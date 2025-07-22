How Latter-day Saints are uplifting Filipino students — from mountain trails to city streets

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Soldiers from the 82nd Infantry Battalion carry school supplies and chairs up mountainous slopes for the Church's donation in remote Aklan, Philippines, on July 8, 2025.

In the lush mountains of Aklan, in the heart of crowded Tondo and inside the classrooms of Bataan, humanitarian efforts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are making a visible impact on education throughout the Philippines.

Uplifting indigenous students in the mountains of Aklan

The Church donates school supplies to Maytaraw Primary School in Aklan, Philippines, on July 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On July 8, a team of Latter-day Saint missionaries, local Church leaders, teachers and Philippine Army soldiers took on a five-hour trek across hanging bridges and steep terrain to bring help to the most remote corners of the Philippines — Sitio Maytaraw in Barangay Dalagsa-an, Libacao, Aklan.

A humanitarian team, led by senior missionaries Elder and Sister Wayman, center on the ground, and soldiers from the 82nd Infantry Battalion pose for a photo in Aklan, Philippines, on July 8, 2025. The soldiers ensured the group’s safety and helped carry the supplies across hanging bridges and up mountainous slopes to the school receiving supplies donated by the Church. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

There, at the Maytaraw Primary School, Indigenous Akeanon Bukidnon children were the joyful recipients of 61 monoblock chairs, 13 foldable tables and boxes filled with textbooks and school supplies.

Students and teachers look at school supplies in Aklan, Philippines, on July 8, 2025, following a donation by the Church to Maytaraw Primary School. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Led by senior missionaries with support from local Church leaders, this effort represented more than material aid — it was an act of bayanihan, the Filipino spirit of communal unity, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Students, teachers and senior missionaries pose for a photo in Aklan, Philippines, on July 8, 2025, following a donation by the Church to Maytaraw Primary School. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lt. Col. Jovert Pimentel, head of the 82nd Infantry Battalion, helped escort the team and carry materials. He said, “This journey to Sitio Maytaraw was not easy, but seeing the smiles on the children’s faces made every step worth it.”

Soldiers from the 82nd Infantry Battalion prepare to ensure the group's safety and help carry supplies across bridges and up mountainous slopes for the Church's donation of school supplies in remote Aklan, Philippines, on July 8, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Hope after the fire: Helping families in Tondo rebuild

Just a few weeks earlier, on June 14 in Tondo, Manila, a different group of Latter-day Saint volunteers gathered to support children and families displaced by the Aroma fire, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Local Church leaders, Church members and representatives of Upskills+ Foundation Inc. pose for a photo after helping prepare and distribute school kits in Tondo, Philippines on June 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The back-to-school initiative, organized in partnership with Upskills+ Foundation Inc., brought uniforms, shoes and supplies to dozens of children just in time for the new academic year.

Local Church leaders, Church members, representatives of Upskills+ Foundation Inc. pose for a photo with students after helping prepare and distribute school kits in Tondo, Philippines on June 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

John Michael Duazo, an Upskills+ scholar expressed gratitude, calling the donation “an immediate and practical blessing. It eased the financial burden on my family and will allow me to focus on my studies without the stress of acquiring the necessary materials.”

Local Church leaders, Church members and representatives of Upskills+ Foundation Inc. pose for a photo after helping prepare and distribute school kits in Tondo, Philippines, on June 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Upskills+ welfare manager Ma. Theresa Sarmiento praised the Church’s support throughout both the fire relief and earlier humanitarian efforts. “They played a significant role during relief operations by providing kitchen and eating utensils, food packs and bedding. Thank you very much for all your help to our beneficiaries and the people of Tondo.”

Local Church leaders, Church members, representatives of Upskills+ Foundation Inc. pose for a photo with students after helping prepare and distribute school kits in Tondo, Philippines on June 14, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Manila Philippines Stake President Stephen Casio added, “Through service and compassion, hope continues to reach those who need it most.”

TV's donated by the Church are displayed before a donation ceremony at Orani North Elementary School in Bataan, Philippines, on May 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Back in Bataan, educators in the provinces of Orani and Hermosa were the beneficiaries of another donation — 287 UHD AI Smart TVs provided by the Church to aid in digital learning.

Local governmental officials, school administrators, teachers, students and senior missionaries listen during a donation ceremony at Orani North Elementary School after a donation of TV's from the Church in Bataan, Philippines, on May 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local officials, Department of Education primary teachers and Church leaders attended the donation ceremonies on May 28, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

During the Orani ceremony, Jeffrey V. David, principal II of Orani North Elementary School, said, “Because technology plays an important part in interactive learning, this donation will bless many teachers and learners.”