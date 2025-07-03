10-question online quiz asks, ‘What’s Your Sharing Style?’

A brief 10-question, multiple-choice online quiz — titled “What’s Your Sharing Style?” and found on the Church’s share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org website — promises “hints on what ways to share the gospel might fit your personality.”
The quiz’s 10 questions — each accompanied by four or five offered answers to select from — are the following:
- “Which Primary song are you most likely to sing in the car?
- “Someone asks you a tricky gospel question. What are you most likely to do?
- “What’s your role at the family reunion?
- “What’s your weekday social circle like?
- “You’re in charge of a youth activity. What’s the plan?
- “How often would you say you share the gospel?
- “OK, you can be honest: What’s your biggest obstacle to sharing the gospel?
- “Time for a ward talent show. What are you doing?
- “What’s your favorite part of loving, sharing and inviting like the Savior did?
- “What does success in loving, sharing and inviting look like to you?”
After answering the 10 questions, respondents are shown the name and image of an individual from the scriptures — from the apostle Paul to the woman at the well and from Ammon to Abish — or from early Church history or the latter days, including Dan Jones, Eliza Snow, Samuel Smith and President Gordon B. Hinckley.
The post-quiz “results” identify similar traits or characteristics suggested by the responses that correspond to that featured individual — outgoing, social in nature, comfortable in being an example, nurturing, firm in following Christ, comfortable in sharing a testimony, or creative and thinking outside the box, among others.
The results also prompt five ways to love, share and invite that might be a good fit. The five may include suggestions such as:
- “Reach out to a friend you haven’t talked to in a while and ask how they’re doing.”
- “Help a friend from outside of church set up an account on FamilySearch.org and explore their family history.”
- “Get to know new people by participating in volunteer work or other extracurricular activities outside of Church-sponsored events.”
- “Meet one of your neighbors you haven’t talked with yet — bringing a treat helps.”
- “Find a new way to respectfully display a picture of the Savior in your living room, in your car, on your social media profile or somewhere else where people you know will see it.”
- “Share your testimony about prayer or another gospel principle on social media”
- “Offer to pray for or with a friend who is going through something difficult.”
The quiz is one of many features offered at share.ChurchofJesusChrist.org— ranging from videos and stories to ideas and resources —that can help Latter-day Saints discover the joy in following the Savior’s example of loving, sharing with and inviting others.