The first lady of Sierra Leone, Fatima Maada Bio, arrives at the Strengthening Families Conference and greets members of the Africa West Area presidency in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 26, 2025.

The seventh annual Strengthening Families Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints took place June 26-27 in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in Western Africa.

The conference brought together experts and leaders from various religions, countries and backgrounds with the theme “Building Stronger Families within Communities Through Women Empowerment and Child Protection.”

About 1,500 people attended in person, and thousands of others watched online. Keynote addresses, presentations and panel discussions covered topics such as family unity, moral values and community responsibilities in preserving the family, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

People attend the Strengthening Families Conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 26-27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The first day of the conference focused on empowering women.

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Africa West Area presidency, referenced the Family Proclamation in his remarks.

“When women are spiritually strong, homes and even nations become places of peace and safety,” he said. “As nurturers and teachers, women bring hope, guidance and stability to their families and communities.”

Elder Morrison paid tribute to his wife, Sister Hannah Morrison, who when they were mission leaders in the Ghana Cape Coast Mission, worked with missionaries from over 27 different nationalities and created meaningful connections across diverse cultures. This is an example of “the true power women hold to lead, to uplift and to transform communities,” he said.

Archbishop Adward Tamba Sharles, the archbishop of the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Freetown and the president of Interreligious Council of Sierra Leone, spoke about challenges that families face such as current gender ideologies, social media influences and more.

“We need to address those factors that are undermining — and in some cases destroying — marriage and family life,” he said. “It is my hope that this conference would come up with strong recommendations in favor of strengthening families and preparing youth and young adults to be good husbands and wives in the future.”

Honorable Paramount Chief Sheku Amadu Tejan Fsuluku-Sonsiama III, chairman of the National Council of Paramount Chiefs, said as a parent and a traditional leader, the theme of strengthening families was of great importance to him — in addition to the well-being of the community and the progress of the country.

The second day of the conference focused on the theme of protecting children.

Panel discussions and speakers from Engage Now Africa, Family Watch International and others discussed how to protect children against sexual exploitation and abuse.

Panelists discuss family issues at the Strengthening Families Conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In his keynote address, Elder Alfred Kyungu, General Authority Seventy and Africa West Area president, advocated for a more Christ-like approach to disciplining and raising children in the home.

Proverbs 13:24 is commonly summarized as, “spare the rod, spoil the child,” he said, but in biblical times, a rod — as in a shepherd’s rod — was a tool of guidance, not a weapon.

“‘Sparing the rod,’ then, can be understood as neglecting to guide or correct a child at all as opposed to failing to administer physical punishment,” Elder Kyungu said. “In this light, the focus of discipline is on active, loving involvement. It becomes less about control and more about intentional teaching and consistent boundaries.”

Elder Kyungu announced that the Church will be building a new safe house in Kono, Sierra Leone, for children escaping violence. After it is completed, it will be handed over to Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Social Welfare and Gender for management.

Such a facility has been a long-held dream of the country’s first lady, Fatima Maada Bio. Bio has had a strong relationship with the Church, including visiting Church headquarters in Salt Lake City and welcoming visiting Church leaders in Freetown.

After his remarks, Elder Kyungu presented Bio with a sculpture of the family in recognition for her work in promoting family values in Sierra Leone.

Elder Alfred Kyunug, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Africa West Area, presents a family statue to Sierra Leone's first lady, Fatima Maada Bio, in recognition for her work in championing families, women and children, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 27, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bio said, “Strong families anchored in respect, equity and love are the most resilient against poverty, violence and neglect, so as we gather today, let us make this more than just a conference. Let us make it a call, a call to fund women-led initiatives, a call to legislate with children in mind, a call to build communities where no girl is silent and no child is unseen. I am so grateful to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for choosing me to be a partner for this year’s Strengthening Families Conference.”

Vendor booths outside the main hall from the Church included FamilySearch, BYU-Pathway Worldwide, YSA Gathering Place, Seminary and Institute, Welfare and Self-Reliance, Church History and more.

Family Watch International and Engage Now Africa had booths, as did other local Christian and Muslim organizations.

Next year’s Strengthening Families Conference will be held in the Western African country of Liberia in June 2026.

Elder Isaac K. Morrison, General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Africa West Area presidency, addresses the audience at the Strengthening Families Conference in Freetown, Sierra Leone, June 16, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints