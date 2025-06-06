‘A visionary project’: Millions blessed by Church’s global initiative collaboration

President Camille N. Johnson, Relief Society general president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, answers a question during a panel discussion with Church leaders and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the Church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

For the first time, a consortium of philanthropic leaders from eight nonprofit organizations met with leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City to report and discuss results and future plans of a global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children.

Those involved participated in a panel discussion on the third floor of the Relief Society Building at Temple Square on Thursday, June 5.

Given the first-year success of the project, the Church followed up its 2024 donation of $55.8 million by announcing a new contribution of $63.4 million for the coming year.

Ana Céspedes, the CEO of Vitamin Angels, answers a question during a panel discussion with leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“Together, we look forward to brighter futures for these women and children as we collaborate collectively in lifting, serving and blessing their lives,” said Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson.

While in Utah, the group met with Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Church’s Presiding Bishopric, led a panel discussion about health and nutrition for women and children.

The panelists included President Johnson; Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services; Sharon Eubank, director of Church Humanitarian Services; Sarah Bouchie, CEO of Helen Keller Intl; Ana Céspedes, CEO of Vitamin Angels; Elizabeth Welch, CEO of iDE; and Abena Amedormey, Ghana country representative for Catholic Relief Services.

Sister J. Anette Dennis and Sister Kristin M. Yee, who serve as first and second counselors in the Relief Society general presidency, also attended the event and welcomed attendees to the event.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (center), Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson (far right), and Bishop Gérald Caussé, Presiding Bishop of the Church (second from the right) gather with representatives from eight global humanitarian organizations in the Relief Society Building of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Temple Square on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

How the global initiative started

In 2023, the Church, led by the Relief Society general presidency, announced a global initiative to improve the health and well-being of women and children.

In 2024, the project focused on providing children nutrition, maternal and newborn care, immunizations and education.

In June 2024, the Church announced a $55.8 million donation as part of the initiative, with a goal to strengthen health and nutrition for 2.7 million women and more than 12 million children in 12 countries — Bangladesh, Cambodia, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Nepal, Nigeria, Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Zambia.

To accomplish these objectives, the Church collaborated with eight global, nongovernmental humanitarian organizations — CARE, Catholic Relief Services, Helen Keller Intl, iDE, Map International, Save the Children, The Hunger Project and Vitamin Angels.

Why does the Church collaborate with other organizations? Eubanks explained there is only so much a church can do before it needs help.

Sharon Eubank, director of Latter-day Saint Charities for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, talks with Abena Amedormey, the Ghana country director for Catholic Relief Services, after a panel discussion with Church leaders and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the Church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

“We need other partners to be able to bring their expertise working with governments, helping in cultures where we don’t have experience,” she said, adding that bringing experts together to collaborate in a new, holistic way — rather than competing — has been “empowering and inspiring.”

Beyond the large numbers involved, Amedormey has appreciated the Church’s focus on helping the one.

“There are individuals behind those numbers, and seeing the effort that we can put together with the resources of the Church, with the expertise of Catholic Relief Services of over 80 years of doing humanitarian work, we can work together ... to support them.”

President Johnson agreed.

“What I know for sure is that Heavenly Father is aware of all of His children,” she said. “He knows about the needs of the one. What a blessing it is to be part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who is committed in a season of bounty to bless the lives of our brothers and sisters. ... Inspired by the example of the Savior, we will reach out to and administer to the one.”

The focus on women

Why focus on the well-being of women?

Inspired by Helen Keller herself, Bouchie said, “We know the power of a persistent, incredible, persevering woman. ... Women are often in the place where they make decisions for their families. So when you can reach a woman and help her understand how to make her life better, that has a ripple effect that goes on to her family and her community in a powerful way.”

Amedormey added: “Women are the cornerstones of society. We know that when you train a woman, you train a nation. When you support a woman, you support a nation.”

Bishop L. Todd Budge, second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, asks a question to Elizabeth Welch, the chief executive officer of iDE, during a panel discussion with leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and representatives from humanitarian organizations about the Church's global initiative to improve the well-being of women and children, at the Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City on Thursday, June 5, 2025. | Brice Tucker, Deseret News

The global initiative is one of thousands of projects the Church supports worldwide, regardless of race, gender, nationality or religious affiliation, in striving to bring the love and relief of Jesus Christ to all of God’s children.

“It’s just part of our DNA as a church. It’s what we do to follow the example of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ,” Bishop Budge said. “The Church takes very seriously what we call a divinely appointed responsibility to care of all of God’s children.”

First-year results

During the meeting, representatives shared the following key results from June 2024 through April 2025:

21.2 million children and mothers received vitamins.

1.87 million children were screened for malnutrition and treated if needed.

1.6 million mothers were trained in nutrition best practices.

219,000 pregnant mothers received prenatal care.

141,000 families received seeds or training, or now have home gardens with more nutrient-dense foods.

41,000 people were trained in improved hygiene behaviors.

17,000 government health workers were trained to support maternal and newborn care, child nutrition, breastfeeding and the administration of vitamins.

6,800 people benefited from improved water and sanitation facilities.

159 newborns were resuscitated at birth.

125 health facilities were trained to track clinical cases of malnutrition and provide treatment.

Maxfield has been involved with the global initiative since its inception. He praised the quality of the consortium members and their passion for caring for women and children.

“One thing that surprised us is the power of collaboration,” he said. “We’re not ready to say we’ve got it figured out completely yet, ... but we may just be onto a model that could be transferred to other groups in this time of unprecedented need.”

This was the first opportunity for everyone to come together since the idea was launched. People reported findings, successes and challenges.

“We have got to figure out what we can do better,” President Johnson said. “How can we improve upon this so we can do the greatest good for the greatest number?”

Individuals blessed

President Johnson related one success story of a woman in Nepal who learned some basic agricultural practices to operate a chicken farm.

Thanks to some quality feed and a little financial support, the chickens provided a protein source for her family, and there was a market to sell the excess eggs. The chicken farm provided an opportunity for the woman to raise her standard of living for herself and her children.

President Johnson said the difference that makes in a family without much protein in their diet is “tremendous.” Using collaborative resources, the woman can also sell eggs, make a little money and reinvest in her operation, “a beautiful cycle.”

“That is the reinvestment we are hoping for so that we lift not just the women and children, but families, communities and nations,” she said. “I’m so hopeful and optimistic for the future because we are collaborating with the best of the best, people who are passionate about blessing the lives of our Heavenly Father’s children.”

Thanks to the collaborative resources, people are being fed as needed, but also being “taught to fish,” as the saying goes, and then share a fish, President Johnson said.

“It’s a beautiful sort of symphony that has come together, really making a difference,” she said.

Looking forward

After reaching more than 21 million women and children with vitamins in the first year, Ana Céspedes, CEO of Vitamin Angels, anticipates this “innovative” model continuing to make “a significant impact” for years to come.

“This is a breakthrough way of working [together], ... a visionary project,” she said. “I have never seen a project that is able to bring together with one common goal, and everybody at the same level. ... This is, in my perspective, the new way of doing global public health interventions. You work with others who are experts and know their parts, build this interface so you maximize resources, and you make it sustainable.”

How can people get involved and help?

Amedormey and Winnie Mwebesa, senior managing director of Save the Children U.S., encouraged giving donations and becoming an advocate by voicing support to community leaders.

“We value the power of voices — all voices — regardless of who they are and who they represent,” Mwebesa said.

President Johnson invited Relief Society sisters worldwide to seek heaven’s guidance on how to serve.

“I’m certain that you will be inspired to know what you can do within your sphere of influence,” she said. “Let prayer be the way you identify who needs you.”

President Johnson suggested using one’s skills to address local needs — teach gardening and share produce; help children improve reading skills; and provide support for those without school lunches during summer.

“When we identify the women and children in our own communities and do something to help, we are part of this global initiative,” she said.

