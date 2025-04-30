Youth package school supplies in a service project at a FSY conference at Deseret Recreation Camp in Canelones Department, Uruguay, held Feb. 13-18, 2025.

Youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Church’s South America South Area participated in a significant area-wide service project during For the Strength of Youth conferences this year.

FSY is held in the early months of the year in South America during summer vacation, and the school year begins shortly afterward.

During the FSY service projects, the young men and young women prepared school kits for students of families facing financial hardships.

More than 7,300 young men and young women in Argentina, 4,400 in Chile, 1,200 in Paraguay and 870 in Uruguay participated during FSY conferences in their respective countries.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The school kits included notebooks, pencils, colored pencils, rulers and backpacks. After they were assembled, they were delivered to various institutions and schools so that the children could begin the school year better prepared to learn. In Paraguay in particular, school kits went primarily to indigenous communities facing the greatest needs.

This initiative will allow hundreds of children to receive essential school supplies for their education, reflecting the Church’s commitment to education and caring for those in need.

The Church’s Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay Newsroom sites each included quotes from some of the youth involved. They spoke about how taking part in the service projects at FSY was a spiritual and meaningful experience.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Victoria, a young woman from Uruguay, said: “When I packed the backpack with the supplies, it was beautiful, a wonderful feeling. I felt like I was helping people, and that those supplies would go to children in need, and that maybe there are families who don’t have any, and with those supplies, the children will be able to start school. It was something I liked, and I would do it again.”

One young man talked about how serving others helps strengthen a connection with God and helps share Christ’s love with others. “Just being able to serve within this Church, making the kits for the children, is so special, in addition to serving other people. Helping the children was an opportunity where you could really feel the Spirit.”

Jasmine, a young woman from Paraguay, said: “We enjoyed the activity and had fun because we were able to learn about service. For us, it was very special, and we are very grateful to have participated in such a wonderful activity.”

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Another young woman said, “Making these school kits was a very empowering experience for me, allowing us to reflect a bit on service to others and the importance of being an instrument in the Lord’s hands. As we look to Him and keep Him in our thoughts, we can find joy and peace in our lives.”

A young man from Chile shared his gratitude for this service experience and the impact it will have on the lives of those who will receive the school supplies: “I feel very happy for the children who will be able to receive their school supplies. I feel grateful and know that we look more toward Christ when we behave as He would.”

Jazmin from Argentina said, “I like the idea of being able to help other people, just as Jesus Christ did, knowing that with these school kits, many children will be able to have many beautiful things and have a wonderful return to school.”

The donations are part of 100 donations that the Church will make this year to mark 100 years since the gospel began to be preached in South America.

To learn more about this year’s centennial activities in South America, visit centenariosas.org.

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

| The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints