Missionaries in Bolivia prepare spiritually and temporally for times of need

Missionaries in the Bolivia Cochabamba North Mission are learning to prepare — not only to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ but also to face times of uncertainty with faith, wisdom and readiness.

Emergency preparedness

Missionaries of the Bolivia Cochabamba North Mission pose for a photo with emergency preparedness kits on Aug. 1, 2025. | Provided by Rafael Lopera

“Our missionaries are being instructed and trained to face with faith and responsibility any event that may arise, whether in the case of natural disasters or situations of public disorder,” said President Rafael Lopera, president of the mission.

Part of that preparation includes emergency preparedness kits given to missionaries. Sister Hannah Huston, of Mesa, Arizona, explained that they have food for two weeks in the case of a lockdown.

Different circumstances in society can cause an impromptu need to avoid going outside for a time, she said. “So we have emergency preparedness kits so that we’re ready.”

Elder Hayden Martin of Greensboro, North Carolina, shared they also have medicine kits, “just in case, just to be ready.”

He said, “I love how the Church is always prepared. We never know what’s gonna happen.”

Missionaries of the Bolivia Cochabamba North Mission pose for a photo with emergency preparedness kits on Aug. 1, 2025. Elder Juan Diego Alegría, far left, Elder Hayden Martin, second from right. | Provided by Rafael Lopera

While he joked about the “temptation” of candy bars included in the kits, he affirmed that the resources bring peace of mind. “It’s nice to know that if we can’t leave the house, and it’s impossible to get food, we can at least survive for two weeks,” Elder Martin said. “I feel safer, I feel better. I feel like if something happens, we’re ready to go.”

His companion, Elder Juan Diego Alegría of Popayàn, Colombia, said that it’s all rooted in invitations from Church leaders.

“We are following the counsel of the prophets, because they said that we have to be prepared for all the situations,” he said, adding: “It makes me feel happy and safe.”

Spiritual preparedness

President Rafael Lopera, mission president of the Bolivia Cochabamba North Mission speaks with missionaries on Aug. 1, 2025. | Provided by Rafael Lopera

President Lopera also emphasized that preparedness includes more than food and supplies. He pointed to Doctrine and Covenants 38:30: “If ye are prepared ye shall not fear.”

In the April 2025 general conference, President Russell M. Nelson invited Latter-day Saints to be prepared.

“I testify that Jesus Christ, the Redeemer of Israel, leads this, His Church,” he said. “He is preparing to come again. May we likewise prepare to receive Him.

For missionaries like Sister Mia Benavente of Guatemala City, Guatemala, daily scripture study and obedience to mission standards has become the foundation helping her prepare to receive Him.

Sister Mia Benavente, left, and Sister Hannah Huston, right, poses for a selfie in August 2025. | Provided by Hannah Huston

“It’s important to have our studies every morning,” she said. “The prophets said, you need to prepare spiritually and also with all your things in your house. That’s the reason we have the kits. But we also try to teach people the importance of having both.”

Sister Huston added that they try to help those they come in contact with understand the importance of preparation.

“We know that the Second Coming is around the corner,” she said. “We’re very straightforward: Jesus Christ is coming, you guys need to prepare.”

Elder Martin echoed that same conviction. “Before the mission, I thought I was prepared, but I really didn’t know anything,” he said. “Now I think I could safely say that if Jesus were to come tomorrow, I’d be all right. The mission has helped me know what it really means to be prepared.”

Elder Alegría added: “The gospel gives me a view of God’s plan, and it makes me feel secure and happy. I want to bring my brothers and sisters the same feeling of safety.”

Tips on preparing spiritually

When asked what others can do to prepare spiritually, they bore simple testimony.

“Jesus loves you,” Elder Martin said. “If we follow the gospel, we can be happy with our families.”

Sister Huston bore her testimony of scripture study and the Book of Mormon. “For me, it’s like putting on the armor of God every day,” said Sister Huston. “Reading my scriptures is like putting on strength every morning. And I can share that strength with the friends we’re teaching.”

Sister Benavente added her testimony of following the Lord’s admonition to become perfect (see 3 Nephi 12:48). She said, “We have to take this seriously. It’s not a joke. If we try to be more perfect every day, we can be prepared for the Second Coming.”

Missionaries of the Bolivia Cochabamba North Mission pose for a photo with emergency preparedness kits on Aug. 1, 2025. | Provided by Rafael Lopera

