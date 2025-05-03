‘We have these hands’: Thousands of women help with several projects during BYU Women’s Conference

Jennabee Wacker, of Pullman, Washingon, puts together a hygiene kit with others during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

PROVO, Utah — Seven rooms across Brigham Young University’s campus were filled with thousands of smiles, working hands and the sound of happy conversations as attendees of the 2025 BYU Women’s Conference chose to participate in service opportunities.

Learning Service Rooms and the Evening of Service provided seven specific ways women who attended the conference could “walk with [Christ]” (Moses 6:34), helping others in need and ministering to their fellow sisters.

Connie Moessing from Mapleton, Utah, and her sister, Helen Kealy from Huntington Beach, California, were glad they could give some of their time in ways that matter.

“Whatever they need us to do here I want to participate in that and support it,” said Moessing.

From left, Kasey Huggans; Lorrain Huggans, the Evening of Service project leader; and Cindy Brown, all of Saratoga Springs, Utah, help attendees put together hygiene kits during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The service project assembled more than 16,000 hygiene kits, sending them to Lifting Hands International, with surplus supplies going to Tabitha’s Way. | Lynnette McConkie, Church News

Lorrain Huggans, who served as the Evening of Service project leader this year, has worked in various service committee roles in past years. Familiar with the process of selecting appropriate projects, she said the service projects are prayerfully considered and chosen based on what is needed.

“We have these hands. We want to know what we can do that would actually make a difference,” Huggans said, emphasizing, “It is all about ministering.”

Learning Service Rooms

This year, six service projects in Learning Service Rooms featured stay-and-make projects. While working on projects, an address being given concurrently in another room was piped in through a live audio feed. This allowed participants to learn and serve at the same time.

Karin Brown, a service subcommittee member, said participating in service at the conference is one of the things women like to do, listening, learning, keeping their hands busy doing good.

Women make blankets in a service room during BYU Women's Conference in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. | Aaron Cornia, BYU photo

Projects completed in the Learning Service Rooms included fleece blankets, mastectomy pillows, teddy bears, happy pillows, bookmarks and worry buddies. These projects will benefit local youth and adults through the following agencies: Camp BeYou, Camp Hobe, Early Learning Essentials, Granite Education Foundation, Hearts Knit Together, Intermountain Medical Center, Odyssey House, VA SLC Healthcare System and Valley Behavioral Health.

Evening of Service

More than 16,000 hygiene kits were made by conference attendees and boxed up by volunteers at this year’s Evening of Service which is a walk-through service opportunity. Two paths offered the option to make four or eight hygiene kits as women walked along tables adding items to a bag, tying it, then repeating the process.

Attendees put together hygiene kits during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The service project assembled more than 16,000 hygiene kits, sending them to Lifting Hands International, with surplus supplies going to Tabitha’s Way. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Women streamed into this sectioned-off area in the Smith Fieldhouse to have a chance to give a little to those in need throughout the world.

“It is a different type of feasting with the sisters,” said Amber Morrill from Perry, Utah, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. “Instead of just being fed myself, I can give back.”

Morrill, her neighbor Courtney Healy and a new conference friend, Brittany Hubble from Midvale, Utah, said the service opportunities also offer a needed opportunity to visit with new people.

Cindy Brown, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, pushes a cart carrying finished hygiene kits during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The service project assembled more than 16,000 hygiene kits, sending them to Lifting Hands International, with surplus supplies going to Tabitha’s Way. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

For three sisters and a daughter-in-law, the Evening of Service has become an important part of their annual BYU Women’s Conference “reunion.” Cara Gordon from North Ogden, Utah; Christie Hull from Casper, Wyoming; Amee Hull from Charlotte, North Carolina; and Cami Gordon from Nibley, Utah, have made it “a joyful tradition,” expressing that joy by repeatedly returning to the beginning to complete as many kits as they could.

Miracles and blessings

Unlike the Learning Service Rooms which were available throughout much of each day, the Evening of Service was during a three-hour block of time. In that time, a steady stream of participants completed about 13,000 kits.

However, according to Carolyn Myers, a service subcommittee member, three groups of women made of family members and new friends, stayed to see what they could accomplish during the time others were at the evening concert.

From right, Cristy Hull of Casper, Wyoming; Cami Gordon of Nibley, Utah; Amee Roome of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Cara Gordon of North Ogden, Utah, assembling hygiene kits during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The service project assembled more than 16,000 hygiene kits, sending them to Lifting Hands International, with surplus supplies going to Tabitha’s Way. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“They were able to complete another 3,000 kits,” said Myers with a big smile, saying the women let out a collective cheer at the end. The 16,000 hygiene kits will be distributed by Helping Hands International, benefitting refugees and others in need worldwide.

Myers noted this is one of the miracles she has seen during BYU Women’s Conference. Another miracle came soon after when they received a call about an agency that was in need of the surplus of supplies. The remaining items are being given to Tabitha’s Way to help people in the local community.

Karin Brown, with the BYU Women's Conference service subcommittee, places conditioner out for attendees to put into hygiene kits during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The service project assembled more than 16,000 hygiene kits, sending them to Lifting Hands International, with surplus supplies going to Tabitha’s Way. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

“Heavenly Father put the right people in the right places to accomplish His purpose,” said Myers.

Reflecting on the experience, Huggans said women come to Women’s Conference “to fill their cups” by learning and serving.

“It’s incredible,” she said. “When you offer service, it changes you.”

Shaylee Campos, of St. George, Utah, center, and Danielle Anderson, of Kennedale, Texas, put together a hygiene kit during a service project held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The service project assembled more than 16,000 hygiene kits, sending them to Lifting Hands International, with surplus supplies going to Tabitha’s Way. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Riley Stout, of Provo, Utah, places a box filled with finished hygiene kits as Chad Zeeman, of Santaquin, Utah, wraps the stack for transport. The two were part of a crew of several men who volunteered to pack and prepare the assembled kits for delivery to Helping Hands International and Tabitha's Way. The service project was held as part of BYU Women's Conference at Smith Fieldhouse on the campus of Brigham Young University in Provo on Thursday, May 1, 2025. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

