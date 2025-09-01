Andy Grammer performs on stage during a concert at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, as part of the 2025 Utah Area YSA Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025.

SANDY, Utah — As the sun dipped behind the American First Field Stadium, signaling the day’s end, young single adults were far from ready to turn in for the evening. The crowd buzzed with anticipation — dancing, mingling and hoisting each other atop shoulders as they waited for performers to take the stage.

NEEDTOBREATHE, an American Christian rock band, kicked off the concert held on Saturday, Aug. 30, as part of the 2025 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference, followed by multi-platinum singer and songwriter Andy Grammer.

Hailing from North Carolina, NEEDTOBREATHE is known for connecting with a worldwide audience through songwriting that captures life’s emotions and experiences, according to the band’s official website.

Music pulsed through the stadium, making the floor rumble beneath the feet of YSAs as they jumped and pumped their fists to the beat. Lead singer Bear Rinehart stunned the audience with his gravelly voice, while the rest of the band delivered electrifying guitar riffs, powerful drumming and dynamic harmonica solos.

“I’ll be honest with y’all, I did not know what to expect and this is way beyond,” Rinehart said after an adrenaline-fueled performance of the first few songs.

The band slowed down with “Banks,” a song Rinehart said he wrote about his wife. He explained the idea of the song was to be supportive, just like the banks of a river — holding her close but not holding her back, as the lyrics illustrate.

Though the set picked up again with more crowd-shaking music, attendees mellowed as they swayed together to the heartfelt ballad. YSAs also enjoyed the band’s standouts like “Who Am I,” “Don’t Bring That Trouble” and “Great Night.”

A community for everyone

Isaiah Norlund, a YSA concert attendee who traveled from California, shared his appreciation for the concert’s welcoming environment.

“You can be as goofy as you want ... and not be judged for it in this community.” he said

Norlund said he only knew one of the band’s songs from listening to it on his mission, but after hearing others at the concert, he expressed interest in listening to their music.

“Being able to experience it all in person was incredible,” he added.

The band wrapped up their performance, and the early evening bled into night. An intermission video was projected on large screens that surrounded the stage.

“Turn on your lights,” a voice urged over clips of young adults gathered around a campfire and dancing with sparklers.

YSAs obliged, pulling phones from their pockets and switching on their flashlights.

Soon, the stadium transformed into a sea of light — arms held high as the video continued. “The Savior’s love is often delivered by hands of those around us,” the same voice said.

Quiet moments of faith

After a brief interlude, the concert resumed with a drone show. Glinting lights spelt out “YSA” in the inky sky, eliciting whoops from the crowd.

Andy Grammer made his appearance shortly after, bounding across the stage as he sang his first song, “Monster.”

Grammer’s “uplifting and honest pop anthems” serves to encourage and inspire listeners when they need it, according the American record label, Hollywood Records.

It was late into the evening, but Grammer’s energy was easily reciprocated. Calling the crowd his “Utah choir” for the night, they had no trouble living up to their title.

Grammer performed hit songs “Honey, I’m Good,” “Keep Your Head Up” and “Fresh Eyes,” with YSAs belting along to much of the set. After wrapping up what appeared to be his final song and exiting the stage, the crowd began to chant for “one more song.”

Moments later, Grammer took the stage once more, and attendees erupted in cheers as he sang “Don’t Give Up on Me” as an encore.

But among the concertgoers dancing and jumping to what would be the last song of the night, Sarahí Armijos sat quietly on the floor, legs crossed. Her eyes were lifted towards the stage as she graced a soft smile — still amid the surrounding motion.

Armijos, a YSA concert attendee, explained she needed a moment for herself to enjoy the music. She shared what Grammer’s final song meant to her, saying she felt Christ’s love and awareness for her and every YSA attending the concert.

“He will never give up on us,” Armijos said, “even sometimes I feel like I’m going to give up on me, but He’s like, ‘You can give up on yourself; I will never give up on you.’”

