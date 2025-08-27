Latter-day Saints strengthen healthcare and nutrition services across the Philippines

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A mother and child who are involved with the "Transforming Lives Through Nutrition" project by the Church during an Aug. 14 and 15, 2025, visit in Bais City, Philippines.

From the islands of Palawan to the mountain barangays of Negros Oriental, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is working with hospitals, local governments and international partners to strengthen health systems and support families in the Philippines.

In July and August 2025, four major projects, under three inititiatives, underscored the Church’s humanitarian mission of caring for God’s children —donations of medical equipment, expanded hospital services and nutrition programs designed to lift mothers and children.

Supporting healthcare in northern Palawan

On July 7, Roxas Medicare Hospital in northern Palawan received essential medical and office equipment from the Church. The new resources will enable faster and more efficient care for patients across Roxas and surrounding municipalities.

Church donated medical and office equipment is presented on July 7, 2025, to Roxas Medicare Hospital in Northern Palawan, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s Philippines Newsroom reported that during the turnover ceremony, Dr. Jeremy Laguda, the chief of the hospital, expressed gratitude, pledging that the equipment would be used “with utmost dedication to serve the community’s healthcare needs.”

Individuals involved in the July 7, 2025, donation to Roxas Medicare Hospital in Northern Palawan, Philippines, pose for a photo. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Representatives of the Church included President Diosdado Baniago, president of the Puerto Princesa Philippines Stake, and Bishop Jaworsquim Bontoyan of the Roxas Ward, along with humanitarian missionaries Elder Joel Gardner and Sister Melissa Gardner. They joined local government officials, including Orlando Baalan, who spoke on behalf of Mayor Pedy B. Sabando, in reaffirming a shared commitment to improving healthcare access.

Church donated medical and office equipment is presented on July 7, 2025, to Roxas Medicare Hospital in Northern Palawan, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of broader efforts to expand services, the hospital also announced the availability of X-ray services for the public, open Monday through Friday. “These collective efforts bring us closer to a healthcare system that is accessible, responsive and compassionate,” Baalan said.

New technology for faster testing in Roxas

Just weeks after the hospital equipment donation, the Church again supported Palawan with advanced technology for municipal health services. On July 30, the Church donated a Gene Xpert machine for tuberculosis testing, along with computers to modernize record keeping, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Church, government and hospital officials pose for a photo during a Church donation ceremony in Roxas, Philippines, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For Dr. Lei Dominique Parreño, the municipal health officer, the new machine is transformational. “With the Gene Xpert, tests can be processed immediately, reports submitted digitally and the usual two-week waiting time reduced to just one day,” she said.

Church, government and hospital officials participate during a Church donation ceremony in Roxas, Philippines, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bishop Bontoyan noted that the donation reflects the Church’s mission to serve all of God’s children: “We want people to know that the Church cares not only for its members but also for those outside our faith.”

President Diosdado Baniago, president of the Puerto Princesa Philippines Stake, speaks during a Church donation ceremony in Roxas, Philippines, on July 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionary Sister Gardner added: “God’s two great commandments are to love Him and to love our neighbors. Christ is our example — He went about doing good and helping others. That’s what we’re doing: following His example.”

Dialysis and X-ray services in Tumauini

On Aug. 7, the Church also partnered with leaders in Tumauini, donating a new X-ray machine and dialysis machine to the Tumauini Community Hospital, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

A Church-donated dialysis machine and X-ray are presented in Tumauini, Philippines, on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The ceremony was attended by local officials, including Mayor Venus T. Bautista and Dr. Janet Bacani, as well as Church leaders such as President Steven Packer and Sister Elizabeth Packer of the Philippines Tuguegarao Mission.

A Church-donated dialysis machine and X-ray machine are presented in Tumauini, Philippines, on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Packer emphasized the spiritual foundation of the effort: “The Lord loves us. He’s always finding ways to reach out to those in need, often through people who are willing to help. This donation is one way of showing that love and care in action.”

Church, government and hospital leaders pose for a photo after the Church donated a dialysis machine and X-ray machine in Tumauini, Philippines, on Aug. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Bautista expressed gratitude on behalf of the community saying, “This modern equipment will not only benefit our constituents but also ease the workload of our doctors and hospital staff who work tirelessly to serve our people.”

Advancing nutrition efforts in Bais City

A child is weighed for the "Transforming Lives Through Nutrition" project during an Aug. 14 and 15, 2025, visit in Bais City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s humanitarian focuses extend beyond equipment to life-saving nutrition programs. On Aug. 14–15, representatives from Welfare and Self-Reliance Services of the Church and humanitarian partners visited Bais City, Negros Oriental, to assess progress in the “Transforming Lives Through Nutrition” project.

Women involved with the "Transforming Lives Through Nutrition" look at a Church-donated garden during an Aug. 14 and 15, 2025, visit in Bais City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Launched in October 2024, Transforming Lives Through Nutrition project. is a five-year consortium initiative to combat child stunting and food insecurity. The program supports mothers and young children through micronutrient supplements, mother-to-mother groups and stronger local nutrition governance, reported the Church’s Philippines Newsroom.

Women and men involved with the "Transforming Lives Through Nutrition" project pose for a photo during an Aug. 14 and 15, 2025, visit in Bais City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the barangay health facility in Mabunao, delegates joined trained nutrition scholars leading mother-to-mother sessions on breastfeeding, complementary feeding and proper supplement use.

A mother fills out a maternity record as part of a field visit for child nutrition by the Church on Aug. 14 and 15, 2025, in Bais City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Barangay Captain Roger Amador praised the collaboration, sharing that it is important that someone is guiding them.

Bais City faces steep challenges: 31.1% of children under five are stunted, and more than 2.6% of households face severe food insecurity. A city health nurse, Jewel Joy Federika Sindiong said she has already seen improvements among mothers and children.

Women involved with the "Transforming Lives Through Nutrition" project by the Church pose for a photo during an Aug. 14 and 15, 2025, visit in Bais City, Philippines. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“I am hoping that in the five-year program, everybody can benefit as I see more parents and children who need it,” she said.