Elder Kearon testifies of God’s love during ministry in the Philippines

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with children at the Maa Elementary School in Davao, Philippines, on Tuesday, May 27.

Speaking to young adults gathered in Davao, Philippines, on Sunday, May 25, Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said there is nothing beyond the reach of the infinite atoning gift of the Savior, Jesus Christ.

Elder Kearon spent 10 days ministering in the Philippines, visiting Caloocan, Manila, Davao and Cebu. He was accompanied by his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon. During different stages of the visit, they were joined by members of the Philippines Area presidency: Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., and his wife, Sister Marie Revillo; Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, and his wife, Sister Carol Lu Wong; and Elder Michael B. Strong, and his wife, Sister Cristin Strong.

Ministering to youth

Much of Elder Kearon’s ministry in the Philippines was spent with youth and young adults.

During a conversation with young men and young women in Davao on Sunday, May 25, Elder Kearon answered a question from a young man about how he receives revelation.

Said Elder Kearon: “I know that I am much more likely to be receptive to revelation when I am humble, when I am not thinking about myself, when I am thinking about others.”

Supporting education

While in Manila on Thursday, May 22, Elder and Sister Kearon led the handover of a donation to support scholars in collaboration with Caritas Manila, the humanitarian arm of the Roman Catholic Church in the Philippines.

The donation will benefit students working to receive college-level education.

Sister Marie Revillo, Elder Carlos G. Revillo Jr., the Rev. Fr. Anton C.T. Pascual, Elder Patrick Kearon and Sister Jennifer Kearon pose for a photo with a Christus statue, a token of friendship and appreciation for years of collaboration and humanitarian efforts, in Manila, Philippines, on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church has also donated to Caritas Manila’s efforts to improve child nutrition and donated medical equipment and disaster relief in collaboration with Caritas Manila in the past, according to a news release from the Philippines Newsroom.

“We already have such warm feelings and gratitude for Caritas worldwide and, of course, here in the Philippines,” Elder Kearon said. “To come here and meet our beloved scholars that you are helping and looking after is a glorious thing.”

During the handover event, two students personally thanked Elder Kearon on behalf of the Church for helping them pursue and complete their college education.

Elder Kearon also visited the Maa Elementary School in Davao on Tuesday, May 27. A video posted on Elder Kearon’s social media shows Elder and Sister Kearon receiving a warm reception by the children at the school.

Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and his wife, Sister Jennifer Kearon, visit with children at the Maa Elementary School in Davao, Philippines, on Tuesday, May 27. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Donations from the Church have helped provide electricity and water to the elementary school.

“It has been our pleasure to help the school a little bit,” Elder Kearon said. “It is just a joy to be with you. And I want you to know that, like you, I believe in Jesus Christ. I love Jesus Christ.”

Visiting with local members

Elder and Sister Kearon visited with the Secuya family in their home in Cebu, Philippines, on Friday, May 23.

In a social media post, Elder Kearon said he and Sister Kearon consider themselves absolutely blessed to have been reminded during this visit that “we really are God’s children — and He really does love us.”

Elder Kearon was encouraged to learn about the member-focused humanitarian work taking place to help the Secuya family and some of their neighbors develop their farming and self-reliance skills.

During a video posted to Elder Kearon’s social media, a local bishop describes the Secuya family’s faith. He said he saw their struggles, but they press forward with great faith in Jesus Christ.

The bishop also translated the family’s gratitude for Elder Kearon’s visit, saying they felt Jesus Christ’s love for them through Elder Kearon.

“You know He loves you so much,” Elder Kearon said. “This is a beautiful memory we’ll have forever.”