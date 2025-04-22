The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Latter-day Saint youth in Tucumán, Argentina, participate in sharing their testimonies of Jesus Christ with passerby during the Easter 2025 season.

Latter-day Saints in the Church’s South America South Area honored Jesus Christ during the Easter season by participating in efforts and events that underscored the Church’s “Greater Love” invitation.

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has invited people everywhere to experience the Savior’s “greater love,” as recorded in John 15:13: “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

Here’s a look at how Church members in Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay experienced and shared the Savior’s love during this year’s sacred Easter season.

Argentina

Over 120 youth participate in projecting images of Jesus Christ onto the Historic House of Tucumán in Argentina during the Easter 2025 season. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the Historic House of Tucumán — one of Argentina’s most iconic historical sites — over 120 youth participated in projecting images of Jesus Christ onto the building, the Church’s Argentina Newsroom reported.

“The greatest thing He did for us was to die for us,” said one youth who participated. “Feeling that He gave His life for me gives me a reason to keep going and have hope in life.”

Chile

Latter-day Saint youth in Chile share Easter messages with passerby during the Easter 2025 season. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Santiago, Chile, youth shared Easter messages with passersby.

“To me, ’Greater Love’ makes me think of the charity Jesus Christ has, of everything He has done for me, and how I should treat others,” said one young man.

A young woman added, “His love is like tasting something exquisite for the first time.”

Paraguay

Latter-day Saint youth in Paraguay hand out pamphlets about Jesus Christ and share their testimonies during the Easter 2025 season. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Asunción, Paraguay, youth handed out pamphlets about Jesus Christ and shared their testimonies.

“This experience was very special,” one participant said. “Feeling the love of Jesus Christ and being able to share it with others fills me with joy.”

“I’m grateful to Jesus Christ for His Atoning Sacrifice, because thanks to that, I know I’m not alone during my trials,” said a young woman.

Uruguay

Latter-day Saint youth in Montevideo, Uruguay, participate in handing out pamphlets about Jesus Christ during the Easter 2025 season. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Montevideo, Uruguay, dozens of youth approached hundreds of people with pamphlets that included inspiring messages, scriptures and an image of Jesus Christ.

One participant said it was “very meaningful” to see people take a moment for the Savior, even if they didn’t know much about Easter.

Another participant said this Easter was her second as a Christian, adding that “being able to share this with more people was a very beautiful experience. Seeing their smiles was truly incredible.”