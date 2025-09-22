A young girl watches lanterns on a lake in remembrance of lives lost on 9/11 in Star, Idaho, on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025.

On Saturday, Sept. 6, more than 100 young men and young women from the Cedar Rapids Iowa Stake spent their Saturday pulling weeds, moving furniture and clearing nature paths at Camp Courageous, nestled in the wooded hills of eastern Iowa.

According to Ashley Burino, the camp’s volunteer coordinator, when one part of the service project finished, the young men and young women would ask for more work.

This cheerful service project was one of hundreds held in the United States and Canada in September to commemorate the 9/11 anniversary.

Volunteers pose for a photo during a service project on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. The service project was in conjunction with the National Day of Service and Remembrance. | Provided by Susan Sims

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encourages members to serve others for the National Day of Service and Remembrance, with service opportunities listed at JustServe.org and 911day.org. The Church and its members serve others year-round and strive to follow the two great commandments: to love God and love one another.

Susan Sims of the Cedar Falls Ward, Cedar Rapids Iowa Stake, helped coordinate the Camp Courageous service project.

She said opportunities to serve “allow us to follow Christ, to go about doing good, to let our love for our neighbor become real and to engage with others who also love Christ.”

Volunteers do yard work during a service project on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Camp Courageous in Monticello, Iowa. The service project was in conjunction with the National Day of Service and Remembrance. | Provided by Susan Sims

The project will benefit individuals at Camp Courageous with disabilities, allowing them better access to trails while also beautifying the nature paths.

“The day was a joy of fellowship, knowing we were helping good people help other good people,” Sims said. “This is part of being a disciple of Christ, and that made all the effort worth it.”

Other projects around the country ranged from one-on-one service to large projects packing meals and improving communities.

Serving God

Volunteers do yard work at the Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Charles, Missouri, in September 2025 as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance. | Provided by Jill King

Jill King from the Weldon Spring Ward and Hazelwood Missouri Stake joined youth in her stake at the Trinity Episcopal Church in St. Charles, Missouri, to clean and organize rooms inside the church and garden outside.

She said focusing on the two great commandments helps her remember to serve others as Jesus Christ did and taught.

Ella Edwards, Sarah Peterson and Seth Peterson volunteer in Rochester, Minnesota, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, to help seniors in their community with yard work. | Kathryn Firl

“Serving others in my community is an expression of love and a way I can show my love for God,” King said. “Jesus taught that acts of service and kindness are an expression of love for Him.”

King also said that when she is serving — and following Christ’s example of selflessness, compassion and love of God — her faith grows.

“When we serve others we serve God,” she said.

Helping seniors

Dozens of volunteers in Rochester, Minnesota, gathered on Saturday, Sept. 6, to help seniors in their community with yard work.

Ella Edwards, a young woman from the Rochester 3rd Ward, said the service helped her follow the example of Jesus Christ. “He was the best example of service, and doing service helped me follow him.”

Improving the community

Volunteers clear debris to help with fire mitigation along the Cherry Creek Trail in Parker, Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Provided by Gina Cox

In Parker, Colorado, 250 volunteers showed up on Saturday, Sept. 6, to help with fire mitigation along the Cherry Creek Trail by removing dead and flammable debris, logs and sticks. The volunteers also picked up trash and wrapped trees along the water’s edge with wire fencing to protect against beaver damage.

Parker Mayor Joshua Rivero said he is proud to be the mayor of a town where people care so much about their community.

“They’re willing to spend a Saturday with their whole families down here,” he said. “[It is] an absolutely amazing, amazing community.”

A volunteer clears debris to help with fire mitigation along the Cherry Creek Trail in Parker, Colorado, on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. | Provided by Gina Cox

More than 1,300 volunteers — including families, veterans, Scout troops and community groups — gathered at the Houston National Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 6, in Houston, Texas.

Myreel Linton, Ruby Linton and Anne Marie Linton help clean gravestones at the Houston National Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, in Houston, Texas. | Provided by Tori Trevino

On Saturday, Sept. 13, 200 members of the Louisville Kentucky Stake helped with multiple projects, including cleanup and landscape work at the Greenwood Cemetery, making meals for first responders, assembling snack bags and cleaning a local community center.

Patty Daniel, a local JustServe specialist, said over 200 members of the stake participated.

“It was a blessing to the organizations and to us as members,” she said.

Members of the Louisville Kentucky Stake commemorate the National Day of Service and Remembrance on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, by helping with landscaping work at the Greenwood Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky. | Provided by Patty Daniel

Some 30 people in Shakopee, Minnesota, showed up to refresh the play area at a local park on Sept. 11. As they started their work, neighbors of the park grabbed shovels and joined them in their service.

Together, neighbors and members of the Church worked for an hour to accomplish the job.

A volunteer helps refresh the play area at a city park in Shakopee, Minnesota, for the National Day of Service and Remembrance on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025. | Provided by Gina Cox

‘It’s a joy to serve’

Members of the Idaho Falls Idaho Central Stake painted a park shelter for their community.

Lee Stimpson volunteered along with his family at the event.

“Doing service for the community is a great way to show the Lord that I keep my covenants by keeping in mind the people around me and how my service can positively affect them,” he said.

Lee and Charity Stimpson paint a park shelter for the community in Idaho Falls, Idaho, in September 2025 as part of the National Day of Service and Remembrance. | Danielle Stimpson

During the event, volunteers discovered that rolling paint cans down a small hill was a great way to stir up the paint.

Volunteer Nashina Jagielski said she loves to serve.

“We love Jesus Christ and want to follow Him in everything we do,” she said. “It’s a joy to serve, especially alongside wonderful people.”

In Sherman, Texas, over 100 volunteers joined together at the Frontier Village and Museum for five separate projects.

One member of the Village and Museum board of directors said they were overwhelmed by the incredible turnout.

Honoring first responders

Families gather in Star, Idaho, on Sept. 11, 2025, for a floating lantern festival to honor lives lost on 9/11 and to raise money for local first responders. | JustServe.org

Families gathered in Star, Idaho, on the evening on Sept. 11 for a floating lantern festival, with proceeds supporting local police and firefighters. The money will allow first responders to serve the community — like buying groceries for families or shoes for a child — without carrying the financial burden themselves.

Kids also wrote cards to first responders, and at sunset, families released lanterns onto the water.

The glowing pond created a tribute to the lives lost on 9/11.

“It was an evening of togetherness as a community, service and reflection,” said Star resident Maryanne Smith.