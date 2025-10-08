Menu
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
In the News
In the Almanac
  • Register
  • Sign In
Living Faith

Watch or listen to songs sung during the October 2025 general conference

Songs are from the current ‘Hymns’ and the new hymnbook project

A multicultural choir sings during the Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, evening session of the October 2025 general conference.
A multicultural choir sings during the Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, evening session of the October 2025 general conference. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Christine Rappleye
By Christine Rappleye

Three choirs provided music for the five sessions of the October 2025 general conference — The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan and a multicultural choir from Utah. There were 25 songs performed and included those from the current “Hymns,” “Children’s Songbook” and the new “Hymns — For Home and Church.“

Several of the songs have been from the new hymnbook project, including three from the latest release“Jesus Is the Way,” which was written by a Tongan pioneer; “This Day Is a Good Day, Lord” and “Thou Gracious God, Whose Mercy Lends.”

Many of the songs are available on the General Conference YouTube channel. Music from this conference — and past conferences — is available in the Church’s online Music Library. On ChurchofJesusChrist.org, it’s under “Libraries,” then select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference” and in the Gospel Library app, select “Music Library” and “Music from General Conference.” Then click on the title of the song for the video and the audio file, which can be downloaded.

See below for links to videos of the songs choirs sang during general conference on Oct. 4-5, plus the four choir and congregational hymns and the Sunday morning “Music & the Spoken Word.”

Related Stories
Download a PDF of talk summaries from October 2025 general conference
Latest release of new hymns includes song with lyrics by President Nelson

Saturday morning session

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square — directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy, and accompanied by organists Brian Mathias and Andrew Unsworth — provided the music for the Saturday morning session on Saturday, Oct. 4. Twelve singers from 10 countries joined the 360-voice choir during general conference.

Members of the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sing during the Saturday morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Related Story
Saturday morning session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Saturday afternoon session

Young adults in a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan — directed by Alan Saunders and Alan Sackett and accompanied by organists Joseph Peeples and Linda Margetts — sang during the Saturday afternoon session.

General authorities and members of a combined institute choir from Ogden and South Jordan, Utah, stand and sing at the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Related Story
Saturday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Saturday evening session

A multicultural choir from Utah representing 39 countries under the direction of Kelly DeHaan and Manu Harris and with organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples provided the music for the Saturday evening session.

Related Story
What led Annette Dickman to compose the hymn ‘Bread of Life, Living Water’
Related Story
Saturday evening session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The “Music & the Spoken Word” from Sunday, Oct. 5, which was immediately prior to the Sunday morning session, is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel.

The choir was under the direction of Mack Wilberg and accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias.

Related Story
Music & the Spoken Word: The faith to ask

Sunday morning session

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Brian Mathias for the Sunday morning session.

Members of the Tabernacle Choir sing during the morning session of the 195th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Related Story
Sunday morning session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary

Sunday afternoon session

Music was provided by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, directed by Mack Wilberg and Ryan Murphy accompanied by organists Richard Elliott and Andrew Unsworth for the Sunday afternoon session.

Related Stories
Sunday afternoon session of October 2025 general conference — see photos and read a summary
October 2025 general conference: Announcements, talk summaries, photos, session highlights
Newsletters
Subscribe for free and get daily or weekly updates straight to your inbox
The three things you need to know everyday
Highlights from the last week to keep you informed