Group photo at the G20 interfaith conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 13, 2025.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, General Authority Seventy and Africa Central Area president, participated in two historic interfaith events in May 2025.

Earlier in the month, Elder Mutombo spoke at an international interfaith forum in Ethiopia and a week later represented The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Kenya Annual Prayer Breakfast.

From May 13 to May 28, these interfaith events took place, fostering discussions and meetings among the Church, government leaders from Kenya, and faith leaders from the African continent as a whole. Elder Mutombo’s words from the G20 Interfaith Forum articulates the importance of the events: “We are all connected, and we have a God-given responsibility to help make life better for those around us.”

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, President of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets an Ethiopian orthodox church leader at the G20 interfaith conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

G20 Interfaith Forum

On May 13, the international group G20 hosted an interfaith forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. Faith leaders from across the continent participated in discussions focused on how to strengthen the solidarity, equality and sustainability of the people.

Elder Mutombo emphasized the “divine role” of faith leaders in fostering peace and unity. “Our role is so vital that without us acting in unity and mobilizing those we lead, we risk putting the good that remains in society at risk,” said Elder Mutombo, quoted in an article from the African Newsroom.

He reiterated the Church’s dedication to humanitarian initiatives, interfaith partnerships and inclusive development throughout Africa.

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, President of the Africa Central Area of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during G20 interfaith conference panel discussion in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 13, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Kenya Annual Prayer Breakfast

On June 10, an Africa Newsroom article reported that the members of Parliament initiated the Annual Prayer Breakfast in 2003. This event aims to unite leaders across Kenya for reflection, prayer and a recommitment to the principles of service and nationhood.

For the first time, representatives from the Church were invited. On May 28, Elder Mutombo attended the breakfast, joined by Elder George Munene, an Area Seventy, and President Peter Ondigo, stake president of the Nairobi Kenya West Stake. Many interdenominational religious leaders attended as well as His Excellency Dr. William Samoei Ruto, the president of Kenya, with his spouse, and Deputy President H.E Kithure Kindiki and his spouse.

“A country that prays together grows stronger together,” Elder Munene said of the event. “It was liberating seeing the unity that is fostered through Jesus Christ, our Savior and Redeemer.”

Elder Thierry K. Mutombo talking to the Hindu Council of religion Chairperson Sujata Kotamraju during the Kenyan National Prayer Breakfast held in Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi, on May 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

From left to right: Nairobi West Stake President Peter Ondigo, Africa Central Area President Elder Thierry K. Mutombo, unidentified guest, Area Seventy Elder George Munene during the Kenyan National Prayer Breakfast held in Safari Park Hotel Nairobi on May 28, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints