Young musicians prepare to go on stage at an Easter interfaith concert on April 21, 2025, in Papeete, Tahiti.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints across the Pacific participated in interfaith celebrations this Easter season as part of the Church’s #GreaterLove Easter messaging.

In special Easter messages this spring, the First Presidency and other Church leaders encouraged members to establish Easter traditions inspired by the life of Jesus Christ in their communities and families.

“All who accept the invitations from our living Prophet and his counselors to more intentionally commemorate the holy events that Easter represents will find that their bond with Jesus Christ grows ever stronger,” said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the April 2025 general conference.

Read more about how members of the Church are answering the call for more Christ-centered Easter traditions.

Interfaith concert in Tahiti

Church members in Papeete, Tahiti, teamed up with fellow Christians to hold an Easter concert on Easter Monday, April 21, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Youth sing during an Easter interfaith concert in Papeete, Tahiti, on April 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The goal was to strengthen the faith of young people and unite them around Jesus Christ. The concert allowed them to experience a moment of communion beyond denominational boundaries,” event organizer Hina Brodien said.

Members of a youth choir sing during an Easter interfaith concert in Papeete, Tahiti, on April 21, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

More than 300 singers and musicians — most of whom were youth — from the Catholic Church, Ma’ohi Protestant Church, Seventh-day Adventist Church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Community of Christ performed for over 1,000 guests.

The event also featured “meeting tents,” where small groups could learn about other faiths.

New Zealand and other islands

Members of the Church and other faiths also gathered in New Zealand to commemorate Easter.

At one such gathering in Wellington, New Zealand, Sister Catherine Jones, safeguarding adviser for the Catholic Archdiocese, said, “It is particularly moving to be here at this time of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis having received condolences from many including members of this church. It reminds me we are a wider family that will always come together.”

Latter-day Saints in Wellington, New Zealand, gathered with fellow Christians of other faiths to commemorate Easter in April 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Alfred P. Daniels, president of the Temple View New Zealand Stake in Hamilton, New Zealand, said having their celebration on the first Sunday of April focused the entire month on Jesus Christ.

Church members also gathered with fellow Christians in Pago Pago, American Samoa; Fiji; and Nuku‘alofa, Tonga.

In Tonga, Father Motekiai Tāufa of the Anglican Church summed up the evening: “Despite our different denominations, we are one family. We are related in the blood that was shed in Calvary.”

Church members expressed the hope of continuing events like these across the Pacific.