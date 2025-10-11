Church aids over 9,000 Salvadoran students with clean water donation

Water arrives to high school students from Instituto Nacional Maestro "Alberto Masferrer" school in El Salvador on Sept. 22, 2025.

One billion people suffer from disease and thirst because they lack access to clean water.

On Sept. 22, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated bottled water to the Ministry of Education in El Salvador. This donation aided over 9,000 children and young adults in San Salvador’s public schools, helping to address the country’s ongoing clean water access crisis.

Carlos Mateo Figuereo, national director of opinion leaders for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, officially presents donation to the Minister of Education, Capt. Karla Trigueros, on Sept. 22, 2025, in El Salvador. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The Church states: “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints builds water and sanitation systems and teaches communities hygiene and system maintenance, empowering them to meet their long-term water needs. Last year, the Church provided clean water to 593,025 people in 23 countries. People in 77 countries and territories have been helped since 2002.”

Carlos Mateo Figuereo, a member of the national communications council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in El Salvador, presented the donation to the Minister of Education, Capt. Karla Trigueros. Information about this event was first published in a Sept. 22 news release on the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom.

Workers unload 48,000 bottles of purified water for immediate distribution to educational centers in the metropolitan area of ​​San Salvador, El Salvador. The Church donated water for schools in September 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Figuereo emphasized that the donation reflects the Latter-day Saints’ commitment to following Jesus Christ’s example of love and service to others.

Trigueros said: “This donation represents much more than words; it is a concrete action in response to this emergency. On behalf of our children and young students, who will be deeply grateful, and on behalf of the Ministry of Education, thank you for remembering them and for extending your support in this much-needed time.”

Students from Instituto Nacional Maestro "Alberto Masferrer," of INAM, school in El Salvador move water bottles on Sept. 22, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The school’s principal, Celeste Hernández, expressed her gratitude for the donation, stating, “In addition to the efforts of the Ministry of Education, today we received more than 1,400 bottles of water for our students to consume. Thanks to the Church of Jesus Christ. On behalf of our students, may God bless you as God has blessed us today with this water.”

The Ministry of Education will distribute the 48,000 units of purified water to over 20 public schools in the Salvadoran capital. The Church continues to donate clean water globally to provide relief to those in need.