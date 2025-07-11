2026 ‘Come, Follow Me’ manual for Old Testament now online

A screenshot from the 2026 "Come, Follow Me" manual for the Old Testament.

The 2026 “Come, Follow Me” manual for the Old Testament is now on the Church’s website.

The 2026 manual will ultimately be available in 85 languages, up from the 2025 manual’s 79 languages, said Brad Boyce, a product manager for “Come, Follow Me.” The digital 2026 manual will also continue the video series “Insights from the Apostles,” which features short clips of Apostles sharing teachings from various scriptures throughout the year.

Wards and branches will receive free print copies of the 2026 “Come, Follow Me” manual. However, according to a notice that will be included in 2026 print manual shipments, many wards and branches will receive fewer copies for 2026 than they have during previous years. Ward councils should determine how best to distribute print manuals, while leaders and members can purchase additional copies at store.ChurchofJesusChrist.org starting in December 2025.

Boyce said the number of free print manuals per ward or branch is being reduced because most Church members now use digital copies of “Come, Follow Me.”

However, free print copies of the illustrated “Old Testament Stories” will go to all participating families with children ages 3-11, according to a second notice that will be included with shipments of 2026 “Come, Follow Me” materials. The illustrated “Old Testament Stories” manual is already available online, while print copies will be distributed in January 2026.

An illustration of a heavenly army with chariots of fire, as described in 2 Kings 6:17–23, from the illustrated "Old Testament Stories" for children. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The illustrated “Old Testament Stories” was updated in 2021 in preparation for the Church’s 2022 study of the Old Testament, Church News previously reported. The three-year project under the direction of the Scriptures Committee resulted in more than 350 new illustrations across 50 Old Testament stories. Nine stories were added that were not in the previous version, including stories of Hagar, Rahab, Gideon, Deborah and more. All stories were rewritten and translated into 63 languages, while animated videos and audio narrations were developed in 10 languages for each story.

“These stories illuminate the centrality of Jesus Christ in the Old Testament,” said Elder Walter F. González, now an emeritus General Authority Seventy, in 2021. “Visualizing the stories brings insights about the Savior. We learn about Him as a covenant God full of love and patience. Beginning with Adam and Eve, through prophets and kingdoms, our Savior shows us that He loves us and wants to give us the promised blessings of salvation and exaltation.”