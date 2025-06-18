How to register for tickets for the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s ‘Songs of Hope’ tour concerts in Argentina

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform a “Songs of Hope” world tour concert at the National Stadium of Peru in Lima, Peru, on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025.

Registration has opened for free tickets to two concerts with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The choir and orchestra will be performing Aug. 22-23 in the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. The concerts are part of the choir and orchestra’s multiyear, multicity “Songs of Hope” — “Canciones de Esperanza” — tour. The Movistar Arena can seat up to 15,000 people.

Registration opened Sunday, June 15, on the Tabernacle Choir’s website at thetabernaclechoir.org/solicitud-de-entradas-sas.

Those registering can request up to four tickets. They need to have the names and identification numbers — a DNI, a passport or identity card numbers — for each person. An email address and phone number is also required for notifications about the tickets.

The performance will be available at Latter-day Saint meetinghouses and watch parties across Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay — the Church’s South America South Area — and streamed on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The concert will also be a celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formal organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in South America.

The Tabernacle Choir first went to South America in 1981, when they performed in Brazil.

‘Songs of Hope’ tour

Argentina is the fifth stop on the choir and orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour. The choir and orchestra went to Mexico City, Mexico, in June 2023; metro Manila, Philippines, in February 2024; southeastern U.S. in Florida and Georgia in September 2024; and Lima, Peru, in February 2025. In February 2026, the sixth tour stop will be in Brazil.

On all of the stops, select concerts have been available on YouTube, with area members and congregations encouraged to hold watch parties.

Concerts from Manila, Philippines; Sunrise, Florida; Atlanta, Georgia; and Lima, Peru, are available on the choir’s YouTube channel.

The tour includes most of the members of the 360-voice volunteer choir and 85 members of the orchestra, along with choir leaders and staff. These “musical missionaries” are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and choir members have a monthslong audition process. (The choir is accepting applications from June 1 to Aug. 15.)

The choir’s origins date back to 1847, when pioneer members of the Church formed a choir to sing at a conference of the Church weeks after arriving in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley. The orchestra was organized in 1999, and up to 85 musicians from a roster of 200 volunteers perform with the choir during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast and other special events.

Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square’s world tour in the Philippines continues with a concert at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Manila on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Church in Argentina

The history of the Church in Argentina goes back to 1923, when two German immigrants named Wilhelm Friedrichs and Emil Hoppe began preaching the gospel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In December 1925, Elder Melvin J. Ballard, an early 20th-century Apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, dedicated South America for the preaching of the gospel and established the South American Mission.

Today, there are more than 491,100 members comprising 732 congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who live in Argentina where missionaries serve in 14 missions, according to the Church’s statistics.