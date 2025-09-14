‘Come, Follow Me’ for Sept. 15-21: What have Church leaders said about Doctrine and Covenants 102-105?

This week’s “Come, Follow Me” study guide covers Doctrine and Covenants 102-105, which includes revelation about the Zion’s Camp expedition.

Following are a few quotes from past and present leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints about these sections of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Doctrine and Covenants 102

“[The stake president] carries the very heavy responsibility of seeing that the doctrine taught in the stake is kept pure and unsullied. It is his duty to see that there is no false doctrine that is taught nor false practice that occurs. If there be any Melchizedek Priesthood holder out of line, or any other person for that matter, under some circumstances, he is to counsel with them, and if the individual persists in his or her practice, then the president is obliged to take action. He will summon the offender to appear before a disciplinary council, where action may be taken to assign a probationary period or to disfellowship or excommunicate him or her from the Church.

“This is a most onerous and unwelcome task, but the president must face up to it without fear or favor. All of this is done in harmony with the direction of the Spirit and as set forth in section 102 of the Doctrine and Covenants.”

— The late President Gordon B. Hinckley, then the President of the Church, April 2000 general conference, “The Stake President”

“Back in Kirtland, Ohio, after his mission, in February 1834 Martin Harris was chosen by revelation to serve on the first high council in the Church (see Doctrine and Covenants 102:3). Less than three months later, he left Kirtland with the men of Zion’s Camp, marching 900 miles to Missouri to relieve the oppressed Saints there.”

— President Dallin H. Oaks, then a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 1999 general conference, “The Witness: Martin Harris”

“Further pertaining to this principle, ‘it is according to the dignity of his office that he [the president] should preside over the council of the church; and it is his privilege to be assisted by two other presidents, appointed after the same manner that he himself was appointed.

“‘And in case of the absence of one or both of those who are appointed to assist him, he has power to preside over the council without an assistant; and in case he himself is absent, the other presidents have power to preside in his stead, both or either of them’ (Doctrine and Covenants 102:10-11).

“We who serve as counselors recognize and know the parameters of our authority and our responsibility. Our only desire is to assist and help our leader with the tremendous burdens of his office. The Church is growing large. ... It is moving across the world. Its program is extensive, complex and deals with a host of elements. The responsibilities are many and varied.

“But I can say that regardless of the circumstances, the work goes forward in an orderly and wonderful way.”

— The late President Gordon B. Hinckley, then the first counselor in the First Presidency, October 1992 general conference, “The Church Is on Course”

Doctrine and Covenants 103

A group of more than 800 young single adults stand outside the Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple on Aug. 30, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“This is your day, and your work has begun. Now is the time to be worthy of and obtain a temple recommend. As you do this work, you will become saviors on Mount Zion (see Obadiah 1:21; Doctrine and Covenants 103:9).”

— Sister Elaine S. Dalton, then the Young Women general president, April 2012 general conference, “Now Is the Time To Arise and Shine!”

“The Prophet Joseph Smith received these instructions from the Lord:

“‘For they were set to be a light unto the world, and to be the saviors of men;

“‘And inasmuch as they are not the saviors of men, they are as salt that has lost its savor’ (Doctrine and Covenants 103:9-10).

“One is impressed with the depth of meaning associated with the words ‘saviors of men,’ when they are studied in companionship with a complete definition of the priesthood. ...

“Priesthood is God’s power. It is to be used in saving souls. It is not shared with young men or older men simply to sit on or to hold in name only. It is shared with the expectation that the receiver will exercise it in behalf of himself and others. The priesthood is to be honored, and callings within the priesthood are to be magnified.”

— The late Elder Carlos E. Asay, then a General Authority Seventy, April 1980 general conference, “Salt of the Earth: Savor of Men and Saviors of Men”

“This is not the occasion to review the history of the Saints in Jackson County, Missouri. Suffice it to say that they did not demonstrate the necessary dedication and commitment to establish Zion at that time. On Feb. 24, 1834, after they had been ‘driven and smitten by the hands of [their] enemies’ (Doctrine and Covenants 103:2), the Lord told the Prophet Joseph that the reason He had permitted their expulsion was so ‘that those who call themselves after my name might be chastened for a little season with a sore and grievous chastisement, because they did not hearken altogether unto the precepts and commandments which I gave unto them’ (Doctrine and Covenants 103:4). They were not yet His disciples in the true sense of the term. He did, however, give them this great promise:

“‘They shall … begin to prevail against mine enemies from this very hour.

“‘And by hearkening to observe all the words which I, the Lord their God, shall speak unto them, they shall never cease to prevail until the kingdoms of the world are subdued under my feet, and the earth is given unto the saints, to possess it forever and ever’ (Doctrine and Covenants 103:6-7).

“That’s our great promise. We will never cease to prevail until the Lord establishes His Zion in this world. The true discipleship of the priesthood of God will determine how fast we move toward that great consummation as we, through living the gospel, fight the debauchery and the wickedness that’s going on in this world.”

— The late President Marion G. Romney, then the second counselor in the First Presidency, October 1978 general conference, “A Disciple of Christ”

“The Lord has revealed in our day that we are the children of Israel, and of the seed of Abraham (see Doctrine and Covenants 103:17), and by virtue of that descent and by obedience to all the ordinances of the gospel we are entitled to the blessings of our fathers — Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

“As legitimate bearers of the priesthood, we must be strong — strong in righteous living, in the power of the priesthood and in the realization of our great saving mission to the whole world.”

— The late Elder William H. Bennett, then an assistant to the Council of the Twelve, October 1975 general conference, “Covenants and Blessings”

Doctrine and Covenants 104

The Church of Jesus Christ reports on BYU–Hawaii's efforts to become energy-independent and practice the Church's teachings to be wise stewards of the earth on March 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“The Creator has entrusted the earth’s resources and all forms of life to our care, but He retains full ownership. He said, ‘I, the Lord, stretched out the heavens, and built the earth, my very handiwork; and all things therein are mine’ (Doctrine and Covenants 104:14). All that is on the earth belongs to God, including our families, our physical bodies and even our very lives. ...

“As God’s children, we have received the charge to be stewards, caretakers and guardians of His divine creations. The Lord said that He made ‘every man accountable, as a steward over earthly blessings, which I have made and prepared for my creatures’ (Doctrine and Covenants 104:13).

“Our Heavenly Father allows us to use earthly resources according to our own free will. Yet our agency should not be interpreted as license to use or consume the riches of this world without wisdom or restraint.”

— Bishop Gérald Caussé, presiding bishop, October 2022 general conference, “Our Earthly Stewardship”

“Even with the universally accepted desire to help the poor and needy, the Lord concurs in our goal but warns, ‘But it must needs be done in mine own way’ (Doctrine and Covenants 104:16). Otherwise, in our efforts to help, we may actually hurt them. The Lord has taught us the need to promote self-reliance. Even if we are able to help, we should not give or provide what they can and should do for themselves. Everywhere it is tried, the world learns the evils of the dole. Truly God knows best.”

— Elder Stanley G. Ellis, then a General Authority Seventy, April 2013 general conference, “The Lord’s Way”

“Faith, spirituality and obedience produce a prepared and self-reliant people. As we obey the covenant of tithing, we are shielded from want and the power of the destroyer. As we obey the fast and give generously to care for others, our prayers are heard and family fidelity increases. Similar blessings come as we obey the counsel of the prophets and live within our means, avoid unnecessary debt, and set aside sufficient of life’s necessities to sustain ourselves and our families for at least a year. This may not always be easy, but let us do our very best and our stores shall not fail — there shall be ‘enough and to spare’ (Doctrine and Covenants 104:17).”

— Bishop Keith B. McMullin, then the second counselor in the Presiding Bishopric, October 2005 general conference, “Be Prepared ... Be Ye Strong From Henceforth”

Doctrine and Covenants 105

“Among the reasons the Lord gave as to why the early Saints in Missouri had failed to establish a place of Zion was that they ‘are not united according to the union required by the law of the celestial kingdom’ (Doctrine and Covenants 105:4). ...

“Unity with our brothers and sisters in the body of Christ grows as we heed the second commandment — inextricably connected to the first — to love others as ourselves. And I suppose an even more perfect unity would obtain among us if we followed the Savior’s higher and holier expression of this second commandment — to love one another not only as we love ourselves but as He loved us."

— Elder D. Todd Christofferson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2023 general conference, “One in Christ”

“In modern revelations the Lord refers to temples as houses ‘built unto my name’ (Doctrine and Covenants 105:33). ...

“The process of taking upon ourselves the name of Jesus Christ that is commenced in the waters of baptism is continued and enlarged in the house of the Lord. As we stand in the waters of baptism, we look to the temple. As we partake of the sacrament, we look to the temple. We pledge to always remember the Savior and to keep His commandments as preparation to participate in the sacred ordinances of the temple and receive the highest blessings available through the name and by the authority of the Lord Jesus Christ. Thus, in the ordinances of the holy temple we more completely and fully take upon us the name of Jesus Christ.”

— Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, April 2009 general conference, “Honorably Hold a Name and Standing”