BYU Chamber Orchestra builds bridges through music in Australia

Dr. Nathan Haines conducts the BYU Chamber Orchestra at a concert in St. Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia, May 10, 2025.

Dr. Nathan Haines, director of BYU’s Chamber Orchestra, believes music can connect people to God and each other in spite of differences.

“When I make music with others, I feel a connection with them,” he said. “It’s a spiritual connection that reflects the connection that I strive to feel with God, and the chamber orchestra brings that same feeling and passion to every performance I’ve been honored to conduct.”

In May, the BYU Chamber Orchestra set out on a three-week-long tour of Australia, where they performed at concerts, held music workshops and served the community in hopes of doing just that — making connections.

The BYU Chamber Orchestra performs in St. Paul's Cathedral with the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir in Melbourne, Australia, May 10, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

A collaboration of faiths

Many of the orchestra’s performances represented a coming together of faiths and cultures.

The BYU orchestra united with the St. Paul’s Cathedral Choir to perform selections from Handel’s ‘Messiah’ for over 800 people at the St. Paul’s Cathedral in Melbourne.

“To be able to collaborate with the Anglican Church here is an absolute treasure for us,” said Elder Damon Page, an Area Seventy in attendance. “Coming together in music to worship our Savior, Jesus Christ, has been a sweet experience.”

The BYU Chamber Orchestra performs with the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir in St. Paul's Cathedral in Melbourne, Australia, May 10, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Phillip Nichols, music director for St. Paul’s Cathedral, echoed Elder Page’s sentiment.

“Our two communities have come together based around the collaboration of the musicians here tonight and have had dialogue and shared stories,” said Nichols. “But the most important thing we have done tonight is make friends.”

At the end of the concert, the two music groups performed the Hallelujah chorus as an encore and invited the audience to stand and join in singing.

“Hearing that gathering of people from different faith traditions join in that powerful music in such a magnificent space is something I will never forget,” said Haines.

The BYU Chamber Orchestra performs in St. Paul's Cathedral with the St. Paul's Cathedral Choir in Melbourne, Australia, May 10, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Blending cultures

In Sydney, the BYU Chamber Orchestra highlighted both Australian and American cultures in a concert with didgeridoo artist William Barton at the Chatswood Concourse.

Barton thanked BYU orchestra members for their commitment to music, art and culture.

“It was a truly amazing experience to feel the music of life be given such respect by the musicians of the future,” he said.

Didgeridoo artist William Barton performs with the BYU Chamber Orchestra at Chatswood Concourse in Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

The orchestra also performed for a sold-out audience of world leaders and dignitaries at the Government House in Perth with the Chimera Ensemble.

Like at previous concerts, attendees felt bonded by performance.

“I think it captures the essence of music, which is to bring people together, bridging countries, cultures and creating this connection through the universal language of music,” said Sergio Federico Nicolaci, the consul of Italy in Perth.

U.S. consul general Siriana Nair agreed, commenting that the caliber of musicians was amazing.

“Everyone was really touched by the music, the different songs. I think it united all of us,” Nair said.

A violinist from the BYU Chamber Orchestra plays during a concert with the Hobart Chamber Orchestra at the C3 Church in Hobart, Australia, May 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

The orchestra also visited Hobart, where they performed at the C3 Church with the Hobart Chamber Orchestra.

BYU orchestra member Bailey Minnich found comfort and unity through the music the groups played together.

“Even on the other side of the world, it still feels like home because we can come together with our similar love for music and our love of the gospel.”

The BYU Chamber Orchestra performs at the C3 Church in Hobart, Australia, May 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Connecting with God and neighbors

The group also performed at an interfaith devotional at Newcastle University with Broadway performer Conlon Bonner.

The closing song of this devotional — which was attended by nearly 1,000 guests — was a rendition of “A Child’s Prayer.”

Broadway performer Conlon Bonner performs with the BYU Chamber Orchestra during an interfaith devotional at Newcastle University in Newcastle, Australia, May 4, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

At the end of their trip, the orchestra performed at a devotional — attended by 600 people — with the Perth YSA Institute Choir.

Haines said music can connect people despite their differences.

“Music has a way to express feeling and experience in ways that words cannot always capture,” Haines said. “It’s a medium that transcends so many things that divide us.”

The BYU Chamber Orchestra performs at Chatswood Concourse in Sydney, Australia, with didgeridoo artist William Barton, May 5, 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Many guests reported feeling a connection to the musicians, including Bishop Silala Vea, of the Catholic Orthodox Church, who attended the BYU orchestra’s performance in Sydney.

“The performance was truly breathtaking,” he said. “I felt a profound connection with the musicians. I left the concert feeling inspired and uplifted.”

Bonded through service

The musicians united with more people by serving them.

BYU’s orchestra held workshops with music students at Cherrybrook Primary School in Sydney and the Hutchins School in Hobart.

A member of the BYU Chamber Orchestra helps a piano student from the Hutchins School in Hobart, Australia, May 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

Orchestra members worked individually with students to help them improve musical skills and, at Cherrybrook Primary School, treated them to a concert.

Madi Bowen, a BYU violinist, commented on how this service affected her.

“It was a unique experience to be in this setting, to connect with each of the players,” Bowen said. “It was great to be a teacher to help and inspire them, but in return, it inspired me.”

A member of the BYU Chamber Orchestra works with students from the Hutchins School in Hobart, Australia, May 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

The group also had the chance to be on the flip side of these musical workshops and learn from Simon Reade, conductor of the Hobart Wind Symphony.

In addition to the music workshops, the chamber orchestra participated in a service project at two community gardens while in Hobart. The students pulled weeds, packed seeds and raked garden paths.

Kylie Bergstresser, a trumpet player in the BYU Chamber Orchestra, said, “The music program gives us an opportunity to go forth and serve and grow as God’s children. I am grateful for the opportunity that I have had in Australia to serve.”

Members of the BYU Chamber Orchestra pick weeds at a community garden in Hobart, Australia, May 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

A member of the BYU Chamber Orchestra works with individual students during a music workshop at the Hutchins School in Hobart, Australia, May 2025. | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo

BYU Chamber Orchestra musicians teach students from the Hutchins School in Hobart, Australia, May 2025 | Jaren Wilkey, BYU Photo