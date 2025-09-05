Church recognized by Congress of the Republic of Colombia

From left, Elder Juan Pablo Villar, then second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency; Elder Yan Carlos Vega, an Area Seventy; and Rep. Betsy Pérez Arango, member of the Colombian House of Representatives, stand together after the presentation of the Commander's Cross to the Church on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has long been engaged in the work of gathering Zion through Christlike service and charity. On July 24, these efforts were formally recognized by the government of Colombia, as the Church received the prestigious Order of Democracy Simón Bolívar at the rank of Commander’s Cross.

This national honor, awarded by the Congress of the Republic of Colombia, acknowledges individuals or organizations that promote peace, freedom and the well-being of society. Plinio E. Ordoñez Villamizar, chancellor of the order, recalled that the distinction draws inspiration from Simón Bolívar’s words to the first Congress in 1821: “Colombians, only talent, courage and virtue will be crowned.”

The ceremony took place in the historic Elliptical Hall of Congress and was presented by Congresswoman Betsy Pérez Arango. Information about this event was first published in a July 25 news release on the Church’s Colombia Newsroom.

The Congress of Colombia awards The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with the Order of Democracy Simón Bolívar in the rank of Commander’s Cross on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Representing the Church was Elder Juan Pablo Villar, a General Authority Seventy and then second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency. He was joined by Elder Yan Carlos Vega, who served as an Area Seventy until August, to accept the insignia and diploma on behalf of the Church.

In her remarks, Rep. Pérez Arango emphasized: “This recognition of the Church of Jesus Christ stems from appreciation for its vocation of service. One does not serve to receive praise but because it is an act of faith and love. The best way to serve the Lord is to serve your brothers and sisters.”

Elder Villar responded: “We are very grateful and humbled to receive this recognition from such an honorable institution as the Congress, which represents all citizens of this great nation. As members of the Church, we follow the example of Jesus Christ by helping those most in need.”

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, then second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency, and Elder Yan Carlos Vega, an Area Seventy, stand together after the presentation of the Commander's Cross to the Church on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

He added: “The Lord Jesus Christ extended His hand to comfort and heal. That is what we seek to do. This distinction motivates us to continue holding hands and easing burdens.”

Elder Vega echoed these sentiments: “It has been a wonderful experience for the Church to receive the Commander’s Cross in recognition of all the humanitarian aid it provides in our country and around the world. The Church does not seek this type of recognition but feels deeply honored by this important distinction. This motivates us to be more Christian, more kind, more charitable and to follow the example of the Savior, Jesus Christ.”

Elder Villar also noted the Church’s collaborative approach: “We know we can achieve much more when we serve together.”

A certificate about the Order of Democracy Simón Bolívar in the rank of Commander’s Cross is shown on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia. This distinction highlights service, welfare and community outreach programs, strengthening cooperation between the Church, the state and civil society. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church’s presence and impact in Colombia continue to grow. Today, it includes over 217,000 members and 260 congregations, along with more than 150 humanitarian aid projects completed across the country.

This decoration stands as a powerful reminder that more than five decades of spiritual, social and humanitarian work by the Church in Colombia have left a lasting mark, the Church’s release said.

Elder Juan Pablo Villar, then second counselor of the South America Northwest Area presidency, gives a copy of the Book of Mormon to Rep. Betsy Pérez Arango, a member of the Colombian House of Representatives, on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

House Rep. Betsy Pérez Arango stands next to Elder Juan Pablo Villar, then second counselor in the South America Northwest Area presidency, during a presentation of the Commander's Cross to the Church, on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Order of Democracy Simón Bolívar in the rank of Commander’s Cross is presented by House Rep. Betsy Pérez Arango to Elder Juan Pablo Villar, then second counselor of the South America Northwest Area presidency, on behalf of ​​the Church, on July 24, 2025, in Bogotá, Colombia. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints