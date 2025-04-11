By following God’s plan, ‘He will empower us to accomplish great things,’ says Elder Pingree to BYU–Idaho graduates

BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025.

One purpose of mortality is to gain knowledge, and Heavenly Father gives His children agency on how to use it, said Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy.

“We can prioritize the pursuit of worldly achievements, such as material possessions, prominence or positions. However, while these accomplishments may bring a level of personal satisfaction, they often detract from what matters most.”

Thousands of BYU–Idaho graduates and their families and friends gathered in the BYU–I Center in Rexburg, Idaho, for winter 2025 commencement on Friday, April 11.

Of the 2,542 graduates, 763 were online students, and 859 began their studies as BYU–Pathway Worldwide students. The university bestowed 2,072 bachelor’s degrees and 470 associate degrees. A total of 479 graduates began their education at 30 or older, said BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III during the ceremony.

As the guest speaker, Elder Pingree noted three principles graduates can take with them as they “go forth to serve” like the Savior, Jesus Christ, after graduation.

Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, speaks at BYU–Idaho’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Christian Martinez, BYU–Idaho

1. God has a plan for each of His children

Although Heavenly Father’s plan of happiness applies to everyone collectively, “He also has personal assignments for each of us individually,” said Elder Pingree.

This plan is revealed gradually, and it may not align with the plan one has in mind.

During graduate school, Elder Pingree was given a job opportunity he had long aspired to have. Then he felt a strong prompting not to accept the position and decided with his wife, Sister Anne Pingree, to follow the spiritual counsel.

Elder Pingree said they still don’t fully understand why he was guided away from his desired job opportunity, but they are at peace trusting that Heavenly Father’s plans are for the best.

“God’s plans for each of His children are divinely designed and meaningful in His eyes,” he said. “As you and I follow God’s plan for us and commit to serving others, He will empower us to accomplish great things.”

Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, speaks at BYU–Idaho’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

BYU–Idaho winter 2025 graduation 2,542 graduates total

2,072 bachelor’s degrees

bachelor’s degrees 470 associate degrees

associate degrees 763 were online students

were online students 859 began their studies as BYU–Pathway Worldwide students

began their studies as BYU–Pathway Worldwide students 479 began their education at or after the age of 30

2. God wants His children to bless others

King Benjamin recorded in the Book of Mormon that he was “kept and preserved” by the hand of the Lord to serve “with all the might, mind and strength which the Lord hath granted unto me” (Mosiah 2:11).

Elder Pingree said, “Like King Benjamin, we too have been kept and preserved by God’s power to serve His children.”

Focusing on the needs of others requires deliberate effort. “When we intentionally view life’s experiences through the lens of helping others, the Lord will present us with opportunities to serve,” he said.

BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

3. God strengthens His children to accomplish great things

“When Joshua was appointed by the Lord to assume Moses’ responsibilities, he must have felt inadequate,” said Elder Pingree.

Yet the Lord reassured him, “I will be with thee: I will not fail thee, nor forsake thee. Be strong and of a good courage” (Joshua 1:5-6).

Joshua achieved great things with God’s strength, like leading Israel across the Jordan River and renewing their covenant with the Lord.

“When we follow God’s plan for us and dedicate ourselves to serving others, He will empower us. Even when we face obstacles, we can be assured that He will enable us to accomplish what He asks of us.”

The BYU–Idaho Graduation Choir sings "A Child's Prayer," directed by Rachel Ashby and accompanied by Daniel Kerr, at BYU–Idaho’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

Christ’s perfect example of these principles

Elder Pingree said that ultimately Jesus Christ is the perfect example of these principles. “He followed His Father’s plan for Him. He served others. And as a result, His Father guided and strengthened Him to fulfill His divine mission.”

The Savior perfectly served others at home, at church and in the community, said Elder Pingree.

He cared for His family by honoring His Heavenly Father throughout His life and ensuring the well-being of His mother, Mary, before He died on the cross. He served in His church by preaching the gospel and healing many. And he served His community by building relationships across social divides and providing relief to those in distress.

“We may feel God’s plans for us are not as significant as those of others; however, He reassures us: ‘I have a work for thee’ (Moses 1:6).”

BYU–Idaho President Alvin F. Meredith III speaks at BYU–Idaho’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Christian Martinez, BYU–Idaho

‘Called to be a light to the world’

Speaking briefly at BYU–Idaho commencement was President Meredith, who reinforced the university’s mission to develop disciples of Jesus Christ who lead in their homes, the Church and their communities.

“You will have opportunities to serve, mentor and bless many who, through you, will share the blessings of this university.”

He testified of President Russell M. Nelson’s words a week prior in general conference that “the great opportunity before us is to become the people God needs us to be.”

President Meredith said, “You have been called to be a light to the world and to reflect His light in what you do and how you do it.”

BYU–Idaho alumni celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho

Elder John C. Pingree Jr., a General Authority Seventy, applauds BYU–Idaho graduates at the college’s winter 2025 commencement ceremony in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Hans Koepsell, BYU–Idaho

A BYU–Idaho alumnus and loved ones celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Christian Martinez, BYU–Idaho

A BYU–Idaho alumnus and loved ones celebrate graduating from the Church-sponsored college in Rexburg, Idaho, on Friday, April 11, 2025. | Lauren Dominguez, BYU–Idaho