10-question online quiz asks, ‘What’s Your Sharing Style?’

A screenshot from share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org shows the invitation to take the "What's Your Sharing Style?" quiz.

A brief 10-question, multiple-choice online quiz — titled “What’s Your Sharing Style?” and found on the Church’s share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org website — promises “hints on what ways to share the gospel might fit your personality.”

The quiz’s 10 questions — each accompanied by four or five offered answers to select from — are the following:

“Which Primary song are you most likely to sing in the car?

“Someone asks you a tricky gospel question. What are you most likely to do?

“What’s your role at the family reunion?

“What’s your weekday social circle like?

“You’re in charge of a youth activity. What’s the plan?

“How often would you say you share the gospel?

“OK, you can be honest: What’s your biggest obstacle to sharing the gospel?

“Time for a ward talent show. What are you doing?

“What’s your favorite part of loving, sharing and inviting like the Savior did?

“What does success in loving, sharing and inviting look like to you?”

After answering the 10 questions, respondents are shown the name and image of an individual from the scriptures — from the apostle Paul to the woman at the well and from Ammon to Abish — or from early Church history or the latter days, including Dan Jones, Eliza Snow, Samuel Smith and President Gordon B. Hinckley.

The post-quiz “results” identify similar traits or characteristics suggested by the responses that correspond to that featured individual — outgoing, social in nature, comfortable in being an example, nurturing, firm in following Christ, comfortable in sharing a testimony, or creative and thinking outside the box, among others.

The results also prompt five ways to love, share and invite that might be a good fit. The five may include suggestions such as:

“Reach out to a friend you haven’t talked to in a while and ask how they’re doing.”

“Help a friend from outside of church set up an account on FamilySearch.org and explore their family history.”

“Get to know new people by participating in volunteer work or other extracurricular activities outside of Church-sponsored events.”

“Meet one of your neighbors you haven’t talked with yet — bringing a treat helps.”

“Find a new way to respectfully display a picture of the Savior in your living room, in your car, on your social media profile or somewhere else where people you know will see it.”

“Share your testimony about prayer or another gospel principle on social media”

“Offer to pray for or with a friend who is going through something difficult.”

The quiz is one of many features offered at share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org— ranging from videos and stories to ideas and resources —that can help Latter-day Saints discover the joy in following the Savior’s example of loving, sharing with and inviting others.