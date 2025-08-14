See how youth from 19 countries ‘look unto Christ’

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, joins a Young Women camp on Southern Vancouver Island, Canada, in August 2025.

Over the past few weeks, youth of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gathered in different corners of the globe to strengthen their discipleship, deepen friendships and prepare to be leaders in their communities.

From a forested island in Canada to a village in South Korea, from the mountains of East Malaysia to the islands of the Philippines and the conference halls of Italy, the message was the same: Look unto Christ in every thought (Doctrine and Covenants 6:36).

British Columbia: Leadership and service in action

Young women pose for a photo with Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, during Young Women camp on Southern Vancouver Island, Canada, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On Canada’s Southern Vancouver Island, 300 young women from across British Columbia traveled — some more than 1,000 kilometers — to gather at Camp Barnard for five days of devotionals, outdoor adventure and leadership training, reported the Church’s Canada Newsroom.

Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency, joined the camp and spoke about discipleship and the influence of women in scripture, urging the young women to use their faith and skills to bless families, congregations and communities.

Young women listen to Sister Andrea Muñoz Spannaus, second counselor in the Young Women presidency, speak during Young Women camp on Southern Vancouver Island, Canada, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Young women’s camp is a great opportunity for the girls to develop spiritually and socially,” she said. “It’s also a wonderful opportunity to practice other skills that will help them be great leaders in the Church, at work and in the community.”

More than 50 participants served as youth camp leaders, ages 16 and up, planning activities, leading devotionals and guiding younger campers.

Young women dance during Young Women camp in August 2025 on Southern Vancouver Island, Canada. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One youth leader, 16-year-old Amberleigh Mercado from Abbotsford, British Columbia, said, “In the beginning, I felt a sense of responsibility to make this camp a memorable and spiritually uplifting experience [for] the group of girls I was in charge of. This feeling helped me see each one of them as a daughter of God. … I could see, even just a bit, of how the Lord sees us.”

Service stretched beyond Canada’s borders. In a “Love for Lesotho” project, campers painted pictures and wrote messages of comfort for survivors of the June bus accident in Lesotho, Africa.

Young women send "Love for Lesotho" during Young Women camp on Canada's Southern Vancouver Island in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Vern P. Stanfill, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church’s new Canada Area also joined the event and said that young women camp “teaches youth how to be compassionate and how to care for one another — how to lift one another. I think that’s the most important thing they can learn at this age.”

Young women pose for a photo during a Young Women camp on Southern Vancouver Island, Canada, in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

South Korea: Learning perseverance and patience

From July 31 to Aug. 2 about 40 youth from the Daejeon Korea and Daegu Korea stakes gathered in South Korea for a three-day camp, reported the Church’s Korea Newsroom.

Youth pose for a photo during youth camp in Badukgol Village, Jeongsan-myeon, Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, on the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2, 2025.

They studied the For the Strength of Youth guide, participated in devotionals and joined in a “Journey of Faith” activity designed to help them understand the unity and perseverance of early believers.

Youth play games during youth camp in Badukgol Village, Jeongsan-myeon, Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, on the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“Through my journey of faith, I discovered how to incorporate the gospel into my daily life,” said Bae Seo-yoon from the Daegu Korea Stake.

Youth in Badukgol Village, Jeongsan-myeon, Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, practice a dance during the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2, 2025, as part of a youth camp. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Yang Soo Jung, president of the Daejeon stake, told participants that half the value of the camp was in applying what they learned. Elder Lee Woo-cheol, an Area Seventy, told them that the conference was “a precious time from an eternal perspective. I hope you can become friends who will never be alone on your journey to God.”

Youth play games during their youth camp in Badukgol Village, Jeongsan-myeon, Cheongyang-gun, South Chungcheong Province, South Korea, on the weekend of July 31 to Aug. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The camp closed with testimony sharing, strengthened friendships and commitments to continue serving together.

Thailand: Building faith across borders at FSY

A sign welcomes youth to the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From July 31 to Aug. 5, 139 youth from around the Asia Area of the Church gathered in Thailand for a For the Strength of Youth Conference — a rare chance to connect with peers who share their faith but live scattered across 13 countries.

Youth pose for a photo during a special sacrament held during the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, on Aug. 3, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout the week, youth participated in devotionals, workshops, scripture study, dances and a service project for children at the Mercy Center in Bangkok. For some, FSY offered their first opportunity to attend such a large Church gathering, reported the Church’s Hong Kong Newsroom.

Young women pose for a photo during the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“There’s only one stake in Singapore, and not enough youth for our own FSY,” said 18-year-old Evelyn Cheong, a recent convert. “I had never met so many Church members my age until I arrived here. The large group makes the experience very powerful.”

Young women hug during the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Crista Li, 17, comes from Malaysia, where the Church’s presence is also small, with only two youth in her unit. “Although the schedule is intense with packed activities every day, I appreciate how everything here encourages me to prioritize spiritual things, and it’s so much easier to do it together with a group of people,” she said.

Young women dance during the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Isaac Woolford, a coordinator for the conference said, “It’s so cool that FSY is now going to be a part of that conversion story and why there’s more multi-generational families throughout the Church, especially in developing countries where the Church has just started.”

A young woman studies during the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A special moment of this conference came on Sunday — while most FSY sessions end before the Sabbath, they had permission to extend it one more day.

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy and president of the Asia Area, joined them for a special sacrament meeting. Reflecting on that meeting, he said, “Watching the priests, the deacons, passing the sacrament and blessing it with such care and respect was really powerful. I had a vision of the future of the Church: They organize themselves; they administer the ordinances themselves; they make covenants by themselves. It’s very powerful.”

Elder Benjamin M. Z. Tai, General Authority Seventy speaks during the Asia Area's FSY conference in Bangkok, Thailand, over the weekend of July 31-Aug. 5, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Philippines: Music and ministry in Davao City

In Davao City, Philippines, more than 2,000 youth and young single adults gathered on Aug. 2 for Festival 2025: A Youth Concert — the first event in the country to feature music from the Strive to Be 2025 album, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Youth attending Festival 2025: A Youth Concert in Davao City, Philippines, pose for a group photo on Aug. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“We love you,” Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Philippines Area presidency, told the crowd. “The Church and the whole world will need people like you, the rising generation, to help prepare the people and the earth for the return of our Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Chi Hong (Sam) Wong, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Philippines Area presidency addresses concert-goers at Festival 2025: A Youth Concert in Davao City, Philippines, on Aug. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

With performances by both popular Filipino artists and Latter-day Saint musicians, the concert drew an additional 15,000 participants through livestreams.

Concert-goers take a selfie at Festival 2025: A Youth Concert in Davao City, Philippines, on Aug. 2, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One of the performers, Brandon Sorilla expressed gratitude for the lessons he learned while performing.

Musical performers sing during Festival 2025: A Youth Concert in Davao City, Philippines, on Aug. 2, 2025. From left: Chanty Videla, Noreen Nivera and Brandon Sorilla. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I feel really blessed for the opportunity to sing and perform,” he said. “Through this experience, I learned to trust the Lord Jesus Christ more. He sees us. He knows us. He knows exactly what we need at exactly the right time.”

Italy and Albania: Service through school kits

Youth assmeble school kit backpacks to donate to children in need during FSY in Grosetto, Italy, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Grosseto, Italy, 550 youth from Italy and Albania combined faith with action, assembling 1,250 school kits for children in need during their FSY conference, reported the Church’s Italy Newsroom.

Youth attending FSY pose with school kit backpacks they are organizing to donate to children in need in Grosetto, Italy, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The service project included backpacks, notebooks and pencil cases. “When we serve little elementary school children, we are simultaneously serving our Father by helping those beautiful children,” said Elea Deli from Albania, pointing to Mosiah 2:17.

Youth assmeble school kit backpacks to donate to children in need during FSY in Grosetto, Italy, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Participants expressed feeling useful while serving. “This feeling brought us all together,” said Giorgio di Martino, adding: “Because we knew this service would benefit children in need.”

East Malaysia: Hope of Israel in the rainforest

Young women pose for a photo with copies of the Book of Mormon they decorated during the Sibu District Young Women camp held on June 6 and 7, 2025, in East Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On June 6 and 7, 38 young women from the Sibu District in East Malaysia gathered for two days of spiritual growth and outdoor fun, reported the Church’s Malaysia Newsroom.

Young women study the Book of Mormon during the Sibu District Young Women camp held on June 6 and 7, 2025, in East Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of the camp, youth studied Church President Russell M. Nelson and Sister Wendy Nelson’s 2018 youth devotional, “Hope of Israel." Activities included a “faith walk” based on President Nelson’s five invitations to youth. Other activities included a study focused on life’s big questions, customized covers of their copies of the Book of Mormon and games.

Young women participate in a "faith walk" at the Sibu District Young Women camp held on June 6 and 7, 2025, in East Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Weena Lim who participated in the camp said that she learned “to love others is to serve them.”

Young women pose for a photo with bags they decorated at the Sibu District Young Women camp held on June 6 and 7, 2025, in East Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I witnessed how much effort the leaders poured into making this camp meaningful for everyone who attended,” she said. “I could feel a strong presence of the Holy Ghost throughout the camp and was deeply touched by the faith shown by everyone.”

Young women pose for a photo during the Sibu District Young Women camp held on June 6 and 7, 2025, in East Malaysia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

‘Doubt not, fear not’

Whether on a wooded Canadian trail, a South Korean hillside, a Thai conference hall, a Philippine concert stage, an Italian service project or a Malaysian rainforest, these youth learned that discipleship is active. They rappelled down cliffs, hiked summits, sang hymns, painted for strangers in need, carried one another’s burdens and stood to bear testimony of Jesus Christ.

Young women rappel down a cliff on Southern Vancouver Island, Canada, during Young Women camp in August 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This camp will be a key moment in their discipleship journey,” said Elder M. Travis Wolsey, Area Seventy in British Columbia. Across cultures and continents, young Latter-day Saints studied and committed to Doctrine and Covenants 6:36: “Look unto [Christ] in every thought; doubt not, fear not.”