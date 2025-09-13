A sneak peek into activities, events and theme of BYU’s 150th anniversary

Keith Vorkink, BYU advancement vice president, speaks during the BYU 150th anniversary kickoff in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

As more than 13,000 Brigham Young University students, faculty and staff gathered in the Marriott Center for the first devotional of the new school year, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, Keith Vorkink, BYU advancement vice president, noted the day’s added significance — the Prophet’s birthday.

Amid enthusiastic cheers and applause, the gathered crowd stood to sing “Happy Birthday” to President Russell M. Nelson, who turned 101 on Sept. 9.

“President Nelson, we wish you a happy birthday. BYU loves you, and we’re grateful for you,” said Vorkink, who conducted Tuesday’s event.

BYU students sing "Happy Birthday" for President Russell M. Nelson during a devotional in the Marriott Center held on his birthday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU

The devotional, titled “Celebrating Gifts of Light,” kicks off a year of celebratory activities and events surrounding the school’s upcoming 150th anniversary. University administrators, faculty, alumni and students all participated in the devotional program, which utilized music, stories, quotes from Church leaders — past and present — and video to share examples of “the special light” that characterizes Brigham Young University.

It was apropos to begin “this incredible milestone” of the 150th anniversary by acknowledging the Lord’s Prophet, noted Vorkink.

“While 150 years of BYU would be cause for celebration all on its own, this milestone carries with it a weight and a sacredness brought by the words of prophets, seers and revelators who have seen the destiny of this place and who have taught us about your role in that destiny,” Vorkink said.

The “gifts of light” theme for the devotional — and for many of the upcoming commemorations — draws from the words of Church President Spencer W. Kimball, who spoke during the university’s 100th anniversary in 1975, an address he titled “The Second Century of Brigham Young University.”

BYU President C. Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Reese speak in a prerecorded video during the BYU 150th anniversary kickoff in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Emma Thomas, BYU

In what Vorkink called “one of the most significant prophetic messages in the history of this university,” President Kimball taught that BYU would distinguish itself “not simply because of the size of its student body or its beautiful campus, but because of the unique light BYU can send forth into the educational world.”

Now, 50 years later, the second century of BYU is half spent. “We find ourselves at a natural moment of reflection, a kind of midterm assessment. … What have we become? And more importantly, what are we still becoming? Do our eyes remain fixed on the destiny described by prophets?” Vorkink asked.

BYU President C. Shane Reese and Sister Wendy Reese speak in a prerecorded video during the BYU 150th anniversary kickoff, held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU

A dual heritage

BYU President C. Shane Reese and his wife, Sister Wendy Reese, were unable to attend Tuesday’s kickoff in person but recorded remarks that were played on the jumbotron.

President Reese noted that in the “Second Century” address, President Kimball laid out a prophetic map of what BYU would become.

“When faith in Jesus Christ is paired with a world-class education cultivated here at BYU, it sets you apart in ways that people see and notice,” said President Reese, “but more importantly, it equips you to serve others more effectively.”

That combination — of being literate in scholarship as well as matters of faith — is what President Kimball called BYU’s “dual heritage.”

“It’s not easy to become what BYU must become,” President Reese continued. “President Kimball called it an ‘educational Everest.’ But it is our job. When we rise to that sacred stewardship, you and I will do more than honor the past; together, we will hasten the fulfillment of the prophetic promises to become the Christ-centered, prophetically directed university of prophecy 150 years in the making.”

Students at Brigham Young University are part of a sacred trust, Sister Reese added. “You are not here only to earn a degree. You are here to become a beacon of light in your discipline and in your discipleship. Your light is unique. Only you can shine it, and the world needs it. As President Kimball declared, ‘BYU will be different, because it must be.’ That difference begins with each of us.”

Andy Reid, coach of the NFL Kansas City Chiefs, speaks in a video segment featuring various BYU alumni, during a kickoff for the university's 150th anniversary, held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU

An invitation to serve 150 hours

Tuesday’s program was the first in a series of activities and events planned for the upcoming year to help celebrate the sesquicentennial.

Besides the devotional, the first week of classes also included a service fair and kickoff celebration, including “BYU 150”-themed cake, ice cream, games and service projects.

A prime aspect of the 150th celebrations is an invitation to serve.

“One of the main goals in celebrating this anniversary is to help instill the idea from President Nelson that ‘in the Church, obtaining an education and getting knowledge are a religious responsibility. We educate our minds so that one day we can render service of worth to somebody else,’” explained Natalie Ipson, BYU director of digital communications who also serves on the 150th anniversary committee. It’s a principle also encapsulated in the university’s tagline, “Enter to learn, go forth to serve.”

With that in mind, organizers are challenging students, employees, alumni and friends to perform 150 hours of service in honor of 150 years of the university.

Sharon Eubank, director of humanitarian services of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks via video to BYU's sesquicentennial devotional, in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU

Service can be big or small — from participating in a large community project to doing family history research.

As individuals share their light through service, they are encouraged to track their hours. As they hit benchmarks — 10, 25, 50, etc., service hours — they can unlock prizes, such as a free song download from BYU Music groups or adding a Lego piece to the BYU 150th anniversary mural at the bookstore.

Those wanting to participate can also utilize the BYU 150 Passport, an app that allows them to log their hours as well as participate in an interactive scavenger hunt full of BYU-themed activities or share their thoughts and memories.

Organizers are also taking the “Cougar spirit” of service on the road through the Traveling BYU Experience. As BYU sports teams and other groups participate in away games or performances, a service project will be hosted in conjunction to serve the local community.

More service ideas can be found at yserve.byu.edu/byu-150-service-ideas. More information on the Traveling BYU Experience can be found at 150.byu.edu/traveling-experience.

Lita Little Giddins, associate vice president of belonging, speaks during the BYU 150th anniversary kickoff, held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Emma Thomas, BYU

‘Beacons of light’

During the recent University Conference, President Reese noted that each unit and department on campus contributes to the overall light of the university. In honor of the 150th anniversary, more than 100 BYU departments and colleges have found ways to be “beacons of light” within their fields, expertise and relationships.

The examples President Reese shared included:

BYU law students signing the HOPE (Helping Others through Pro bono Engagement) Pledge, committing to perform at least 50 hours of pro bono service, emulating the roles the Savior carries as a perfect Advocate.

The BYU Museum of Art is opening an exhibit sharing some of the most beloved religious artworks from the university’s collection. Current plans are to include art that have been in the university’s care since before the MOA existed.

The BYU Marriott School of Business will host an internal case competition where students will prepare business solutions relevant to what it means to be a Christlike leader.

BYU kicked off its 150th anniversary celebration with a sesquicentennial devotional in the Marriott Center on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU

“As Christ taught, ‘Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven,’ (Matthew 5:16),” President Reese said.

An ongoing list of ways departments are being beacons of light is being updated at 150.byu.edu/beacons.

The campus is also hosting Nights of Light on selected evenings throughout the fall 2025 and winter 2026 semesters, where campus will be open late for “unique BYU experiences.” The details for the first Night of Light event during homecoming week on Oct. 15 will be made available closer to the event date. The website notes that each Night of Light event will be different from the previous. See 150.byu.edu/nights-of-light for more information.

To read more about the history of BYU, including a timeline of 150 important events, as well as a calendar and up-to-date event and activity information, visit 150.byu.edu.

BYU vice president Keith Vorkink introduces a video of the late President Spencer W. Kimball at BYU's sesquicentennial Kickoff devotional in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. | Christi Norris, BYU