Living Faith

Leaders around the world honor President Nelson with tributes of faith and friendship

From Utah to Fiji to Chile, friends of the Church send their condolences following the prophet’s death

The Rev. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., second from left, and Marva Griffin Carter, left, talk with President Russell M. Nelson, second from right, and Sister Wendy Nelson, right, in the Church Administration Building. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Eastin Hartzell
Trent Toone
By Eastin Hartzell, Trent Toone

Following the death of 17th Church President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 27, government and religious leaders from around the world have sent messages of love, respect and gratitude for the late prophet.

Church News has compiled comments from some of those leaders below. Punctuation has been standardized.

Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO:

“He understood the importance of working across lines of faith to pursue justice, dignity and opportunity for all people. His partnership with the NAACP helped advance meaningful dialogue and action and these efforts will continue to inspire our shared pursuit of equality.”

Rev. Lawrence E. Carter, founding dean of the Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College:

“President Russell M. Nelson is a real saint of the kingdom of God and a prince of peace with divine authenticity to his core. I am most thankful that his Christ consciousness strengthened the Morehouse College Chapel’s ministry.”

President Donald J. Trump, president of the United States:

“[President Nelson] had a remarkable life, pioneering life-saving heart surgery techniques and, of course, his ministry of many decades. He was a physician, literally and spiritually and will be greatly missed.”

Mahant Swami Maharaj, Hindu spiritual head:

“His lifelong commitment to faith, moral living and service to humanity resonates deeply. His example as both a distinguished surgeon and a spiritual shepherd stands as a powerful testament to humility, wisdom and dedication to God.”

Alitia Bainivalu, Fijian parliament member:

“President Nelson’s leadership, faith and devotion have inspired millions across the globe. We in Fiji remember his historic visit in May 2019, where he brought messages of hope, love and encouragement.”

Bishop Oscar A. Solis, Catholic bishop of Salt Lake City:

“President Nelson has been an inspiration for many and a steady leader to truly minister for the good and to see the dignity in others.”

Gov. Spencer J. Cox, governor of Utah:

“President Russell M. Nelson — a prophet of God, a gentle leader and a voice for peacemaking. He built bridges across faith traditions and cultures, serving God’s children throughout the world."

State of Israel’s consulate general in the Pacific Southwest, United States:

“In this time of great division, President Nelson encouraged all believers to be peacemakers and showed this through his work with interfaith leaders throughout his 40-year ministry. We take pride in Jerusalem being President Nelson’s first stop during his global tour in 2018... [M]ay his memory be a blessing to Latter-day Saints throughout the world.”

International Society for Krishna Consciousness:

“We pray that this mood of mutual respect and cooperation will grow to embrace all faith traditions and that it will bring hope to today’s polarized world. And ... that President Nelson’s legacy of a lifetime of service, faith and love will be a source of comfort and inspiration to your entire community at this time of sorrow and for many years to come.”

Mitt Romney, former U.S. senator:

“President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the Church, centering the gospel in the home, his prophetic words and his love for Jesus Christ, but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his kindness.”

Adam Nicholas Phillips, CEO at Interfaith America:

“A surgeon, prophet and leader — he built bridges across differences and called us to higher ground. Each of us despite our differences of faith and persuasion would do well to heed his call to be peacemakers."

Brian King, Utah Democratic Party:

“He consistently advocated for being peacemakers, caring for the less fortunate, looking for opportunities to serve others and acting for the common good. I’ll miss his warm smile, his genuine concern for others, his effective mix of humor and directness in his addresses. The world has truly lost a spiritual giant.”

American Jewish Committee:

“AJC mourns the death of Russell M. Nelson ... We look forward to continuing to foster friendship between our communities in the spirit of the late President Nelson. May his memory be for a blessing.”

Victor Pino Diputado, Chilean Congress:

“This morning in the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, I requested a moment of silence for the passing of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He undoubtedly leaves us a legacy of leadership, faith and love for our neighbors.”

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA:

“Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA extends its heartfelt condolences to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the passing of its president, Russell M. Nelson.”

