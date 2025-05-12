Church and hospital officials gather as the Church donates an X-ray machine formerly used by the Philippines MTC to a public hospital in Caloocan, Philippines, on March 20, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is committed to helping those in need in the Philippines, with substantial donations in 2024 and countless volunteer hours to these efforts.

This year, the Church continues its humanitarian efforts in the Philippines with recent donations in two cities.

X-ray machine donation in Caloocan

The Church donated an X-ray machine previously used at the Philippines Missionary Training Center to the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in North Caloocan, Philippines, on March 20.

According to a release by the Church’s Philippines Newsroom, an X-ray machine like this could be costly and a significant expense for local hospitals like this one.

During the turnover event of the equipment, President Marcos Alido, president of the San Jose del Monte Philippines Stake, tied the Church’s purpose with that of the hospital, saying, “Just as a hospital treats physical conditions, the Church supports the spiritual needs of individuals.”

The chief of Medical Professional Staff II, Dr. Maryll Abaño, said she looked forward to the impact that this equipment will have on many.

“This X-ray machine will significantly benefit our community and stakeholders. We share a common vision to help and serve, especially those less fortunate. Rest assured, we will use this equipment for the welfare of the community,” she said.

With a recent expansion of 2,000 beds and a radiology fellowship program that conducts around 2,800 monthly scans, this donation will help the radiology department meet increased demands.

The X-ray machine donated by the Church is ready for use at the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium in Caloocan, Philippines, on Mar. 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Medical supply donation in Santa Rosa City

On Feb. 6, the Church donated medical supplies and office equipment to the Santa Rosa City Health Office II, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

The medical supplies donated include blood-pressure apparatuses, infant-weighing scales, portable electric-suction machines, stethoscope sets, portable ultrasounds with UPS printers, Doppler ultrasounds and trolleys.

The Church also donated office equipment that includes laptops, printers and refrigerators.

Church-donated medical and office supplies arrive at the Santa Rosa City Health Office II in Santa Rosa, Philippines, on Feb. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas received the equipment on behalf of the city and explained that the donation will be distributed to various health centers across Santa Rosa, benefiting residents, especially those with limited access to or who cannot afford paid medical care.

President Ryan A. Bautista, second counselor in the Cabuyao Philippines Stake, said he looked forward to the impact that the donation would have on those using the equipment.

“You can especially see the happiness of the midwives in the barangays (districts), since they will be using the supplies,” he said.

These donations are part of the Church’s ongoing commitment to serve those in need, following Jesus Christ’s teachings and example.

Mayor Arlene B. Arcillas and Vice Mayor Arnold Arcillas of Santa Rosa, Philippines, receive a donation of medical supplies from the Church on behalf of the city's health office on Feb. 6, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints