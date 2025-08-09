Athletes pause for a photo in front of the Kinshasa Democratic Republic of the Congo Temple during a Word of Wisdom conference in Kinshasa on July 12, 2025.

On July 12, Congolese athletes and youth gathered in a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, to learn about the intersection of physical and spiritual strength.

Organized by the National Network of Congolese Athletes and hosted by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, this conference aimed to inspire youth to live the Word of Wisdom, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

At the conference, martial arts grandmasters performed kata — sequences of martial arts movements — to demonstrate real-life blessings of living the Word of Wisdom: agility, strength and discipline.

Martial artists perform kata — a sequence of martial arts movements — at a Word of Wisdom-inspired conference in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on July 12, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The martial artists also shared stories of faith from their own lives to teach the youth that honoring their bodies and living the Lord’s commandments can help them become instruments in His hands and excel in their personal endeavors.

The theme of the event was “Analysis of Sports in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Before and After Independence.” Organizers hoped that teaching the young people about the history of Congolese sports would help them better understand how sports can serve as an instrument of peace, discipline and service.

Following the conference, the National Network of Congolese Athletes expressed a desire to replicate this experience for more stakes in Kinshasa and beyond. They hope to bless more families, teach the Word of Wisdom by example and strengthen the faith of the youth through activities that nurture both body and spirit.