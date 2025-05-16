New furniture gives dignity to those in need in Southern California

Volunteers help unload surplus furniture donated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Hope the Mission in Los Angeles, California, on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

A donation of furniture and appliances from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will help bring those experiencing homelessness into housing opportunities in the Los Angeles, California, area.

Six long semitrucks full of couches, fridges, microwaves, beds, chairs, dressers and more were unloaded by missionaries, Church members and volunteers for Hope the Mission on Tuesday, May 13.

Hope the Mission is a leading provider of housing and homeless services in Los Angeles. Founder and CEO Ken Craft said the nonprofit organization is relatively young — turning 16 years old this year — but the rescue mission is working hard to meet many needs.

Currently the organization has 26 housing facilities with 2,800 beds, but it is getting another 800 units ready to become either interim housing or permanent and supportive housing. Thus, this furniture donation is timely and meaningful.

“It’s just an incredible resource for us as we’re working diligently to bring people off of the streets and bring them into housing,” Craft said.

In the past, Craft said, some people have moved into a place that didn’t have any furnishings. “Now for people to be able to have the dignity of a place to call home,” he said, adding, “I think it’s just so representative of being the hands and the feet and the heart of Jesus.”

North Hollywood California Stake President Glenn D. Harmon helped unload the furniture deliveries on Tuesday. About a year ago, around when he was called as stake president, a donation from the Church helped Hope the Mission expand its food production facilities — doubling the number of meals it prepares each day for people in need from 6,000 to 12,000 meals a day.

“Since then, I’ve learned even more about the great work Ken is doing and the many ways we can support him in helping people who are trying to turn their lives around,” President Harmon said.

Local Church authorities in Southern California became aware that the Church had some extra furniture from apartments in St. George, Utah, and knew that Hope the Mission had a need for furniture in units it acquired to help people transition out of homelessness.

“It’s been amazing to watch it all come together, a true miracle,” President Harmon said. “Seeing Ken’s relief and gratitude has been one of the sweetest parts. It’s a real blessing to be able to support the mission he’s on — helping people get back on their feet.”

Craft explained how his goal is to bring people indoors off the streets and then address the underlying issues that led to their homelessness.

“I was just reading in 1 John, and it says, ‘How can you say you love God whom you’ve not seen, if you can’t love your brothers and sisters whom you do see?’ (see 1 John 4:20) That’s so true. We don’t want to just talk the talk, we want to walk the walk,” Craft said.

Speaking about the Church, Craft said: “You guys have been just an absolute godsend and have overwhelmed us with your generosity, your love in action and your compassion.”

President Harmon said Craft has completely dedicated his time, energy and heart to helping people who can’t help themselves right now. “It’s powerful to see how the Lord works through people who are willing to serve.”

