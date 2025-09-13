Faith, food and friendship: Interfaith community party builds unity in Singapore

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members of the Sengkang Harmony Circle eat durian fruit with Church members during the Sengkang Interfaith Community Party in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025.

On Friday evening, Aug. 15, the Compassvale Ward chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in northeast Singapore was filled with music, laughter and the fragrance of fresh tropical fruit.

The occasion was the inaugural Sengkang Interfaith Community Party, nicknamed the “durian party,” that brought together more than 80 grassroots leaders, volunteers and members of local religious organizations for an evening of fellowship, reported the Church’s Singapore Newsroom.

A community of harmony

Members of the Sengkang Harmony Circle pose with Church members onstage after the Sengkang Interfaith Community Party in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The event was jointly organized by the Sengkang Racial and Religious Harmony Circle and the Church’s Singapore Stake. Harmony Circles, present in every Singapore constituency, are designed to foster trust and friendship among diverse communities.

“The community party is one example of how we can build such strong ties by building on our common interests,” said LaVon Lew of the Singapore Stake public affairs council.

Singapore Stake President Jean-Luc Butel and Lam Pin Min talk together at the Sengkang Interfaith Community Party held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Singapore Stake President Jean-Luc Butel opened the evening by extending a warm welcome, alongside guest of honor Lam Pin Min, grassroots advisor for the Sengkang Group Constituency.

A celebration of culture

Participants at the Sengkang Interfaith Community Party dance in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The program highlighted the rich cultural tapestry of Singapore. Eleven members of the Chinese GongLiangFu HuLuSi JiaYuan interest group performed on the traditional gourd flute. Their performance was followed by a Malay cultural dance medley presented by three women in vibrant cultural costumes, and later, six young girls from the Hindu Arulmigu Velmurugan Gnanamuneeswarar Temple performed a traditional Indian dance.

Participants at the Sengkang Interfaith Community Party play gourd flutes in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Food as a bridge

No Singaporean celebration is complete without food, and durians proved to be the ultimate unifier. Guests gathered around tables laden with the fruit — known both for its delicious taste and strong smell — with the feast also featuring rambutans, jackfruit, fresh coconuts and other tropical fruits.

“Who will say no to a durian party?” said Min, grateful for a successful event. He added, “An evening of fellowship, laughter and plenty of creamy durian goodness.”

Andrew Toh, a member of the Church’s organizing committee presents a selection of tropical fruits served at Sengkang Interfaith Community Party in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Andrew Toh, a Latter-day Saint who helped plan the event said, “It’s amazing how these fruits can bring all of us together.”

Mr. Imran Chng, vice chairman of the Sengkang West Harmony Circle, described the evening as a “nice and cosy event with a lot of good interactions via the common culture of durian feasting,” noting that such moments can “bring people to an instant closeness.”

Building bridges

Smiles filled the chapel’s cultural hall as Latter-day Saints and friends grew stronger relationships.

“We are very happy to be able to meet some of our neighbors and friends in the community,” Lew reflected. “Religious organizations can set an example to the community on how to build strong and united ties within the community.”

James Teo, chairman of the Sengkang Central Harmony Circle said, “I hope to engage more youths from all the different religious organizations coming together to do events and to understand each other’s faith more better.”

Participants at the Sengkang Interfaith Community Party dance in Singapore on Aug. 15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Lew added that “With such positive momentum, the hope is for more of these gatherings to continue building bridges within our vibrant and diverse community.”