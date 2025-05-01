Brother Wilcox testifies of God’s love and trust at BYU Women’s Conference

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men’s general presidency, tells the story of Jacob’s family and the importance of birthrights with members of the Osmond family at BYU Women’s Conference in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men‘s general presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spoke of the importance of a covenant relationship with God and Jesus Christ at BYU Women‘s Conference on Wednesday, April 30.

“God can trust you because you have chosen to enter a covenant relationship with Him and with Jesus Christ,” Brother Wilcox said. The presentation was geared toward women and young women ages 11 to 18.

Brother Wilcox quoted Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, then second counselor in the First Presidency, from the General Women’s Session of the October 2014 general conference.

Said Elder Uchtdorf: “God loves you this very day and always. He is not waiting to love you until you have overcome your weaknesses and bad habits. He loves you today with a full understanding of your struggles. … He knows everything about you. He sees you clearly — He knows you as you really are. And He loves you — today and always.”

Brother Wilcox also shared a quote from President Russell M. Nelson, who told young adults in 2022 that they are first and foremost a child of God, that as members of the Church, they are a child of the covenant and that they are a disciple of Jesus Christ.

Brother Wilcox said he was inspired by these words.

Entering into a covenant with God and Jesus Christ “gives us access to the same blessings our forefathers and foremothers received, including a birthright,” Brother Wilcox said.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men’s general presidency, speaks at BYU Women’s Conference at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Bryan Johnson, BYU Continuing Education

To illustrate the history of the birthright, Brother Wilcox told the story of Jacob’s family from the book of Genesis. Brother Wilcox had helpers join him on stage in the Marriott Center, dressed in costumes and holding up signs representing members of Jacob’s family.

He told how Joseph, the firstborn son of Jacob’s wife Rachel, received an extra portion of the birthright, which was passed to his sons Ephraim and Manasseh.

Similarly, Brother Wilcox testified that covenant keepers also receive an extra portion.

“We know answers to questions that baffle theologians who study God at universities, and we learn those answers in Primary,” he said. “We can enter temples where we receive an endowment — a gift — that other children of God do not yet receive. We have been given much.”

The birthright also comes with certain responsibilities, Brother Wilcox taught.

“With the birthright, Joseph had the responsibility to care for his family, which he did,” Brother Wilcox said. “He ultimately saved them from famine and death. He also was expected to govern the affairs of his father’s estate, which he did, along with governing all of Egypt.”

Both the tribes of Ephraim and Manasseh are meant to work in unison in the gathering of the rest of Israel, so that ultimately, Israel can gather all of Gods children home to him, Brother Wilcox explained.

Brother Bradley R. Wilcox, first counselor in the Young Men’s general presidency, takes a selfie photo with Donny Osmond and members of the Osmond family at BYU Women’s Conference at the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Bryan Johnson, BYU Continuing Education

“Think to yourself, are you from Ephraim? Are you from Manasseh? Are you from another tribe?” he asked. “If you don’t know the answer, I hope you will get your patriarchal blessing soon so you can know your special lineage that links you to the past and organizes you for future responsibilities and assignments.”

This birthright means God expects one to help and serve others, according to Brother Wilcox.

“Is your birthright evidence of God’s love? Yes, but more important, it is evidence of His trust,” he said. “Because of your choice to make and keep covenants, He trusts you to be different, peculiar, and set apart because of the important work He trusts you to do.”

As one fulfills birthright responsibilities, the labor they do will be with the Lord of the vineyard.

“You are working hand in hand with Jesus Christ,” Brother Wilcox testified.

To further illustrate the lesson from the Old Testament, specifically the story of Joseph, Brother Wilcox invited Donny Osmond to join him on stage at the end of his presentation.

Donny Osmond and members of the Osmond family at BYU Women’s Conference in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Bryan Johnson, BYU Continuing Education

Wearing the same “technicolor dreamcoat” he wore in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” musical for more than 2,000 performances, Osmond shared his testimony of the power of a covenant relationship with Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ.

“If we just endure to the end and stay on the covenant path, the promise is that God will give us all that the Father has, not just a portion, but all that the Father has,” Osmond said. “That, in my opinion, is a loving God.”

Osmond sang “Any Dream Will Do” from the musical and led a sing-along of “Amazing Grace.”

Donny Osmond and members of the Osmond family at BYU Women’s Conference in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. | Bryan Johnson, BYU Continuing Education