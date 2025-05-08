Sister Dana Earl: What Mary and Martha teach about finding strength and rest in Jesus Christ

“Christ in the House of Martha and Mary,” an oil painting by Dutch artist Johannes Vermeer, is part of an exhibit in Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on March 5, 2023.

“Christ in the House of Martha and Mary” is an oil painting by Johannes Vermeer (1655). It now hangs in the Scottish National Gallery in Edinburgh and is a favorite of mine.

The rich colors and the positioning of these sisters surrounding the Savior warms my heart.

It is clear that both Mary and Martha adore Him. A small tear, barely visible in Jesus’ eye, helps remind me that He loved these women, these friends. I believe He was pleased with them as they talked and listened and allowed Him to rest and be nourished body and soul in their home.

John 11:5 says, “Now Jesus loved Martha, and her sister, and Lazarus.”

“Now it came to pass, as they went, that He entered into a certain village: and a certain woman” — whom He loved — “named Martha received Him into her house.

“And she had a sister called Mary” — whom He loved — “which also sat at Jesus’ feet, and heard His word.

“But Martha was cumbered about much serving, and came to Him and said, ‘Lord, dost thou not care that my sister hath left me to serve alone? Bid her therefore that she help me’” (see Luke 10:38-40).

Sister Dana Earl of the Relief Society general advisory council | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Isn’t it wonderful that Martha had confidence to openly share her feelings with Him? She was not afraid to share her discouragement and frustration. She knew that His love for her was much bigger than that. She knew that He loved her always.

“And Jesus answered and said, ‘Martha, Martha, thou art careful and troubled about many things. But one thing is needful: and Mary hath chosen that good part’” — not a better part, a good part — “‘which shall not be taken away from her’” (see Luke 10:41-42).

I like to think that some days Martha chose to sit at Jesus’s feet and listen, and sometimes Mary worked in the kitchen.

But on this day, maybe Martha, the older sister, was exhausted, and He reminded her that we must have balance in our lives. It is needful and good to do both.

Jesus teaches these sisters and all of us, to come to Him with our frustration and troubles, to serve and give, and to also take the time to sit at His feet and listen, so that He can give us His strength and rest.

I have learned when I am feeling off-balance that reading the scriptures is a way to feel more connected, settled and steady.

I often return to the words of the prophet Jacob who declares, “And it supposeth me that they have come up hither to hear the pleasing word of God, yea the word which healeth the wounded soul” (Jacob 2:8).

A woman sits on a couch while reading scriptures. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

And Jacob 7:23 says, “And it came to pass that peace and the love of God was restored again among the people: and they searched the scriptures… .”

Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in April 2010 general conference, “In the end, the central purpose of all scripture is to fill our souls with faith in God the Father and in His Son, Jesus Christ.”

I love our Savior. I am grateful He allows me to share my heart with Him in prayer, serve Him by serving those around me, and sit at His feet and read His words so that I might find rest in Him.

President Russell M. Nelson said this in April 2025 general conference:

“As we diligently seek to have charity and virtue fill our lives, our confidence in approaching God will increase. I invite you to take intentional steps to grow in your confidence before the Lord. Then, as we go to our Heavenly Father with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and your faith in Jesus Christ will increase. We will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes."

And I would add, this is “that good part.”

— Sister Dana Earl is a member of the Relief Society general advisory council.