Three choirs provided music for the five sessions of the October 2025 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan and a multicultural choir from Utah. There were 25 songs performed and included those from the current “Hymns,” “Children’s Songbook” and the new “Hymns — For Home and Church.“
Several of the songs have been from the new hymnbook project, including three from the latest release — “Jesus Is the Way,” which was written by a Tongan pioneer; “This Day Is a Good Day, Lord” and “Thou Gracious God, Whose Mercy Lends.”
Many of the songs are available on the General Conference YouTube channel. Music from this conference — and past conferences — is available in the Church’s online Music Library. On ChurchofJesusChrist.org, it’s under “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference” and in the Gospel Library app, select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” Then click on the title of the song for the video and the audio file, which can be downloaded.
See below for links to videos of the songs choirs sang during general conference on Oct. 4-5, plus the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”
Saturday morning session
The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, Oct. 4. Twelve singers from 10 countries joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.
- “How Wondrous and Great,” “Hymns,” no. 267 (prelude)
- “High on the Mountain Top,” “Hymns,” no. 5, arranged by Mack Wilberg
- “If the Savior Stood Beside Me,” by Sally DeFord, arranged by Sam Cardon
- “Now Let Us Rejoice,” “Hymns,” no. 3 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “Because,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1039, arranged by Ryan Murphy
- “Rejoice, the Lord Is King!” “Hymns,” no. 66, arranged by Murphy
Saturday afternoon session
Young adults in a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan — directed by Alan Saunders and Alan Sackett and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.
- “Hark, All Ye Nations!” “Hymns,” no. 264, arranged by Stephen P. Schank
- “O Lord, Who Gave Thy Life for Me,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1041, arranged by Ronald J. Staheli
- “My Redeemer Lives,” “Hymns,” no. 135 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “Behold the Wounds in Jesus’ Hands,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1016, arranged by David R. Naylor
- “Standing on the Promises,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1023, arranged by Paul Busselberg
Saturday evening session
A multicultural choir from Utah representing 39 countries under the direction of Kelly DeHaan and Manu Harris and with organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples provided the music for the Saturday evening session.
- “How Firm a Foundation,” “Hymns,” no. 85, arranged by Wilberg
- “Bread of Life, Living Water,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1008, arranged by Katie Bastian
- “Jesus Is the Way,” “Hymns—For Home and Church," no. 1045, arranged by Crystalynn Laurett Mellor
- “Oh, How Great Is Our Joy,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1033, arranged by Busselberg
‘Music & the Spoken Word’
The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, Oct. 5, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.
The choir was under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.
Sunday morning session
Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias for the Sunday morning session.
- “Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1031 (prelude)
- “This Day Is a Good Day, Lord,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1051, arranged by Wilberg
- “I’ll Go Where You Want Me to Go,” “Hymns,” no. 270, arranged by Wilberg
- “Come, Ye Children of the Lord,” “Hymns,” no. 58 (choir and congregational hymn)
- “Thou Gracious God, Whose Mercy Lends,” "Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1042, arranged by Wilberg
- ”Called to Serve,” “Hymns,” no. 249, arranged by Wilberg
Sunday afternoon session
Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth for the Sunday afternoon session.
- “In Hymns of Praise,” “Hymns,” no. 75, arranged by Murphy
- “We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet,” “Hymns,” no. 19 (choir and congregational hymn)
- "My Heavenly Father Loves Me,” "Children’s Songbook," p. 228, arranged by Murphy
- “Come, Come, Ye Saints,” “Hymns,” no. 30, arranged by Murphy