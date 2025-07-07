Church issues statement following floods in Texas

A Sheriff's deputy pauses while combing through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas.

The North America Southwest Area presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints issued a statement of hope and comfort Monday, July 7, after deadly floods in central Texas over the July 4th weekend.

As of Monday evening, when the statement was issued on ChurchofJesusChrist.org, at least 100 people were confirmed as having died due to the flooding, and others are still missing, according to the Associated Press.

The Deseret News reports that the death toll in Kerr County, Texas, includes 27 children. Ten campers and one counselor from all-girls summer camp Camp Mystic are still unaccounted for.

The North America Southwest Area presidency — Elders Jose L. Alonso, Michael A. Dunn and Jonathan S. Schmitt — wrote in a statement that they “mourn and pray for those who lost loved ones and friends.”

Read the full statement below:

“We mourn and pray for those who lost loved ones and friends in the wake of the devastating floods in Central Texas. At a time of such unimaginable loss, we believe the Lord is extending His hand to uplift and comfort those whose hearts need refuge at this time of great sorrow. It is in Him that we discover the strength to overcome, the courage to persevere and the peace that surpasses all understanding. There is hope amid the darkness as those of all faiths prepare to rebuild communities and continually encircle those who grieve with arms of love.”

Onlookers review the damage along the Guadalupe River caused by recent flooding, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A volunteer aids in search and rescue operations near the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Monday, July 7, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. | Eli Hartman, Associated Press