remarks, President Kusch told graduates to continue to live worthy of personal revelation.

“Continue learning to recognize the voice of the Holy Ghost.

“Cultivate the courage and the determination to follow promptings with faith in Jesus Christ.

“Remember that God reveals His will for us line upon line, precept upon precept. He does not give us everything at once,” President Kusch taught.

Friday’s proceedings also included remarks by Michael J. Christensen, an administrator for the Church Educational System, and two student speakers, Moroni Gaona Villanueva, a Bachelor of Applied Science graduate in finance from Veracruz, Mexico, and Emily Roberts, an Associate of Applied Science graduate in interior design, from Bountiful, Utah.

College President Bruce C. Kusch speaks at the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Villanueva noted that graduates have learned grit and to turn to the Lord throughout their studies. “What we do with our professional careers from this day forward will be a reflection of our discipleship,” he said.

Roberts spoke of the school’s mission to develop students into “capable and trusted disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Said Roberts: “As disciples of Jesus Christ, we have the best mentor of all. He has been with us on this journey. By relying on Him through the challenges of life and our own mistakes and feeling the joy of success in moments like these, I know Him better, and I love Him more. I know this institution is a gift from Him.”

College President Bruce C. Kusch speaks at the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

The last graduate to receive their diploma cheers toward the audience during the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

A graduate smiles toward the audience during the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News

Giorgia Polizzi cheers after receiving her diploma at the Ensign College graduation in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Tess Crowley, Deseret News