Easter exhibit brings thousands to São Paulo temple visitors’ center

An exhibit symbolizes the Last Supper at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025.

An Easter event at the São Paulo Brazil Temple visitors’ center allowed members and friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to learn more about Jesus Christ’s Resurrection and feel the peace, love and joy of the Easter season.

The visitors’ center hosts periodic and annual events for people in the region to learn more about the Savior, Jesus Christ, such as a Bethlehem village at Christmastime.

Thousands of visitors come and see the special exhibits and performances created by the Church’s Brazil Area and São Paulo Brazil West Mission. While there, they feel the Spirit that is present in the visitors’ center, said President David L. Hunt, who leads the mission with his wife, Sister Amy F. Hunt.

During the three-week period leading up to Easter on April 20, approximately 8,000 guests were welcomed at the center, President Hunt said.

“Our Easter exhibits are focused on the last week of the Savior’s life — beginning with an entrance to the center, covered in palm leaves, representing Christ’s entrance into Jerusalem,” President Hunt wrote to the Church News.

Each area of the center focused on an event during Holy Week, with a brief written explanation of the specific event or day, as well as a video clip depicting the event. There was also a collection of Brazilian artwork and sculptures representing the Last Supper, as well as a lifelike re-creation of the Last Supper complete with picturesque windows with a backdrop of Jerusalem.

“The São Paulo West missionary sisters serve in the center, guiding tours and helping guests feel the Spirit there,” President Hunt said. “Elders and sisters in our mission use the center frequently to help friends of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints learn more about the Savior and His gospel.”

People who commented on the Church’s Brazil Area Instagram page used heart emojis and words such as beautiful, wonderful and incredible.

Besides celebrating Easter, the exhibit also allowed friends and neighbors the opportunity to learn more about the Church. More than 300 missionary references were made, President Hunt said.

The judgement and Crucifixion of Jesus Christ is described in a display at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025. | São Paulo Brazil West Mission

A display teaches about the Resurrection of Jesus Christ at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025. | São Paulo Brazil West Mission

Exhibits show the Last Supper and other Easter scenes at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025. | São Paulo Brazil West Mission

A picture and written words teach about Gethsemane in a display at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025. | São Paulo Brazil West Mission

Pictures and words describing Palm Sunday are displayed at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025. | São Paulo Brazil West Mission

A palm frond archway is the first thing people see when they arrive at the Easter exhibit at the visitors' center by the São Paulo Brazil Temple in April 2025. | São Paulo Brazil West Mission