Youth in Suriname discover common values at interfaith sports day

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Youth in Paramaribo, Suriname, pose for a photo during the interfaith sports day organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other local religious groups on July 26, 2025.

For youth in Paramaribo, Suriname, July 26 was a day of friendly competition and bridge-building as nearly 400 youth ages 14-17 came together for an interfaith sports day.

Under the theme “Unity and Togetherness Despite Religious Diversity,” the event helped young people in the northern South American nation make connections with their peers in a low-stress, fun environment.

“This initiative was born out of a shared desire to build bridges among our youth,” said Wehl Imro, director of Church communications in Suriname. “By engaging in sports and recreation, we created a space where young people could connect beyond doctrine and discover common values.”

Youth in Paramaribo, Suriname, play basketball during the interfaith sports day organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other religious organizations on July 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Related Story How Latter-day Saints worldwide are building bridges of unity and faith through sports and recreational activities

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints organized the activity in collaboration with local Hindu organization Arya Dewaker, the Salvation Army and various Christian school communities, according to the Church’s Caribbean newsroom.

Throughout the day, youth participated in team sports and group challenges designed to encourage teamwork, respect and friendship.

Activity organizers expressed a desire for this type of event to become an annual tradition, and plans for next year’s activity are already underway.

Youth in Paramaribo, Suriname, play games during the interfaith sports day organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other religious organizations on July 26, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The enthusiasm and spirit of cooperation we witnessed today were truly inspiring,” said Henna Daan, local Church communications specialist. “It’s clear that our youth are eager for more opportunities like this.”

The activity garnered national attention, as Imro and Daan were interviewed on Suriname’s national television network, Apintie, where they shared insights on the planning and purpose of this activity.

The Church’s Caribbean newsroom reported that Imro and Daan’s message emphasized the importance of interfaith collaboration in strengthening communities and preparing the next generation for leadership in a diverse society.