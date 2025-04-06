President Russell M. Nelson: ‘Confidence in the Presence of God’

President Russell M. Nelson speaks during the Sunday afternoon session of the 195th Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints which was held in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on April 6, 2025.

President Russell M. Nelson spoke during the Sunday afternoon session of April 2025 general conference about growing confidence before the Lord. The following is a summary of what President Nelson said.

President Nelson’s talk summary

Challenges in life can knock an individual’s self-confidence. “However, disciples of Jesus Christ have access to a different kind of confidence.” When making and keeping covenants with God, individuals can have confidence that is born of the Spirit.

Having confidence before God means having confidence in approaching God right now. It means praying with confidence that Heavenly Father is listening. It means having confidence that He loves His children, understands their needs and yearns to help them reach their highest potential.

The Lord said charity and virtue open the way to having confidence before God (see Doctrine and Covenants 121:45). Followers of Jesus Christ should lead the way as peacemakers. “As the world grows more wicked, we need to grow increasingly pure. Our thoughts, words and actions need to be unfailingly virtuous and filled with the pure love of Jesus Christ towards all men.”

Regular worship in the house of the Lord increases one’s capacity for charity and virtue, thus increasing their confidence before the Lord. “As we diligently seek to have charity and virtue fill our lives, our confidence in approaching God will increase. I invite you to take intentional steps to grow in your confidence before the Lord.”

President Nelson during his talk announced locations of 15 new temples to be constructed, in:

Reynosa, Mexico

Chorrillos, Peru

Rivera, Uruguay

Campo Grande, Brazil

Porto, Portugal

Uyo, Nigeria

San Jose del Monte, Philippines

Nouméa, New Caledonia

Liverpool, Australia

Caldwell, Idaho

Flagstaff, Arizona

Rapid City, South Dakota

Greenville, South Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

Spanish Fork, Utah

Notable quotes

“When I speak of having confidence before God, I am referring to having confidence in approaching God right now.”

“Two years ago, I called upon us, as covenant followers of Jesus Christ, to be peacemakers. … I thank those of you who took my previous counsel to heart. But we can still do better.”

“As we go to our Heavenly Father, with increasing confidence, we will be filled with more joy, and your faith in Jesus Christ will increase. We will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes.”

