Leaders around the world honor President Nelson with tributes of faith and friendship

The Rev. Lawrence Edward Carter Sr., second from left, and Marva Griffin Carter, left, talk with President Russell M. Nelson, second from right, and Sister Wendy Nelson, right, in the Church Administration Building.

Following the death of 17th Church President Russell M. Nelson on Sept. 27, government and religious leaders from around the world have sent messages of love, respect and gratitude for the late prophet.

Church News has compiled comments from some of those leaders below. Punctuation has been standardized.

“He understood the importance of working across lines of faith to pursue justice, dignity and opportunity for all people. His partnership with the NAACP helped advance meaningful dialogue and action and these efforts will continue to inspire our shared pursuit of equality.”

Related Story Read more about what the Church has done to foster unity and condemn racism

“President Russell M. Nelson is a real saint of the kingdom of God and a prince of peace with divine authenticity to his core. I am most thankful that his Christ consciousness strengthened the Morehouse College Chapel’s ministry.”

Related Story 2023: Morehouse College honors President Nelson with peace prize

“[President Nelson] had a remarkable life, pioneering life-saving heart surgery techniques and, of course, his ministry of many decades. He was a physician, literally and spiritually and will be greatly missed.”

Related Story 2018: Donald Trump visits Welfare Square

“His lifelong commitment to faith, moral living and service to humanity resonates deeply. His example as both a distinguished surgeon and a spiritual shepherd stands as a powerful testament to humility, wisdom and dedication to God.”

“President Nelson’s leadership, faith and devotion have inspired millions across the globe. We in Fiji remember his historic visit in May 2019, where he brought messages of hope, love and encouragement.”

Related Story Read Church News coverage of President Nelson's visit to Fiji in 2019

“President Nelson has been an inspiration for many and a steady leader to truly minister for the good and to see the dignity in others.”

“President Russell M. Nelson — a prophet of God, a gentle leader and a voice for peacemaking. He built bridges across faith traditions and cultures, serving God’s children throughout the world."

“In this time of great division, President Nelson encouraged all believers to be peacemakers and showed this through his work with interfaith leaders throughout his 40-year ministry. We take pride in Jerusalem being President Nelson’s first stop during his global tour in 2018... [M]ay his memory be a blessing to Latter-day Saints throughout the world.”

“We pray that this mood of mutual respect and cooperation will grow to embrace all faith traditions and that it will bring hope to today’s polarized world. And ... that President Nelson’s legacy of a lifetime of service, faith and love will be a source of comfort and inspiration to your entire community at this time of sorrow and for many years to come.”

“President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the Church, centering the gospel in the home, his prophetic words and his love for Jesus Christ, but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his kindness.”

President Russell M. Nelson will be known for the scores of new temples, accelerating the growth of the Church, centering the gospel in the home, his prophetic words and his love for Jesus Christ, but for Ann and me, one thing touched us most personally and profoundly: his… — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 28, 2025

“A surgeon, prophet and leader — he built bridges across differences and called us to higher ground. Each of us despite our differences of faith and persuasion would do well to heed his call to be peacemakers."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints President Russell M. Nelson’s life was marked by healing and connection. A surgeon, prophet, and leader—he built bridges across differences and called us to higher ground. Each of us despite our differences of faith and persuasion… pic.twitter.com/L0lDgkA8hl — Adam Nicholas Phillips (@theRevAdam) September 28, 2025

“He consistently advocated for being peacemakers, caring for the less fortunate, looking for opportunities to serve others and acting for the common good. I’ll miss his warm smile, his genuine concern for others, his effective mix of humor and directness in his addresses. The world has truly lost a spiritual giant.”

Man, I will miss Russell Nelson. When he was called as an apostle in 1984, I distinctly recall how impressed I was with his background. How wonderful and appropriate it was that this man who had saved so many lives as a heart surgeon would be working to save lives spiritually. I… https://t.co/EdvZiBolLi — Brian S. King (@KingForUtah) September 28, 2025

“AJC mourns the death of Russell M. Nelson ... We look forward to continuing to foster friendship between our communities in the spirit of the late President Nelson. May his memory be for a blessing.”

AJC mourns the death of Russell M. Nelson, the oldest serving president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who died on Saturday at age 101. A renowned heart surgeon, he left the profession to serve the Church full-time when he was called at age 59 to lead at its… pic.twitter.com/Dg1Xv7tfWj — American Jewish Committee (@AJCGlobal) September 29, 2025

Related Story Read about the American Jewish Committee's recent visit to Church headquarters

“This morning in the Chilean Chamber of Deputies, I requested a moment of silence for the passing of President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“He undoubtedly leaves us a legacy of leadership, faith and love for our neighbors.”

“Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA extends its heartfelt condolences to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the passing of its president, Russell M. Nelson.”

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA extends its heartfelt condolences to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on the passing of its President, Russell M. Nelson. @Ch_JesusChrist https://t.co/by8pLZNh6b — True Islam (@TrueIslamUSA) September 28, 2025