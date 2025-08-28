Noah’s pudding brings unity across faiths in Australia and Virginia

Latter-day Saints and community members speak during an interfaith event on July 28, 2025, in Chantilly, Virginia.

On two recent Sundays, Latter-day Saint congregations on opposite sides of the globe experienced the sweetness of friendship and interfaith connection through a centuries-old tradition: Noah’s pudding.

On July 28, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chantilly, Virginia, welcomed guests from the American Turkish Friendship Association. Two weeks later, on Aug. 10, Latter-day Saints near Sydney, Australia, received Muslim friends from the Affinity Intercultural Foundation and Galaxy Foundation.

Latter-day Saints and community members pick up Noah's pudding during a July 28, 2025, interfaith event in Chantilly, Virginia. | Screenshot from Atfa Fairfax public Facebook page

At both gatherings, visitors brought servings of Noah’s pudding — also known as ashura — a traditional dessert that carries spiritual symbolism across several faith traditions, including Islam, Christianity, Judaism and the Baha’i faith.

A tradition rooted in gratitude and unity

According to tradition, after Noah and his family survived the flood, they prepared a dish using the remaining provisions on the ark. The mixture of grains, fruits, nuts and spices became a symbol of sustenance, gratitude and peace.

Each ingredient in the pudding keeps its distinct flavor while contributing to a harmonious whole — a metaphor for unity in diversity.

Latter-day Saints and community members pose for a photo on July 28, 2025, during an interfaith event in Chantilly, Virginia. | Screenshot from Atfa Fairfax public Facebook page

A sweet visit in Virginia

In Chantilly, Virginia, American Turkish Friendship Association leaders and friends joined Latter-day Saints at the Tall Cedars Ward meetinghouse. They shared their tradition with members, offered words about the cultural and spiritual meaning of Noah’s pudding and exchanged smiles, conversations and friendship.

Latter-day Saint and American Turkish Friendship Association leaders address attendees at an interfaith gathering on July 28, 2025, in Chantilly, Virginia. | Screenshot from Atfa Fairfax public Facebook page

Latter-day Saints and community members speak during an interfaith event on July 28, 2025, in Chantilly, Virginia. | Screenshot from Atfa Fairfax public Facebook page

“This cherished dessert represents unity, gratitude and the spirit of sharing, and we were honored to introduce it as a symbol of neighborly love and friendship,” an American Turkey Friendship Association Facebook post noted, adding: “We look forward to continuing this connection and building bridges through shared values and acts of kindness.”

Friendship in Camden, Australia

Two weeks later, in Sydney’s southwestern suburb of Camden, approximately 20 Muslim friends from Affinity Intercultural Foundation and Galaxy Foundation attended Sunday services and toured a Latter-day Saint meetinghouse. They brought with them nearly 200 individually portioned servings of Noah’s pudding to share with the congregation, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Guests tour a Church meetinghouse near Sydney, Australia, during an interfaith gathering on Aug. 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“What a truly beautiful event today – filled with joy, togetherness and kindness,” said guest Jeff Adali after the visit.

Ahmet Polat, executive director of Affinity Intercultural Foundation, explained that the event was “a memorable moment for all involved.”

“We have witnessed firsthand the beauty and warmth these encounters bring,” he said. “We believe this shared gathering is a truly heartening expression of interfaith friendship and a memorable moment for all involved.”

Noah's pudding, ashura, provided by the Affinity Intercultural Foundation and Galaxy Foundation is available for an interfaith gathering near Sydney, Australia, on Aug. 10, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

