Three choirs provided music for the five sessions of the October 2025 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan and a multicultural choir from Utah. There were 25 songs performed and included those from the current “Hymns,” “Children’s Songbook” and the new “Hymns — For Home and Church.“

Several of the songs have been from the new hymnbook project, including three from the latest release — “Jesus Is the Way,” which was written by a Tongan pioneer; “This Day Is a Good Day, Lord” and “Thou Gracious God, Whose Mercy Lends.”

Many of the songs are available on the General Conference YouTube channel. Music from this conference — and past conferences — is available in the Church’s online Music Library. On ChurchofJesusChrist.org, it’s under “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference” and in the Gospel Library app, select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” Then click on the title of the song for the video and the audio file, which can be downloaded.

See below for links to videos of the songs choirs sang during general conference on Oct. 4-5, plus the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Saturday morning session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, Oct. 4. Twelve singers from 10 countries joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“If the Savior Stood Beside Me,” by Sally DeFord, arranged by Sam Cardon

“Now Let Us Rejoice,” “Hymns,” no. 3 (choir and congregational hymn)

Saturday afternoon session

Young adults in a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan — directed by Alan Saunders and Alan Sackett and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.

General authorities and members of a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, stand and sing at the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“My Redeemer Lives,” “Hymns,” no. 135 (choir and congregational hymn)

Saturday evening session

A multicultural choir from Utah representing 39 countries under the direction of Kelly DeHaan and Manu Harris and with organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples provided the music for the Saturday evening session.

‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, Oct. 5, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The choir was under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Sunday morning session

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias for the Sunday morning session.

“Come, Hear the Word the Lord Has Spoken,” “Hymns — For Home and Church," no. 1031 (prelude)

Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

“Come, Ye Children of the Lord,” “Hymns,” no. 58 (choir and congregational hymn)

Sunday afternoon session

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth for the Sunday afternoon session.

“We Thank Thee, O God, for a Prophet,” “Hymns,” no. 19 (choir and congregational hymn)