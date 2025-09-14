New Mexico young adult promotes literacy and inspires others to learn

Claire McDaniel poses for a picture near Farmington, New Mexico, with books she has collected to help children learn to read as part of a Girl Scout project in 2025.

What began in December 2024 as a simple idea to help children learn to read has grown into a global resource for families, teachers and second-language learners — all created by 18-year-old Claire McDaniel of Farmington, New Mexico.

McDaniel, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the daughter of two educators, recently told Church News that the project — part of her efforts to achieve the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest achievement — was inspired by countless hours spent in her mother’s first-grade classroom, where she witnessed students struggling to develop basic literacy skills.

“There was this little girl, and she really struggled with reading, and I just couldn’t understand, like I don’t know why she can’t get it,” she said. “That’s when my mom was like, well, she just doesn’t have access to resources outside of school.”

Love is literacy

Book and bookmarks Claire McDaniel uses to help children to be able to read in Farmington, New Mexico, on June 20, 2025. | Provided by Claire McDaniel

At first, McDaniel thought about creating physical packets of reading materials to distribute in local libraries. “But then I realized that wasn’t really efficient,” she said.

“I talked to my troop leader and she said, ‘Oh, why don’t you do videos? It’ll be able to reach a lot more people worldwide,’” McDaniel explained. “So, that’s when I really started focusing on the video aspect of it.”

Her YouTube channel, “Love Is Literacy,” features phonics-based instruction tailored for both younger and older learners, with colorful graphics and examples designed to make reading approachable and fun. “The aim is to really just reach kids and teach them that these skills aren’t hard, and they’re fun. And if you can learn these foundational skills, then you’ll be set,” McDaniel explained.

Feeling the Lord’s hand

The work, McDaniel admits, stretched her beyond her comfort zone. She didn’t know how to teach reading formally or even how to edit videos.

Claire McDaniel teaches children in Farmington, New Mexico, on June 20, 2025. | Provided by Claire McDaniel

“When I started the project, I had no idea what I was doing,” she said, adding: “The little things that I’ve been able to do, God has just made them into such incredible things.”

She explained that she often seeks and receives revelation while working on videos.

Claire McDaniel edits videos on June 19, 2025, as part of her "Love Is Literacy" Girl Scout project in Farmington, New Mexico. | Provided by Claire McDaniel

“Those ideas didn’t come from myself,” she said. “So I’ve really seen the Spirit working that way, and it’s been really cool to just put in a little bit, and then God just does the rest.”

Her videos have not only helped children but also parents and English-language learners. Growing up in a Spanish-speaking branch of her local congregation, McDaniel wanted the project to serve English as a second language individuals as well.

Literacy and discipleship

For McDaniel, literacy is not only an academic skill but also a spiritual one.

“If people can’t read, are they getting the word of Christ?” she asked, adding: “It’s important for me to read the scriptures every day, … learning every day is so crucial to our spiritual development as well.”

Claire McDaniel teaches children in Farmington, New Mexico, on June 20, 2025. | Provided by Claire McDaniel

She said she hopes her project reminds others that their talents and gifts can bless lives. “Talents and gifts have been given to us for a reason,” she said, adding: “God will help you every step of the way, especially if you’re trying to help others, because everyone has the opportunity to impact each other’s lives.”

McDaniel recently began her first semester at the University of New Mexico, where she is studying political science. But she isn’t done creating literacy content — and the content she has created will continue to teach people for months and years to come.

The Church’s global commitment to literacy

Claire McDaniel with books she's collected to donate to children in Farmington, New Mexico, on June 20, 2025. | Provided by Claire McDaniel

McDaniel’s project reflects a broader priority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to support education and literacy worldwide, particularly for children and mothers. Current initiatives include:

Teaching in Angola: Working with UNICEF, the Church is implementing literacy systems in 34 primary schools.

Children’s books in Vanuatu: In collaboration with Save the Children, the Church has helped create and distribute 100 culturally and linguistically appropriate children’s books in a country where many families lack access to reading material.

The Gospel Literacy Program: A second-hour Sunday worship class designed to help adults learn to read, write and engage more fully in gospel learning.

After-school literacy support: Reading and writing curriculum for youth in Succeed in School programs.

Access to gospel materials: Families around the world can receive free monthly subscriptions to Church magazines.

Infrastructure and teacher support: Addressing needs such as textbooks, teacher training and internet access in areas where resources are scarce.

A testimony of learning

For McDaniel, the project has reinforced her conviction that learning — both spiritual and temporal — is central to discipleship. “Developing literacy isn’t just about school,” she said. “It’s about being able to understand the scriptures, strengthen your faith and grow closer to Christ.”

Claire McDaniel walks to a school near Farmington, New Mexico, on June 20, 2025. | Provided by Claire McDaniel

Claire McDaniel teaches children in Farmington, New Mexico, on June 20, 2025. | Provided by Claire McDaniel