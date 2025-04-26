Nadia Gavarret: They were there — the women witnessing the risen Christ

In this picture from the Bible Videos, a resurrected Jesus Christ appears to Mary Magdalene.

When one studies the final week of the mortal life of Jesus Christ, attention is often focused on the apostles, the Jewish leaders or the multitudes. However, when I study Holy Week in the New Testament, I note the women who played a significant role, exemplifying faith, courage, loyalty and devotion during the most difficult moments they would witness of the Savior’s mortal ministry. This is one of the sacred moments in history when the presence of women shines with unmistakable brightness.

While the apostles were still doubtful, the women were certain of the fact [that Christ had risen]; one of them had seen the Lord, others had conversed with Him; and all had been told by angelic ministers of the risen Christ. The faithful women were first to learn of the Lord’s Resurrection; and, as the Lord’s apostles had been last to accept the solemn fact, so these women were the first to testify thereof. (See Elder James E. Talmage, “Jesus the Christ,” chapter 37, page 635.)

A humble act in Bethany

In Bethany, days before the Crucifixion, Mary, the sister of Lazarus, took a pound (about a half liter) of pure nard — an expensive perfume — and humbly anointed the Savior’s feet and wiped them with her hair.

“Then took Mary a pound of ointment of spikenard, very costly, and anointed the feet of Jesus, and wiped his feet with her hair: and the house was filled with the odour of the ointment” (John 12:3; see also Matthew 26:6-13).

That fragrance filled the house, just as her devotion filled the heart of the Savior. True worship not only blesses the one who offers it but can also have a transformative effect on those who witness it.

“For in that she hath poured this ointment on my body, she did it for my burial” (Matthew 26:12).

Loyalty at the cross

Following the Savior’s death on the cross, the principal women in His life remained at the cross, demonstrating unwavering loyalty.

In this picture from the Bible Videos three women stand at the cross. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Now there stood by the cross of Jesus his mother, and his mother’s sister, Mary the wife of Cleophas, and Mary Magdalene” (John 19:25).

They did not abandon the Master in His most bitter hour, showing a love and devotion that overcame fear and danger.

Witnesses of the Resurrection

On the morning of the Resurrection, Mary Magdalene and other women were the first to arrive at the tomb and the first to witness the risen Christ (see John 20:11-18 and Matthew 28:1-10).

“And so this blessed woman became the first mortal to see and speak to the resurrected Christ,” said Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the April 2014 general conference.

In a society where the legal testimony of a woman was not recognized, the Savior deliberately chose women to be the first messengers of His victory over death. This demonstrates that before God, the worth of women transcends cultural or societal limitations.

Disciples then and now

These women were not passive spectators; they were protagonists in acts of faith, courage and love — examples of what it means to be true disciples of Christ.

Just as Mary, the sister of Lazarus, anointed the Savior, today’s women are called to anoint — not with perfume but with tenderness, healing words and Christlike charity.

Just as women stood firm at Golgotha amid pain and fear, today many women stand beside the crosses of family suffering, moral challenges and unseen loneliness. Their loyal presence continues to shine brightly in the midst of darkness.

And just as Mary Magdalene announced to the disciples that the tomb was empty, today women are called to be bearers of hope — to proclaim that after night comes light, that there is a living Redeemer and that if we come unto Him, He will transform our lives.

Jesus comforts Mary and Martha in this scene from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In a worldwide broadcast to the Relief Society in March 2024, President Russell M. Nelson said: “Sisters, please never underestimate the extraordinary power within you to influence others for good. … If the world should ever lose the moral rectitude of its women, the world would never recover.”

They are still here

The final week of the Savior’s life and His glorious Resurrection cannot be fully understood without recognizing the heroic role of women. They were valiant disciples, chosen witnesses and messengers of the ultimate miracle.

They were there. And they are still here.

The legacy of those women who walked, wept and bore witness of the Resurrection lives on in every woman who today chooses to reflect their faith and be an instrument of His love.

— Nadia Gavarret is the Church News Spanish translation manager.