Send it in: Celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, making Easter more meaningful

President Dallin H. Oaks, speaking for the First Presidency in the Feb. 16 video “He Is Risen,” testified of the literal Resurrection of Christ and invited all to “prepare for an Easter celebration of the atoning sacrifice of Jesus Christ [which] culminated in His Resurrection, the most glorious event in history.”

As part of this message, President Oaks challenged viewers to do more to celebrate the Resurrection of the Savior “by studying His teachings and helping to establish Easter traditions in our society as a whole, especially within our own families.”

Many members around the world have taken this challenge to heart by creating Christ-centered Easter events, activities and efforts individually, as families, in wards, stakes and communities.

The Church News wants to hear from readers: How are you, your family, ward or stake finding ways and creating opportunities to draw nearer to the Savior of the world and make the Easter season more meaningful?

Fill out the following Google Form by Sunday, April 13, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News story. Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

