Winston-Salem North Carolina Stake members and friends gather Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert on an inflatable screen.

Derrick Porter, the narrator and executive producer of “Music & Spoken Word,” and his wife, Rebecca Porter, were in southern Florida with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square as the group started “Songs of Hope” tour stops in the southeastern U.S. on Friday, Sept. 6.

Then, they flew to Tennessee to attend one of many watch parties hosted by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints throughout 10 states for the livestreams of the choir and orchestra’s concerts in southern Florida on Saturday, Sept. 7, and in Atlanta, Georgia, in the State Farm Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The choir and orchestra also performed at Morehouse College on Monday, Sept. 9.

“We watched the [choir and orchestra] rehearsal, and we’re here now watching this watch party,” Derrick Porter said. “This isn’t the only one happening in the southeast area. We have hundreds of these going on all over the southeastern area of the United States, and with many, many thousands and thousands of people gathering. And we’re just thrilled to be here, boots on the ground with the amazing people in Chattanooga, Tennessee.”

Derrick and Rebecca Porter take a selfie with Church members and friends in the Chattanooga Tennessee Stake on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Chattanooga, Tennessee, the party included food, games, dancing and music to celebrate Latin culture for the bilingual concert in Florida that featured singers Adassa and Alex Melecio.

Chattanooga Tennessee Stake President Jason Isaacson said: “Music is something that brings us all together, particularly the Tabernacle Choir. … Their music is so powerful, and I think it unifies us in more ways that we understand.”

Church members and friends in the Myrtle Beach South Carolina Stake gather on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From North Carolina to Missouri and from Kentucky to Florida, here are photos from watch parties on either Saturday, Sept. 7, for the concert in Florida or Wednesday, Sept. 11, for the concert in Atlanta that included the Morehouse College Glee Club, the Spelman College Glee Club and surprise guest singer Kristin Chenoweth.

The watch parties included food, dancing, performances, piñatas, games, activities and socializing as Church members and friends gathered to watch the concerts.

How to watch the Tabernacle Choir’s concerts

The three evening concerts during the tour were livestreamed on the choir’s YouTube channel, on broadcasts.ChurchofJesusChrist.org and on the Gospel Stream app, and are available for on-demand viewing. See www.choirworldtour.com for streaming information. The choir also performed a 9/11 program at the Georgia State Capitol.

Church members and friends Latin dance at a watch party in the Crestwood Kentucky Stake on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and friends of the Lakeland Florida Stake hold up lights on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, while watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the Franklin Tennessee Stake Center, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's Sept. 7, 2024, concert was projected on the an inflatable screen for about 250 stake members and friends. The watch party also included Latin food, dance lessons and a missionary table. | Provided by Parker Glenn

Natalia Markham, left, sits with friends during the watch party at the Leesburg Florida Stake Center in Eustis, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, for the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. More than 100 people attended the concert there and it had "wonderful Latino music," she wrote. | Provided by Natalia Markham

Abigail Larson, Elianna Mabey, Sadie Brown, Bill Spitznagel, Debbie Spitznagel, Angelica Spitznagel, Kamrie Hackett and Cosette Bradford pose for a photo at the watch party in the Flat Creek Ward, Newnan Georgia Stake, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, for The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's concert livestream. | Provided by Abigail Larson

Alejandra Arce and her daughter Adyana Arce sang during the watch party for the Houston Ward, West Plains Missouri Stake, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | Provided by Alejandra Arce

Church members and friends of the Tallahassee Florida Stake gather in a theater on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

First responders attend the Sugar Hill Georgia Stake watch party on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

St. Cloud Florida Stake members and friends gather on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and friends play games in a booth at the Springdale Arkansas Stake Center on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A missionary greets people arriving at a watch party at the Nashville Tennessee Stake on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children pet ponies at the Springdale Arkansas Stake on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

People eat at the watch party of the Newnan Georgia Stake on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, prior to the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Children hold banners for Spelman College and Morehouse College in the Macon Georgia Stake on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square performing with the two colleges' glee clubs during a "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Jeff and Leticia Pizzino pose for a photo during the Kingsport Tennessee Stake's watch party on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A group performs during a watch party at the Kingsport Tennessee Stake on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, before the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and friends in the Hopkinsville Kentucky Stake gather Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

People try to break a piñata during the watch party at the Franklin Tennessee Stake on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and friends in the Aiken South Carolina Stake gather at the Icehouse Amphitheater in Lexington, South Carolina, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

People hold up the lights on their phones at the Viera meetinghouse, Cocoa Florida Stake, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, while watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | Craig Bailey

Church members and friends of the Athens Georgia Stake play during a watch party on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members and friends of the Brandon Florida Stake do a service project during the watch party on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A table with activities for children was part of the watch party of the Apex North Carolina Stake on on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024, prior to watching the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Fort Smith Arkansas Stake hosts a watch party at the U.S. Marshals Museum Atrium Room, overlooking the Arkansas River, on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2024, to watch the livestream of The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square's "Songs of Hope" concert. Approximately 220 members and friends from the community attended the party. | Provided by Wallie Shaw

