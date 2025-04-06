President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Confidence in the Presence of God’

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference about growing confidence before the Lord. The following is a summary of what President Nelson said.
President Nelson’s talk summary
Challenges in life can knock an individual’s self-confidence. “However, disciples of Jesus Christ have access to a different kind of confidence.” When making and keeping covenants with God, individuals can have confidence that is born of the Spirit.
Having confidence before God means having confidence in approaching God right now. It means praying with confidence that Heavenly Father is listening. It means having confidence that He loves His children, understands their needs and yearns to help them reach their highest potential.
The Lord said charity and virtue open the way to having confidence before God (see Doctrine and Covenants 121:45). Followers of Jesus Christ should lead the way as peacemakers. “As the world grows more wicked, we need to grow increasingly pure. Our thoughts, words and actions need to be unfailingly virtuous and filled with the pure love of Jesus Christ towards all men.”
Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases one’s capacity for charity and virtue, thus increasing their confidence before the Lord. “As we diligently seek to have charity and virtue fill our lives, our confidence in approaching God will increase. I invite you to take intentional steps to grow in your confidence before the Lord.”
President Nelson during his talk announced locations of 15 new temples to be constructed, in:
- Reynosa, Mexico
- Chorrillos, Peru
- Rivera, Uruguay
- Campo Grande, Brazil
- Porto, Portugal
- Uyo, Nigeria
- San Jose del Monte, Philippines
- Nouméa, New Caledonia
- Liverpool, Australia
- Caldwell, Idaho
- Flagstaff, Arizona
- Rapid City, South Dakota
- Greenville, South Carolina
- Norfolk, Virginia
- Spanish Fork, Utah
Notable quotes
“When I speak of having confidence before God, I am referring to having confidence in approaching God right now.”
“Two years ago, I called upon us, as covenant followers of Jesus Christ, to be peacemakers. … I thank those of you who took my previous counsel to heart. But we can still do better.”
“As we go to our Heavenly Father, with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and your faith in Jesus Christ will increase. We will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes.”
Who is President Nelson?
- President Russell M. Nelson became the 17th President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January 2018, after serving 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. He is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as well as the longest-living apostle in this dispensation.
- A renowned surgeon, President Nelson assisted on the first human open-heart surgery in Utah using a heart-lung machine. In June 2018, the University of Utah honored President Nelson with an endowed chair in surgery.
- He and his late wife, Sister Dantzel White Nelson, who died in 2005, have 10 children, 57 grandchildren and more than 140 great-grandchildren. He married Sister Wendy Watson in 2006.
What has President Nelson done recently?
- In a March 16 social media post, President Nelson testified that Jesus Christ’s Resurrection is the ultimate expression of His greater love.
- President Nelson announced in February the open house period for the reopening of the Salt Lake Temple. The temple will open to the public from April to October 2027.
- In a social media post on the first day of 2025, President Nelson reflected on the 25th anniversary of the publication of “The Living Christ: The Testimony of the Apostles.”
- During the October 2024 general conference, President Nelson called upon Latter-day Saints to rededicate their lives to Jesus Christ, help gather Israel and prepare the world for the Second Coming of the Lord.
- He celebrated his 100th birthday in September 2024.
