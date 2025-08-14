How the Church is supporting children’s education in Central and South America

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A child sits at a desk in a classroom donated to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and School the World on Aug. 1, 2025.

Many Church leaders have spoken about the importance of education, including Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, who was then serving as second counselor in the First Presidency. “For members of the Church, education is not merely a good idea — it’s a commandment” (October 2009 general conference).

In recent months, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sought to bring the blessing of education to more individuals by participating in several humanitarian projects supporting children’s education in Central and South America.

Here’s a look at some of those projects.

Classroom donation in Panama

Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and School the World present two classrooms and a park to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, Aug. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Aug. 1, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated two classrooms and a park to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, to promote mental and physical development in children.

“It is a joy to see the educational growth of our community,” said Changuinola Panamá District President Herubey H. Jiménez, who presented the classrooms to the community with his two counselors. “Through our small actions, we can bless lives. Jesus Christ is our Savior, and through Him, we joyfully serve families.”

Changuinola Panamá District President Herubey H. Jiménez smiles for a photo with two students from the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated two classrooms and a park to the center on Aug. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The project was a collaboration between the Church and School the World, an organization that strives to provide quality education to remote communities in Guatemala, Honduras and Panama.

Hundreds of students will benefit from these classrooms, reported the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

School children and local Church leaders smile in a classroom donated to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and School the World on Aug. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Today is a very special day for our school and the entire community,” said José Rodriguez, director of the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center. “Projects like this reflect the commitment, motivation and transformative power of education. Our children face the future with hope and tools, and these initiatives leave indelible marks that will forever impact their lives.”

School children enjoy a new playground donated to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and School the World on Aug. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the donation ceremony, students, teachers and parents expressed gratitude for the new facilities.

“This is a moment of immense joy for everyone,” said Berta Abrego, president of the Parents’ Association. “Seeing these dreams come true in our community is a true miracle. Thanks to our joint efforts, today we celebrate this achievement that will benefit our children.”

School children enjoy a new playground donated to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and School the World on Aug. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A sign marks new classrooms and a park donated to the Quebrada Cayuco Educational Center in Bocas del Toro, Panama, by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and School the World on Aug. 1, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

School kits in Colombia

Several weeks ago, members of the Church in Bogotá, Colombia, took part in an interfaith day of service, distributing approximately 100 school kits along with oral hygiene supplies to children.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints team up with members of other faiths to distribute school kits and oral hygiene supplies to children in Bogotá, Colombia, in late summer 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The purpose is to serve those whom the Lord has entrusted to us. We have served children between the ages of 6 and 12, and we wish to make the Church known, bringing it out of darkness into light through service,” said Bishop John Monje of the Venecia Ward, in the Bogotá Colombia Tunjuelito Stake.

In addition to providing children with school and hygiene supplies, volunteers hosted recreational activities for the kids, reported the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints team up with members of other faiths to distribute school kits and oral hygiene supplies to children in Bogotá, Colombia, in late summer 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Each child’s smile had a significant meaning that filled our hearts with joy, allowing us to feel and share the charity that Jesus Christ left us on earth,” said Yurleidys Marques, Los Tejares Ward Relief Society president.

School restoration in Costa Rica

Just over 50 Latter-day Saints volunteered their time to restore the Maria Amelia Montealegre School in Tres Ríos, Costa Rica, July 7-9.

Latter-day Saints volunteer to restore the Maria Amelia Montealegre School in Tres Ríos, Costa Rica, July 7-9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was wonderful to see our youth and adults working together, sharing and serving with enthusiasm,” said Cartago Costa Rica Stake President Josue Montero. “This activity not only helped the school, but also strengthened unity and the desire to continue serving.”

The local board of education provided the necessary materials, while Church members cleaned, painted and performed repairs at the school, according to the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

“The work was beautiful,” said Daniela Vargas, board of education member. “We are deeply grateful.”