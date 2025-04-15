Philippines missionaries record Easter testimony of Jesus Christ

The Philippines Urdaneta Mission is photographed all together during a ministry visit from Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, center, in March 2025. Mission leaders President Grant Foster and Sister Si Foster are seated to the left of Elder Rasband.

The entire Philippines Urdaneta Mission took part in sharing a testimony of Jesus Christ for the Easter season by recording themselves reciting "The Living Christ."

In a video posted on Instagram, multiple companionships of young and senior full-time missionaries are shown each saying a line from the proclamation from the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles that was published on Jan. 1, 2000.

The mission leaders, President Grant Foster and Sister Si Foster, wrote in an email to the Church News about how they had pondered and prayed to know what they could do as an entire mission to celebrate the life of Jesus Christ.

“We felt inspired to have our missionaries share as companionships words of ‘The Living Christ,‘” the Fosters wrote. “Our missionary purpose is to invite others to come unto Christ. Sharing the words of ‘The Living Christ’ helps us fulfill our missionary purpose.”

As they watched the finished video together during a devotional this month, they felt the power of the words written by modern-day prophets and apostles testifying of the living Jesus Christ.

“Through these words, spoken by full-time representatives of Jesus Christ, the Spirit testified of the reality that the tomb is empty. He is risen. He is The Living Christ,” the Fosters said.

The missionaries shared some of their thoughts via email.

Sister Melyssa Evans: “As I read the words from ‘The Living Christ,’ I could really feel the spirit manifest that He lives. And He already paid the price for each one of us to experience a true change of heart and the greatest joy.”

Elder Noel Basilan: “As I participated in filming the video compilation of ‘The Living Christ,’ it reminded me of my divine potential. As I watched the video, it filled me with love and the Spirit. It made me realize one thing, that we are truly His children.”

Sister Lianne Jose: “It helped me feel more of His eternal love for us. He really sacrificed His life for us and made it possible to be forgiven.”

Elder James Hendricks: “Participating in ‘The Living Christ’ was a fulfilling experience for me. I felt like I was able to connect with the Savior in a new way and show my reverence for Him.”

Elder Joseph Tuioti: “After watching the finished video, I really felt the power in the words of that divine revealed document. I remember recording the video and the words really sunk in with me. Jesus really is the Living Christ.”

Elder Hyrum Elkington: “I really enjoyed doing ‘The Living Christ’ activity. It was really powerful, and I just felt the power of each testimony truly. I loved it.”