Celebrating the ‘most glorious event in history’ in a holier way

Easter is a time to celebrate “the most glorious event in history.” In the Feb. 16 video message “He Is Risen,” President Dallin H. Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, bore testimony of the literal Resurrection of Jesus Christ and invited viewers to deepen their Easter observance — preparing by studying the Savior’s teachings as well as creating meaningful, Christ-focused Easter traditions.

The Church News asked readers how they responded to the invitation, developing more meaningful traditions to draw nearer to the Savior through personal, family, ward and stake efforts. The following is a sampling of their responses.

‘Bring a little joy’

Members around the world wrote of their increased devotion to sincere scripture study, pondering and prayer about the Atonement and Resurrection of the Savior. They also felt prompted to serve as Christ serves.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Austin Facebook page posted that a ward in Austin, Texas, celebrated Holy Week by gathering after Palm Sunday services to share food and friendship, decorating their homes with Easter lights, listening to Easter playlists, reflecting on the cleansing of the temple and taking walks to the temple grounds.

According to the post, Easter has become more than a single-day celebration; Saints are embracing the entire season as a time of anticipation and reflection.

Recognizing that Christ’s sacrifice is the ultimate demonstration of love for all, Théodore D’avila Guéi from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, wrote that his family decided to serve others by sharing a meal in their home with friends and neighbors and testify of the Resurrection of the Savior. In creating that opportunity, they hope to “bring a little joy and smiles to people’s hearts” while better growing in love for others and for Jesus Christ.

Théodore D’avila Guéi from Abidjan, Ivory Coast, stands with his wife and one of their children. He said his family will invite friends for a meal in their home to celebrate Christ together for Easter in 2025. | Théodore D’avila Guéi

‘Love one another’

The Davenport Iowa Stake Primary presidency is hosting a special “Holy Week” themed activity for children 5-12 years old on the Saturday before Easter. Danielle Hopkins, first counselor in the stake Primary presidency, said President Russell M. Nelson’s admonition to devote time each week learning more about the Atonement and Resurrection of Christ and Elder Gary E. Stevenson’s April 2023 general conference address “The Greatest Easter Story Ever Told” inspired them to find a way to help the children celebrate the Savior’s victory.

Hopkins told the Church News that Primary leaders have been excited to not only focus on the love the Savior has for each “but help [the children] learn of the importance of His great gift of His Atonement and Resurrection.”

For the activity, eight rooms will each represent one day in the Lord’s final week in mortality. Room to room, children will learn and participate in coordinating activities.

To celebrate the Savior’s Resurrection, the “Day 8” room will feature a “Love One Another” service project decided and organized in part by the children, incorporating the Primary Service Initiative announced earlier this year.

In this activity, participants will write or draw a special message on fabric squares that will be sewn together as a quilt and given to one of their young friends who is currently battling cancer.

“The Atonement truly is exemplified in all we do in loving and caring for each other,” wrote Hopkins.

The Guayaquil Ecuador Las Orquideas Stake in introduced an “Eight Days of Easter” calendar of activities at their Easter devotional, then posted it on the stake Facebook page with encouragement to celebrate the glory of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ this Easter season.

“Easter is more than just one Sunday a year. It is a time of renewal and a time to remember the love of Jesus Christ,” the post said. “When Easter Sunday arrives, we will experience a greater portion of the joy, gratitude and peace that come from knowing that Jesus Christ lives.”

María Mercedes Alvarado Calle, director of the stake communication council, Church News the stake’s goal is to continue building a culture of Christ-Centered Easter celebration.

Each of six wards and the stake council created short videos, based on the calendar day, to be posted online, along with photos from individual ward activities. Members are also asked to share their feelings about the Savior on social media and in their FamilySearch digital journal.

Alvarado Calle said the experience deeply impacted her.

“It saddens me that in all my years as a member, I hadn’t given Easter enough importance as I should have,” she said, noting she had seen the same recognition in Church members throughout her stake.

“It’s improved my perspective,” Alvarado Calle explained. “Encouraging every member of the Church, including leaders, to understand the relevance of the Resurrection in our lives is key to our spiritual progress.”

A family in the Sand Springs Ward, in the Layton Utah Legacy Stake, participates in their ward's "A.R.I.S.E. With Christ" 2025 Easter activities. | Brady Peterson

‘Arise in Christ’

The Sand Springs Ward, in the Layton Utah Legacy Stake, planned two events — a temple walk, symbolizing arising, and a temple day to practice arising — and developed the “A.R.I.S.E. With Christ” method (act, record, inspire, sacrifice and endure).

Notepads and challenge coins help members record and remember to "A.R.I.S.E. with Christ" as part of the Sand Springs Ward in Layton, Utah, 2025 Easter activities. | Brady Peterson

The ward council decided to create a challenge coin given to each member, a notepad to record individual steps in arising and further resources on their ward website to help ward members increase their celebration of the Savior individually and collectively.

Sand Springs Ward Bishop Brady Peterson admitted it was a lot of work creating a tradition that was repeatable, memorable and meaningful.

Youth from the Sand Springs Ward in Layton, Utah, holding out their "A.R.I.S.E. with Christ" challenge coins as part of their ward's 2025 Easter activities. | Brady Peterson

“It’s amazing we didn’t have any plans like this for Easter,” Bishop Peterson wrote. Nevertheless, he and the ward council felt inspiration come “at that moment” they accepted the invitation of an Apostle.

Bishop Peterson expressed that what began as an invitation became a sacred opportunity to honor the Savior and invite the ward to arise with Him.

A couple in the Sand Springs Ward in Layton, Utah, discusses and records how they will "A.R.I.S.E. with Christ" as part of their ward's 2025 Easter activities. | Brady Peterson